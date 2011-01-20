« previous next »
Quote from: Lusty on August 10, 2021, 11:56:30 am
Rodgers on the skateboard ;D

One of my all time Simpsons moments
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Horsey
:lmao
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Oh God that was worth waiting for, it's amazing!

The Rafadome ;D
The reincarnations of Pep ;D
Taco Maguire ;D
Xisco ;D
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

David Squires on Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson v the climate crisis  cartoon

https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/picture/2021/aug/13/david-squires-on-boris-johnson-v-the-climate-crisis-cartoon

Any idea why Squires rather than Steve Bell is doing the political cartoons?
Quote from: Sangria on August 13, 2021, 11:35:37 pm
David Squires on Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson v the climate crisis  cartoon

https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/picture/2021/aug/13/david-squires-on-boris-johnson-v-the-climate-crisis-cartoon

Any idea why Squires rather than Steve Bell is doing the political cartoons?

that's brilliant,

just. swoon

he hates Boris but can funny with it

Just like me!*



*except he's funny & can draw

Quote from: Sangria on August 13, 2021, 11:35:37 pm
David Squires on Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson v the climate crisis  cartoon

https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/picture/2021/aug/13/david-squires-on-boris-johnson-v-the-climate-crisis-cartoon

Any idea why Squires rather than Steve Bell is doing the political cartoons?
Cos he's funnier and can draw better.....

..... than ToneLa ;D
"Love does not claim possession, but gives freedom." - Rabindranath Tagore.

Quote from: ToneLa on August 14, 2021, 12:42:10 am


Good to see Jimmy Savile popping out of his jacket?
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Annoy Rwanda  ;D
Excellent as always.
We're gonna Moneyball you right up son ;D That Man City Moneyball panel :lmao Glad to see Victorian urchin Pep is now a staple
Quote from: Elzar on August 17, 2021, 12:22:42 pm
https://www.theguardian.com/football/ng-interactive/2021/aug/17/david-squires-on-premier-league-opening-weekend

Excellent! Meine mincers!

And I especially love the dig at Sportswash FC, even in humour its great to see then called out for what they are, well done Mr Squires.
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Oh my god this one cracked me up.  Too good
You'll Never Walk Alone

Brilliant once again.
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Loved he picked up on the Sportswasher's shitty Peaky Blinders meme

Also MEINE MINCERS
Actually choked on my spit laughing at Harry Kane the goose
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Good stuff yet again, the VAR panel and the Pep panel are my favourites.
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

David Squires on  the Harry Kane saga and the latest Premier League action

https://www.theguardian.com/football/ng-interactive/2021/aug/24/david-squires-harry-kane-premier-league-weekend
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Love the Bielsa panel ;D
Quote from: jackh on August 24, 2021, 06:23:30 pm
Love the Bielsa panel ;D
:o

Cant unsee. Burned onto my retinas
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Florida man. :)
"Word of the day is 'philodox' (17th century): one who is in love with their own opinion, and who consequently believes that everyone else should share it."  @susie_dent on twitter - https://twitter.com/susie_dent/status/1419683653844668422

Kane's agent!
Excellent!

Love the burning shirt bearing Manchestoh 😛
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

AltinTopShop ;D
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Quote from: redgriffin73 on August 31, 2021, 03:46:13 pm
AltinTopShop ;D
Quote from: Robinred on August 31, 2021, 03:42:51 pm
Excellent!

Love the burning shirt bearing Manchestoh 😛
Love all the little subtle things like the two mentioned above.  There's also the "CR" in place of the United badge on Ronaldo's top.

Always good to see a nice Simpsons reference in the Levy panel  ;D
This cracked me up  :lmao
Always in the tiny details CR? not CR.7 on the giant asterisk/Eiffel panel.

Levy/Kane strip delivers as expected ;D
Quote from: Tesco tearaway∗ on August 31, 2021, 09:46:26 pm
This cracked me up  :lmao

 ;D It was the best for a while imo
Quote from: Alisson Wonderland on August 31, 2021, 04:33:37 pm
Always good to see a nice Simpsons reference in the Levy panel  ;D
The full Monty  ;D

Quote from: Tobelius on September  1, 2021, 06:41:08 am
;D It was the best for a while imo
Just looked at it again and it's still cracking me up  :lmao
What was Levy laughing at again? Oh yes, that crippled Englishman.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

https://www.theguardian.com/football/ng-interactive/2021/sep/07/david-squires-on-wenger-revenge-fifa-world-cup-qualifiers-he who fannies about and dives around-england-hungary-brazil-football

Is Ronaldo's neck getting longer each week?  :lmao

The Radiohead 'Just' video reference  :lmao

Link won't paste for some reason...
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 12:44:05 pm
Radiohead 'Just' video reference  :lmao

Link won't paste for some reason...

And that's what really hurts...

(There's an autocorrect for that player)
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

The ending sent me - but not as much as the autocorrect breaking the link - thankfully the Grauniad's search function has transcended all typos.....
https://www.theguardian.com/football/series/david-squires-on
"Love does not claim possession, but gives freedom." - Rabindranath Tagore.

YOUR
SALTY
RACIST
TEARS
