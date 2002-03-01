I'd missed that as well, probably as I no longer go to the cesspit that is the City thread. That is astoundingly terrible. Just an epic fail on every level including aesthetic. Some clubs' fans just do not know how to make banners. Fucking witless tryhard losers.And the ''FFP - Where were you when we were shit'' banner just does not make sense. It's like they just do not understand what they are cryarsing about.Number of copyright/trademark violations as well. All actionable. Just saying, like...