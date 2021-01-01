Please
Topic: David Squires - Football cartoonist
redgriffin73
Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
Yesterday
at 04:07:30 pm »
"The upcoming play-offs for a whole other shitshow"
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."
mallin9
Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
Today
at 03:47:59 am »
Hes as on point as usual. Brilliant. The classic fifaspeak line killed me. How often, when one of these thieving pieces of shit gets caught, do they revert to but Im just a steward of the game. Youth. Togetherness. FIFA.. and get away with it
