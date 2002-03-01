« previous next »
Author Topic: David Squires - Football cartoonist  (Read 112446 times)

Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
Brilliant :D

Klopp seemed like a Midsommar reference but I don't get it?

We could have been crowned champs on midsummers eve.
Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
We could have been crowned champs on midsummers eve.

Ah right, thanks, makes sense!
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
Superb conclusion.
<--- Yep, avatar-worthy
Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
A cracker, I knew he was going to make a reference to poppies after Sarah Vine's twitter
Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
One of his more focussed efforts.
The City Banner Pisstake is a classic
Which City flag is he taking the piss out of?
Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
Quote from: Alisson Wonderland on June 25, 2020, 12:50:08 PM
Which City flag is he taking the piss out of?

Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
WOW!! How have I managed to miss that?! It really is something  :shocked :shite:
Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
WOW!! How have I managed to miss that?! It really is something  :shocked :shite:

Get somebody to link you the video, those blue clouds are city fuckwits and not just marks on the background.
Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
:lmao

I'd missed that as well, probably as I no longer go to the cesspit that is the City thread. That is astoundingly terrible. Just an epic fail on every level including aesthetic. Some clubs' fans just do not know how to make banners. Fucking witless tryhard losers.

And the ''FFP - Where were you when we were shit'' banner just does not make sense. It's like they just do not understand what they are cryarsing about.

Number of copyright/trademark violations as well. All actionable. Just saying, like...
Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
Get somebody to link you the video, those blue clouds are city fuckwits and not just marks on the background.
I hadnt realised the sheer scale of it, thats quite magnificent.  Its wasted on them, some artist should be using it to wrap the pyramids or something.
Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
Roy Evans as Lara Croft :lmao

And Rafa as Charlie Kelly :lmao
Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
The Rafa "As always I am focussed..." one cracked me up,  so good
Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
and the 1st in an asterisk of course  :P

Loving Kloppos Children of Bogdan shirt, Canthrax hat and Lucas Priest tattoo :lmao
Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
2002-03 - The Champions of Friendship.  :D
Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
Love this. Not sure what my fav bit is, Roy as grandpa Simpson is boss!
Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
that is brilliant
Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
The Rafa "As always I am focussed..." one cracked me up,  so good
Yeah all the Rafa parts are good.
Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
magnificent
Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
The Paul Jewell pic... is that from his 'Sunday sport scandal'?
Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
Best one yet! So many highlights but I love how the Souness paper hides the rest of Oh for fuck's sake - reminded me of gammon last week :lmao
Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
More clutter...
Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
30 years of unparalleled misery (17 trophies)

Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
"Seriously, someone do a wee on all four corner flags, because this curse can't go on!" :lmao
Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
I assume hell be selling that one, I think Guardian puts up all his stuff now
Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
I assume hell be selling that one, I think Guardian puts up all his stuff now
Hell, I'd buy it!
Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
I assume hell be selling that one, I think Guardian puts up all his stuff now

Aye keep an eye on this page
https://guardianprintshop.com/collections/david-squires
Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
Why though on the last panel did he stick in the logo for the Red Hot Chilli Peppers? *











* I know, I know! Is he the only one who can be funny around here?! :P
Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
"Seriously, someone do a wee on all four corner flags, because this curse can't go on!" :lmao

That's out of RAWK, isn't it? I remember reading something about gypsy blood and doing some voodoo lifting of curse at Anfield around 2008 maybe... will see if I can dig it up.

Edit: Fount it.

there was an update posted on ynwa yesterday. Apparently Nunez is key:


Well I was at a loss to explain how our run of injuries has continued and I truly believed that the sale Owen to Madrid and the arrival of Nunez would have lifted the curse. But with the sickening broken leg to Djibril Cisse and more recently the hamstring tear to Milan Baros it looks like the curse refuses to go and I have been trying to find the reason why.

It has taken a long time and a lot of hours reading and talking to many elders of my in-laws without success. However the answer came not from a book or the wise voices of grandparents and great-grandparents but from a chance conversation with a Manchester United supporter.

My wife and I have recently have finally found a house in the region of Karst. Karst is one of the most beautiful areas of Slovenia and the house we have found is the town of Koper that lays on the edge of the Adriatic Sea. Koper is a lot more western than what my wife is used but I still find it very basic. At least Ljubljana is a lot easier to get to from Koper and there is Trieste about 30-40 minutes drive away.

Trieste was the main route out of the old Yugoslavia for the fleeing gypsies all those centuries ago that did not wish to travel overland. And even though hundreds of years have past the many old buildings still remain and the old part of the town is like walking through your very own history lesson. Every house, shop, corner and doorway has what would appear to the untrained eye to have gothic like symbols at prominent positions on the outside  but we know better.

