yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR
ashley puking in the fire hahahaaa
"That Jonjo Shelvey panel... it's like jazz, it's not about the picture he drew it's about the picture he didn't draw but that your brain forces you to see nonetheless. That's my Tuesday ruined."
Guardian comment amused me
David Squires on
Agnelli and the Champions League fans of tomorrowhttps://www.theguardian.com/football/ng-interactive/2021/mar/16/david-squires-andrea-agnelli-champions-league-plans-fans-of-tomorrow
'David Squires on
football conspiracy theories uncovered'Our resident cartoonist puts on his tin foil hat and reveals some shocking football-related conspiracieshttps://www.theguardian.com/football/ng-interactive/2021/mar/23/david-squires-on-football-conspiracy-theories-uncovered?
QChannon
"Come with me if you want to go out to France in the round of 16"
Did nt get the reference at all. Can anyone shed some light?
It's a play on the "Come with me if you want to live" phrase that's said in the Terminator films, but mixed in with England's typical Euro/World Cup performances where they get knocked out by the first decent team they face.
