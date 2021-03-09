« previous next »
ashley puking in the fire hahahaaa
Quote from: paulrazor on March  9, 2021, 11:30:05 am
ashley puking in the fire hahahaaa
Sensational. Lee Charnley as Velma and 'can ah have a Calippo gaffer?' were highlights too  ;D
Rafa and the Longstaff brothers killed me ;D Great England 2030 poster too.
Eighth
Guardian comment amused me ;D

Quote
"That Jonjo Shelvey panel... it's like jazz, it's not about the picture he drew it's about the picture he didn't draw but that your brain forces you to see nonetheless. That's my Tuesday ruined."
Quote from: jackh on March  9, 2021, 02:36:16 pm
Guardian comment amused me ;D

brilliantly describes how i felt seeing it - very, very, very disturbing!
That was great. All the stuff already highlighted plus a jab at the failed takeover.
Quote from: Alisson Wonderland on March 16, 2021, 12:15:14 pm
David Squires on  Agnelli and the Champions League fans of tomorrow

https://www.theguardian.com/football/ng-interactive/2021/mar/16/david-squires-andrea-agnelli-champions-league-plans-fans-of-tomorrow

"...gilded festival of dead rubbers."

Squires can write as well as draw...
Last 15 mins of Tenet? The only 15 mins worth watching is the mind-bending car chase down Laagna Tee in Tallinn......and in general yeah Squires nails this entire CL topic with perfect sarcasm :thumbup
'David Squires on  football conspiracy theories uncovered'

Our resident cartoonist puts on his tin foil hat and reveals some shocking football-related conspiracies

https://www.theguardian.com/football/ng-interactive/2021/mar/23/david-squires-on-football-conspiracy-theories-uncovered?
One of the wildest, most abstract ones to date. Squires lockdown sanity under a microscope! Top stuff as ever, the Simpsons/Eric Dier reference excellent, as was 'Big Farmer.'
Quote from: oojason on March 23, 2021, 02:07:44 pm
'David Squires on  football conspiracy theories uncovered'

Our resident cartoonist puts on his tin foil hat and reveals some shocking football-related conspiracies

https://www.theguardian.com/football/ng-interactive/2021/mar/23/david-squires-on-football-conspiracy-theories-uncovered?

Like the reference to 'Big Farmer'
Big Farmer
:lmao
QChannon ;D
Return to form after a patchy couple of weeks  ;D

Loved the Gunnersaurus dig at the loon David Icke
Quote from: redgriffin73 on March 23, 2021, 04:15:51 pm
QChannon ;D

That and the Esso coin collection reference
'David Squires on  lifelong England memories and counting flags'

Our cartoonist wades into the international break to see England beat San Marino and Albania, plus a rogue West Brom sign

https://www.theguardian.com/football/ng-interactive/2021/mar/30/david-squires-on-lifelong-england-memories-and-counting-flags?
The WBA boiler is good value for money.  ;D