Unlike my in-laws, the locals are extremely suspicious of a foreigner asking questions about things that they obviously still believe in. The library not that well stocked with books or references about the Yugoslavia from centuries, it is as if they do not want to be reminded of the past despite the carvings that adorn virtually every house within a square kilometre of the old town.

I truly believed that the curse had been lifted and once the season was underway and the reds completed a month or so without serious injuries happened I felt relaxed and if I helped to lift the curse in my own way. Then I read of Cisses injury in the national paper of all places. My heart missed a beat, could it be a one off or was it something more sinister ?

I started to ask a few more questions, I had to I could not leave it and it got to a point when the in-laws would shy away from talking to me. I could not ask the old man in the woods as I did a year or so ago as he sadly passed away a few months ago. However his passing away could finally explain the reason why the curse is still around, if it is - in a roundabout way.

His funeral was a very sombre affair as most are, with many generations of his family present. But at the same time it was a celebration of his life and there were many many stories told of his past  and what a past he had. It seemed that everyone had a story to tell, but unfortunately I could understand the majority of them as my take on the native language is still after all these years pretty basic, and the dialects are so different it was like trying to understand a drunken Glaswegian at Hogmany!

Those friends who can speak English did relay a few stories to me, and I was surprised to learn that he was a sailor of great distinction during his early twenties with countless voyages to many parts of Europe. Because of his love of the sea he asked for his ashes to be scattered there.

By local custom, each family must have a their eldest member present as a mark of respect and this was taking a long time in organising as you are talking about getting nearly 20 or more people aged 60 and upwards to travel hundreds of kilometres. My wife and I were not involved in getting everyone together, but as we had moved to Koper which is on the Adriatic coast we were asked if we would help.

His ashes were scattered on the shore not a kilometre from our house on Friday last week. Every family elder was there and they brought along other members, but this was a happy occasion and a party was held in his honour  in our house.

The day before was frantic, as some members had already arrived. One of the guests Gasper spoke perfect English and his love of football meant we got on pretty well. It was him who told me of Milan Baros injury and immediately my thoughts went back to the Amria or curse. It was not time or place to start asking questions again but when I told Gasper of the story he fully understood and said that curses were a common theme in days gone by and even to this present day some teams still try to gain advantage on their opponents by placing certain objects in their dressing rooms the night before a match !

He was aware of his nations past history and of the Bawari and Navros families. He understood everything I told him and he was like a breath of fresh air as here was someone who wanted to listen and I took it the chance with both hands.

I said to him that I could not understand why or if the curse was still around Anfield especially as Owen and Nunez had traded places. Gasper started to smile and said, The curse will not be fully lifted until the Onune has appeared fully cured before his new masters. I asked what an Onune was as I had not come across such a term in my research. Gasper said that an Onune in days gone by was the replacement when the Newo was accepted.

All of a sudden it became clear, as I explained in my last letter the Newo was Michael Owen and the replacement was Antonio Nunez. The replacement was called an Onune who was beaten severely on his arrival. As I explained before I had never come across the term Onune, but Gasper was adamant that once the Onune appeared fully cured before his new masters the curse would still be active, as if to say that the Ravnos were still in charge.

We both came to the conclusion that the curse would not be lifted until Nunez plays at Anfield before his new masters. I told Gasper that I thought Nunez had already played for us but he corrected me on this and said that he has yet to appear !!

We both now believe that until Nunez plays at Anfield the curse will still be around, and to round of this story and it still gives me the shivers, if you take the last letter of Antonio and the first four from Nunez  what do you get ?  Onune.

So the old man in the woods who in life first showed me the sign and told me the stories of the past has in his death possibly ended this chapter, as if he had not have passed away and his ashes not scattered at sea, I would not have met Gasper. So hopefully this will not be the last you hear off me, but the last you will hear of the curse. Take care



well, nunez played today (and interestingly AFTER pongolle was injured) -end of the curse ...here's hoping....

AND my girlfriend (who is spanish and has possible gypsy ancestry,but definitely from near zaragoza-perhaps she's related to rafa!! ;D) today decided to visit camden market  instead of joining me in quinns irish bar,kentish town.(watched the game in london,celebrating my birthday).  she told me she'd be back at 6.00ish.
so there i am watching liverpool dominate arsenal but frustratingly unable to score (like recently) when all of a sudden there's my girlfriend in front of me ,says hi, gives me a kiss,then literally 3/4 seconds later xabi alonso scores................... :o

weird??   

weird 2.....the barmaid was spanish too and there was also spanish/french music on the jukebox/stereo later on  (manu chao for those of you that know him...who is spanish/basque!!)

coincidences???................... :o :o :shocked

VIVA LA RAFALUCION!! :champ :scarf :wellin

just spotted this on ynwa by a poster called bobwright ....

"Hello again, it has been nearly 10 months since I last came on here and Im glad to see the site is still around and looks just as good as my last visit.

