Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
September 7, 2021, 04:33:09 pm
Quote from: Ray K on September  7, 2021, 01:56:11 pm

When I go round my family's for dinner and drinks we end taking it turns to pick our favourite music videos on YouTube, this is always one of my first choices.
Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
September 7, 2021, 04:35:24 pm
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on September  7, 2021, 04:33:09 pm
When I go round my family's for dinner and drinks we end taking it turns to pick our favourite music videos on YouTube, this is always one of my first choices.

Foo Fighters Learn to Fly in there too?
Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
September 7, 2021, 04:52:25 pm
Quote from: Wullie160975 on September  7, 2021, 04:35:24 pm
Foo Fighters Learn to Fly in there too?
Its not but thats a good one to add to my list  ;D
Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
September 7, 2021, 04:53:28 pm
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on September  7, 2021, 04:33:09 pm
When I go round my family's for dinner and drinks we end taking it turns to pick our favourite music videos on YouTube, this is always one of my first choices.

Not this?

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/pXq8rELhUkw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/pXq8rELhUkw</a>
Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
September 7, 2021, 05:11:10 pm
Quote from: Hazell on September  7, 2021, 04:53:28 pm
Not this?

Does it get any better than this? Priceless.
Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
September 7, 2021, 08:22:40 pm
Quote from: Hazell on September  7, 2021, 04:53:28 pm
Not this?

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/pXq8rELhUkw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/pXq8rELhUkw</a>
Well that's a bit rude!  :o
They weren't the best, but to describes their songs as "Shits" is a bit harsh imho  ;D
Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
September 7, 2021, 08:59:04 pm
Not vintage today imho. And he might need to rethink/redraw Carragher.
Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
September 7, 2021, 09:55:28 pm
Quote from: Ray K on September  7, 2021, 01:56:11 pm
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/oIFLtNYI3Ls" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/oIFLtNYI3Ls</a>
Thanks Ray.  I had completely forgotten that video!

Is there a reason behind the "r" in "SHIrT" being lowercase in the Ronaldo pane?
Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
September 7, 2021, 10:19:55 pm
Quote from: thaddeus on September  7, 2021, 09:55:28 pm
Thanks Ray.  I had completely forgotten that video!

Is there a reason behind the "r" in "SHIrT" being lowercase in the Ronaldo pane?
Really?
You can't work it out?
Your reasoning powers must be shiRt  ;D
Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
September 14, 2021, 02:47:15 pm
Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
September 14, 2021, 02:54:13 pm
Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
September 14, 2021, 02:54:46 pm
Dripping with sarcasm in every panel. Total genius.
Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
September 14, 2021, 03:01:12 pm
"A Sancho too! Oh, batteries not included." ;D

Solskjaer and Ronaldo both wearing Ronaldo t-shirts ;D
Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
September 14, 2021, 03:06:51 pm
they shut the comments off for it? I wonder why.....
Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
September 14, 2021, 05:44:24 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on September 14, 2021, 03:06:51 pm
they shut the comments off for it? I wonder why.....

People aren't ready for the concept of Steve Bruce's face being tatooed onto someone, even if that person is a cartoon. They'll be carnage in the comments
Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
September 14, 2021, 06:40:55 pm
Haha, Shelvy's Steve Bruce tattoo.
Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
September 14, 2021, 07:14:26 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on September 14, 2021, 03:06:51 pm
they shut the comments off for it? I wonder why.....
To deter the FIFA21 video console fanboys maybe.....?
Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
September 14, 2021, 08:28:38 pm
Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
September 14, 2021, 10:21:52 pm
'Me Viewer' is a classic Squires touch. 
Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
September 14, 2021, 11:12:11 pm
Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
Today at 01:45:35 pm

'David Squires on  his favourite football cartoon panels':-

www.theguardian.com/football/2021/sep/21/david-squires-on-his-favourite-football-cartoon-panels


'The Guardian have granted me a week off from the back-breaking physical labour of drawing football cartoons, so Im afraid youll have to wait another week to read my searing analysis of Ralph Hasenhüttls waistcoat game. However, as punishment, Ive been asked to scour my back catalogue and pick out 10 panels from the last few years that I hate the least. Usually when Im away from my drawing board, a huge story breaks, so feel free to dip in and out of this selection as you wait for the liveblog to refresh with updates on Pep Guardiolas shock move to Chippenham Town.'


