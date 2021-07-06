What's the last frame about?
https://www.theguardian.com/football/ng-interactive/2021/jul/13/david-squires-on-england-euro-2020-final-defeat-against-italyBrilliant as ever again
It's true to say that if Shankly had told us to invade Poland we'd be queuing up 10 deep all the way from Anfield to the Pier Head.
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR
Great, apart from the "leadership of Kane".
'David Squires on
the sorry state of Swindon Town':-Our cartoonist tries to get his head around the situation at his beloved League Two club, who are stuck in limbo with no managerwww.theguardian.com/football/ng-interactive/2021/jul/20/david-squires-on-the-sorry-state-of-swindon-town
Page created in 0.021 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.42]