My work has taken me to the four corners of the earth, and for the last year I have been working in Slovenia. A lovely country, and somewhere that I may spend the rest of my life after having met the woman of my dreams. I have just recently arrived back in Liverpool in the hope of sorting out some paperwork that will enable my future wife to stay in this country, if this fails then I am straight back over there.

Where I live, the internet is non-existent. I have to rely on family and friends sending me papers, programmes etc. But as I arrived this week I was surprised to read about yet another injury  Salif Diao.

The story I am about to tell you is the truth, I needed to tell you a bit about myself in order for you to get the whole picture, and I know it is very long, but please have patience.

My girlfriends cousin plays for Olimpija Ljubljana, he has only just broken through to the first team at the start of this season, and he is a mad Liverpool fan. Once I had met him for the first time, as far as he was concerned I had become family. He spoke broken English the same as my girlfriend, but his friend spoke English a lot better and was soon employed as our interpreter.

I managed to catch the game in Ljubljana but due to illness of my employer I was unable to make the game at Anfield, which was a great shame as it would have given me the chance to show my girlfriends cousin that we can be just as hospitable as they can.

He was so looking forward to playing at Anfield, he talked about nothing else, how he was going to score a goal in the Kop, this was to be the greatest day of life so far. However nothing could be further from the truth, when he arrived home he became depressed, withdrawn and showed no interest in the Liverpool memorabilia that was sent to me. The family was really concerned and it was only by chance that we finally got down to what was wrong.

A few weeks later there was a family party and during the night I heard her cousin and his mate having an argument. When I went upstairs the voices became louder and it was obvious that something was upsetting them. As I approached the bedroom, I couldnt understand what they were saying but his friend noticed me first then for some unexplained reason at the time he shouted in English, Then you must tell Bobby. I walked in at that precise moment to see her cousin in tears and in a terrible state. It was a while later he told me his story through his friend and this is what I am relaying to you all on here.

When he approached Anfield on the team bus, everyone was so excited, waving to the crowd, the anticipation of playing on one of the most famous grounds in the world was intense. Then he saw something that made him freeze with fear. As the coach pulled into the car park, he glanced at the gate and in a split second he saw what he described as a sign. This sign he had only seen once before in his life when his late father showed him a piece of paper before he passed away. As the players got off the coach, her cousin stayed stuck to his seat through fear. Only the intervention of other players and the trainer managed to get him off the coach, but they were visible shaken by his state. As he was walking down to the front of the coach, he looked to the ground on his left, and in the shadows he saw a dark figure, the dark figure was holding one finger in the air and was rocking it from side to side as if to gesture a telling off or to stop. The movement of the hand was exactly the same as his late father and grandfather used to do when warning him. He eyes were so fixed on this figure, he missed a step on the coach and tumbled forward, when he regained his balance the figure had gone. This, along with the sign convinced him that he should not play on the ground he wanted to so much. He was also convinced that the figure was of his late father warning him of danger ahead.

He never played that night, and since his return to Slovenia he has never been the same.

The sign he mentioned is a sign of a terrible curse. It was used widely in parts of Slovenia before independence and was used by gypsies for revenge. I found all this out on a later trip.

I spoke to my girlfriend about this and it was decided that we should go into the country to visit an elderly relative, he was supposed to 95 years old. He was the brother of her cousins grandfather. His grandfather was a footballer himself, but his career was cut short through injury. His grandmother had died when his father was in his early teens, and he was brought up by various family members as his father could not afford to stay at home. He played for a team in the lower divisions and had several lady friends after his wife died. His wifes sister did not approve of this, and placed a curse on the ground. Two games later his career ended prematurely after he broke his ankle. By placing this curse on the ground, she had to draw four signs at each corner of the ground to entrap the curse. This was the same sign that her cousin had seen outside Anfield that night.

We delved a little deeper through asking family members and reading papers in the library, but could only come across instances like this were gypsies used the curse on homes of people they disliked or wanted revenge on. We could only find another instance were it had been used on a football ground. In the early 30s a team refused to play another after one player said that he had seen a sign on the wall outside. The referee insisted that the game should go ahead as there was a very angry crowd waiting to see a game. Within the first five minutes the goalkeeper fell awkwardly and twisted his ankle, in the second another player broke his leg after a tackle. The team scared witless walked off the pitch and the referee faced the angry crowd. He was chased out of the ground, fell over and smashed his knee on the road outside.

My girlfriend and her cousin were adamant that questions would be answered on a visit to their grandfathers brother.

A few days later the four of us set off. Now I was very sceptical of all this despite assurances off my girlfriend that everything I was told was true. However, after meeting this old man my feelings changed dramatically.

