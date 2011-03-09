« previous next »
Offline mallin9

Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
« Reply #1960 on: December 9, 2021, 04:42:36 am »
Quote from: Alisson Wonderland on December  7, 2021, 03:35:12 pm
The copies of the dear leader's arse coming out as pictures of his face  :lmao

It's the little things like that that make these so good.

Didnt spot that at all

Good one
You'll Never Walk Alone

Offline oojason

Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
« Reply #1961 on: December 14, 2021, 11:13:37 am »

'David Squires on  a right Eton mess for Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson and Whitehall FC':-

Our cartoonist on whether the UK prime minister has finally lost the dressing room after a turbulent time in the top job

www.theguardian.com/football/ng-interactive/2021/dec/14/david-squires-on-a-right-eton-mess-for-boris-johnson-and-whitehall-fc
Online redgriffin73

Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
« Reply #1962 on: December 14, 2021, 11:18:28 am »
The whole thing is really well done :thumbup

"Calls are growing for him to be replaced by some other nightmare" ;D
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Online Drinks Sangria

Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
« Reply #1963 on: December 14, 2021, 12:39:58 pm »
That's more depressing than funny.
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Online Nobby Reserve

Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
« Reply #1964 on: December 14, 2021, 04:32:18 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on December 14, 2021, 12:39:58 pm
That's more depressing than funny.


And Sunak's about 5-foot-fuck

Never mind life expectancy, never mind cancer outcomes - look at wage growth Bozo Johnson

Offline mallin9

Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
« Reply #1965 on: December 14, 2021, 11:15:35 pm »
Holy shit the Investing in Youth panel has me in tears
You'll Never Walk Alone

Offline Alan_X

Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
« Reply #1966 on: December 15, 2021, 07:39:06 am »
'Pork Markets'
Offline oojason

Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
« Reply #1967 on: Today at 12:50:01 pm »

'David Squires on  the life, times and goals of Sergio Agüero':-

Our cartoonist on the former Argentina and Manchester City striker, who has been forced to retire after a stellar career

www.theguardian.com/football/ng-interactive/2021/dec/21/david-squires-on-the-life-times-and-goals-of-sergio-aguero
Offline Gerroffofit yer pesky kids and take your puppies with you!

Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
« Reply #1968 on: Today at 02:02:39 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Today at 12:50:01 pm
'David Squires on  the life, times and goals of Sergio Agüero':-

Our cartoonist on the former Argentina and Manchester City striker, who has been forced to retire after a stellar career

www.theguardian.com/football/ng-interactive/2021/dec/21/david-squires-on-the-life-times-and-goals-of-sergio-aguero


Not often that his strip is really boring.
Online Jolly Elf?

Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
« Reply #1969 on: Today at 02:22:46 pm »
Quote from: Gerroffofit yer pesky kids and take your puppies with you! on Today at 02:02:39 pm

Not often that his strip is really boring.

Monty Don's Horticulturalist Hero sounds right up your street though Andy.
Online redgriffin73

Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
« Reply #1970 on: Today at 03:39:24 pm »
I love Aguero but that really wasn't one of his best. Also, it doesn't even look like Aguero and his drawings are usually spot on.
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."
