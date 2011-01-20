« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 40 41 42 43 44 [45]   Go Down

Author Topic: David Squires - Football cartoonist  (Read 167047 times)

Offline 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,765
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
« Reply #1760 on: August 10, 2021, 03:04:56 pm »
Quote from: Lusty on August 10, 2021, 11:56:30 am
Rodgers on the skateboard ;D

One of my all time Simpsons moments
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Offline 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,765
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
« Reply #1761 on: August 10, 2021, 03:05:21 pm »
Horsey
:lmao
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,123
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
« Reply #1762 on: August 10, 2021, 04:53:38 pm »
Oh God that was worth waiting for, it's amazing!

The Rafadome ;D
The reincarnations of Pep ;D
Taco Maguire ;D
Xisco ;D
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline Sangria

  • Ally Machoist
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,007
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
« Reply #1763 on: August 13, 2021, 11:35:37 pm »
David Squires on Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson v the climate crisis  cartoon

https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/picture/2021/aug/13/david-squires-on-boris-johnson-v-the-climate-crisis-cartoon

Any idea why Squires rather than Steve Bell is doing the political cartoons?
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,746
  • Life goes by in doledrum
Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
« Reply #1764 on: August 14, 2021, 12:42:10 am »
Quote from: Sangria on August 13, 2021, 11:35:37 pm
David Squires on Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson v the climate crisis  cartoon

https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/picture/2021/aug/13/david-squires-on-boris-johnson-v-the-climate-crisis-cartoon

Any idea why Squires rather than Steve Bell is doing the political cartoons?

that's brilliant,

just. swoon

he hates Boris but can funny with it

Just like me!*



*except he's funny & can draw

Logged

Offline 24∗7

  • No justice, no peace. RIP dad. 01/09/1947 - 18/08/2021
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,959
  • Loves to check his log!
    • 'Soul Bearing' - a very personal blog.
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
« Reply #1765 on: August 14, 2021, 01:16:02 am »
Quote from: Sangria on August 13, 2021, 11:35:37 pm
David Squires on Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson v the climate crisis  cartoon

https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/picture/2021/aug/13/david-squires-on-boris-johnson-v-the-climate-crisis-cartoon

Any idea why Squires rather than Steve Bell is doing the political cartoons?
Cos he's funnier and can draw better.....

..... than ToneLa ;D
Logged
"Love does not claim possession, but gives freedom." - Rabindranath Tagore.

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,367
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
« Reply #1766 on: August 14, 2021, 01:28:47 am »
Quote from: ToneLa on August 14, 2021, 12:42:10 am


Good to see Jimmy Savile popping out of his jacket?
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,203
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
« Reply #1767 on: August 17, 2021, 12:09:22 pm »
Annoy Rwanda  ;D
Logged

Offline Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,761
  • Bam!
Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
« Reply #1768 on: August 17, 2021, 12:22:42 pm »
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline JP!

  • An infinite ocean of joy. May in fact be the reincarnation of the Buddha.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,140
  • Save us Fowler
    • https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCRWXDiGCbx4uiUtgR63gKQw
Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
« Reply #1769 on: August 17, 2021, 12:31:02 pm »
Excellent as always.
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,865
  • Dutch Class
Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
« Reply #1770 on: August 17, 2021, 12:43:03 pm »
We're gonna Moneyball you right up son ;D That Man City Moneyball panel :lmao Glad to see Victorian urchin Pep is now a staple
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,589
Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
« Reply #1771 on: August 17, 2021, 12:51:11 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on August 17, 2021, 12:22:42 pm
https://www.theguardian.com/football/ng-interactive/2021/aug/17/david-squires-on-premier-league-opening-weekend

Excellent! Meine mincers!

And I especially love the dig at Sportswash FC, even in humour its great to see then called out for what they are, well done Mr Squires.
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline mallin9

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,333
Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
« Reply #1772 on: August 17, 2021, 02:01:40 pm »
Oh my god this one cracked me up.  Too good
Logged
You'll Never Walk Alone

Online RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,270
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
« Reply #1773 on: August 17, 2021, 02:08:21 pm »
Brilliant once again.
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,746
  • Life goes by in doledrum
Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
« Reply #1774 on: August 17, 2021, 02:25:20 pm »
Loved he picked up on the Sportswasher's shitty Peaky Blinders meme

Also MEINE MINCERS
Logged

Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,440
  • Leicester season ticket holder
Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
« Reply #1775 on: August 17, 2021, 02:32:53 pm »
Actually choked on my spit laughing at Harry Kane the goose
Logged
"He wanted to do a 'stop and chat,' I didn't want to do a 'stop and chat."

Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,123
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
« Reply #1776 on: Today at 02:56:05 pm »
Good stuff yet again, the VAR panel and the Pep panel are my favourites.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,746
  • Life goes by in doledrum
Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
« Reply #1777 on: Today at 08:41:50 pm »
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 40 41 42 43 44 [45]   Go Up
« previous next »
 