It took an hour to reach his house, an old stone building on the outskirts of a forest. What was unusual about this house was that it was part wood and was different to those around it. On reaching the house I was instructed to wait outside whilst the others went in. I waited outside for what seemed ages when the door opened and this old man slowly walked towards me with the help of two sticks. Now I am nearly six foot tall, 16 stone and like to keep fit, this old man was just over 4 foot and frail. He looked every inch the 95 years old I was told beforehand. When he reached me he gestured for me to approach him. He stood at the top of these steep steps that led to his front door, when our faces were level with each other, he placed both hands on my shoulders, leant forward so our noses practically touched. He then placed both his hands on the sides of my head covering my ears, his grip defied his years. He then stared into my eyes, his eyes shifting from side to side as if looking for something. The mans eyes were not of a 95 year old, they were bright and clear and uneasy. For some reason I couldnt move, in a flash he jerked back and spat in my face and pushed me away. I fell backwards down the remaining steps and landed flat on my back. I did not have a clue what was going on, the old man continued to stare at me, I just sat there on ground, and for some reason I didnt even wipe away his spit from my face. I was confused and frightened. How could an old man push me to the ground?

He then roared with laughter and called my girlfriend, her cousin and his friend from the house and I got off the ground. I had passed a test ! The old man then reached out to shake my hand, gone had his vice like grip, and his eyes were glazed and fuzzy and not bright and clear as they were minutes before.

As the other three had been to his house before, he had already performed the test on them. He needed to gaze into my eyes to search for demons, he needed to cover my ears to stop the demons from escaping ! He spat in my face to see if was a threat to him, if I had of wiped his spit away immediately that would have signalled to him that I was not a friend.

As we sat down for something to eat I was told tales that made my hair stand on end and my girlfriends cousin told the old man of his visit to Anfield. The old man did not flinch, it was as if he knew everything.

He went missing for a few minutes and returned with a locked black box, about the size of video case. He opened it up and unravelled a piece of paper. On that piece of paper was the sign that her cousin has seen outside Anfield that night. The best way I could describe it was that it reminded me of the pirates scull and crossbones.

He went onto explain that gypsies used this sign as part of a curse for revenge. They would draw this sign on the four corners outside a house to ensure the curse kept within those boundaries, and anyone inside could be a victim. He said it was unusual to find such a sign on a sporting venue, but he never dismissed it. He also agreed with her cousin that the shadowy figure waving his finger would have been his father or grandfather warning him of danger. He asked if players had been injured at Liverpool lately, especially leg injuries as this kind of curse would only attack the legs ! When I read out the names of the players and their respective injuries, everything just fell into place.

We stayed overnight, but I never slept. It was a very nerve racking experience, especially for a non-believer in curses etc, but this old man convinced me that there is something out there that I did not understand.

Now for the good news. There is a cure to this curse, or rather two cures. The first cure is to get a higher ranking gypsy to spit on each of the four signs, spitting on the most Northerly one first, then going around spitting on the others in turn in a clockwise direction. But with this we have a problem, the higher ranking gypsy must share  as he put it, the same blood. Both gypsies must be related, and as we dont have a clue who put the curse on Anfield, it is impossible to take away the curse this way unless someone owns up.

The second cure is to form a human ring around the building for 15 minutes. Everyone must face outwards apart from the people closest to these signs, those are the most important part of this ring. The ring must remain unbroken for 15 minutes and the four people closest to the signs must face inwards and stare at the sign and force the curse to leave by means of thought. There is no chanting or anything, no dancing, just an unbroken human ring around the building.

Well thats my story finished. I did not believe in curses or such until I met this old man and witnessed the dramatic change in my girlfriends cousin. And I have no doubt that many of you will dismiss my story. But it is true, and I cannot remember Liverpool having such a long injury list  all with leg related injuries as the curse said. Can anyone living around Anfield have a look for these signs ? They are similar to the scull and crossbones flag of the pirates.

I do not know who or why they were put there, but if Anfield is cursed the injuries will not stop and it will be upto the fans to form a human ring to get rid of the curse, that is if you believe in such things.

I have to go now to try and get papers signed so my girlfriend can stay in England, I will not be around today but I promise I will check this story before I return to Slovenia and answer any questions.

I did not believe at first, but I have witnessed things lately that have made me change my mind, please do not dismiss this theory without proper thought."
Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
That's out of RAWK, isn't it? I remember reading something about gypsy blood and doing some voodoo lifting of curse at Anfield around 2008 maybe... will see if I can dig it up.

I thought it was referring to the Grobbelaar story, though he claimed to have peed on the goalposts. ;D

https://www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/news/bruce-grobbelaar-says-broken-liverpools-21099683
Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
Aye keep an eye on this page
https://guardianprintshop.com/collections/david-squires

It's on there, but the size is 18x24 cm which is pretty small for all that text/detail.
