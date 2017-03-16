« previous next »
Offline RedBootsTommySmith

Ryan Babbel II
« on: March 16, 2017, 11:24:44 PM »
Saw his earlier thread locked from way back, but I haven't heard from him in a while.  Scored 2 for Beşiktaş in the Europa tonight, and I thought he looked good.

Beşiktaş 4 Olympiakos 1

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mO17Tmn9DoI

Offline Redcap

Re: Ryan Babbel II
« Reply #1 on: March 16, 2017, 11:34:13 PM »
I can't believe he's still only 30.

If he were any good he would have been here for as long as Lucas by now.
Offline Alf

Re: Ryan Babbel II
« Reply #2 on: March 17, 2017, 07:47:23 AM »
Babel got the winner against Man Utd in 2008 & also the 4th goal that year in the clash with Arsenal. He also got a decent goal at Chelsea in the next round. However I think it's fair to say his time at the club was prolonged due to the owners and the managers concerns that he would be able to spend the transfer fee if Babel was sold.Kenny Dalglish wasted no time shipping him out to Hoffenheim.
Offline Chalky Boots

Re: Ryan Babbel II
« Reply #3 on: March 17, 2017, 10:11:49 AM »
He was talented but the summer of 08 was just one massive clusterfuck for his career. Annoyed Rafa, which is basically career suicide as the guy rarely forgives, got injured and really - and I mean really - didn't work on his game at all after that. Fitness went away and it's way he's spent the last couple of years like a complete has-been.

Vaguely remember there was talk at the time though that Ayesteran didn't rate him at all around about the time him and Rafa's relationship was going sour. It's a shame really, that entire generation of dutch talent was a complete let down.

Nice to see he's got himself a club again though.
Offline Andy Hunter

Re: Ryan Babbel II
« Reply #4 on: August 16, 2017, 08:02:23 PM »
Recalled to Netherlands squad after 6 years. He really wants to wear our away kit doesn't he?


With RVP back too, is this a compliment to them both, or is this a slight on Holland's youth climate?
Offline Chakan

Re: Ryan Babbel II
« Reply #5 on: August 16, 2017, 08:03:12 PM »
Jesus the Dutch team must be going through some crisis.
Offline Keith Lard

Re: Ryan Babbel II
« Reply #6 on: September 27, 2017, 05:50:48 PM »
On target for Beşiktaş against Leipzig last night.

Happy for Babel - he has a wand of a right foot and is a nice lad.
Offline Kopenhagen

Re: Ryan Babbel II
« Reply #7 on: September 27, 2017, 07:23:21 PM »
Quote from: Keith Lard on September 27, 2017, 05:50:48 PM
On target for Beşiktaş against Leipzig last night.

Happy for Babel - he has a wand of a right foot and is a nice lad.

13 goals in 33 apps. Pretty impressive from him at this stage of his career.
Offline Bolrick

« Reply #8 on: March 27, 2018, 09:26:21 AM »
holy cow.... babel is still playing top flight football. And it seems he is also the 1st choice striker for holland  :o

He also just scored against Portugal.
Offline Kashinoda

« Reply #9 on: March 27, 2018, 12:35:16 PM »
What a turnaround to be fair, pleased for the lad!
Offline RyanBabel19

Re: Ryan Babbel II
« Reply #10 on: March 27, 2018, 09:02:30 PM »
 ;D ;D ;D
Offline marios_moustache

Re: Ryan Babbel II
« Reply #11 on: November 16, 2018, 10:29:51 PM »
I'm giving him that assist for Gini's goal for Holland tonight......

Ryan has a lot of love for us........
Offline BarryCrocker

Re: Ryan Babbel II
« Reply #12 on: November 17, 2018, 08:52:33 AM »
Any reason for the incorrect spelling of Babe in the title?
Offline Craig 🤔

Re: Ryan Babbel II
« Reply #13 on: November 17, 2018, 08:58:29 AM »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on November 17, 2018, 08:52:33 AM
Any reason for the incorrect spelling of Babe in the title?

Any reason for the incorrect spelling of Babel in your post?
Offline Dench57

Re: Ryan Babbel II
« Reply #14 on: November 17, 2018, 05:24:51 PM »
What a player this kid is turning into. Mental we let him go.
Offline Keith Lard

Re: Ryan Babbel II
« Reply #15 on: November 17, 2018, 11:57:05 PM »
Babel is one of those players Ive always had a soft spot for. Magic in that right boot of his.
Offline BarryCrocker

Re: Ryan Babbel II
« Reply #16 on: November 18, 2018, 06:08:44 AM »
Quote from: CraigDS on November 17, 2018, 08:58:29 AM
Any reason for the incorrect spelling of Babel in your post?

Predictive spelling. I'm a huge fan of movie Babe.  ;)
Offline mallin9

Re: Ryan Babbel II
« Reply #17 on: January 13, 2019, 05:09:15 AM »
Thrilled to learn he'll be back in the PL, loan with Fulham for rest of season
Offline Xabi Gerrard

Re: Ryan Babbel II
« Reply #18 on: January 15, 2019, 10:46:15 PM »
March 30th, 3pm, Craven Cottage - Fulham v Man City.

You know what to do, agent.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/wR7odT4lk-4" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/wR7odT4lk-4</a>
Offline Simplexity

Re: Ryan Babbel II
« Reply #19 on: January 16, 2019, 05:02:10 PM »
One can watch Ryan Babbel play in the premier league again in the year 2019, what a time to be alive.
Offline RyanBabel19

Re: Ryan Babbel II
« Reply #20 on: January 16, 2019, 08:20:50 PM »
;D ;D ;D
Offline tornado

Re: Ryan Babbel II
« Reply #21 on: January 21, 2019, 06:01:34 PM »
Watched the Spurs-Fulham game, he was pretty good, came close to scoring.
Offline Linudden

Re: Ryan Babbel II
« Reply #22 on: January 22, 2019, 01:14:33 PM »
Quote from: tornado on January 21, 2019, 06:01:34 PM
Watched the Spurs-Fulham game, he was pretty good, came close to scoring.

Then Babbeled the finish  ;D It was his weaker foot though, I'll grant him that.

Either way, it's interesting he still has such good pace even at 31. Back in the day I thought he'd be for us what Mané is today, but it wasn't to be for him. It's a shame but he really scored some big goals for us still.
Offline mikey_LFC

Re: Ryan Babbel II
« Reply #23 on: January 9, 2020, 03:27:41 PM »
Just stumbled on a fun fact that Ryan Babel has more caps for the Netherlands than Johan Cruyff and Marco van Basten.
Offline Dim Glas

Re: Ryan Babbel II
« Reply #24 on: January 9, 2020, 05:41:31 PM »
Seems he's going back to Ajax.
Offline Red Cactii

Re: Ryan Babbel II
« Reply #25 on: February 21, 2020, 10:28:34 AM »
Online Lynx the saucy mynx

Re: Ryan Babbel II
« Reply #26 on: Today at 02:22:08 AM »
Don't get me wrong, people are allowed to do what they want. But I'm proud to say none of our current lot of players would be seen dead doing this. Judging from the comments this is a daily thing for him.

https://twitter.com/c_ewenike/status/1247675193536974848?s=19
Online Lush is the best medicine...

Re: Ryan Babbel II
« Reply #27 on: Today at 02:29:53 AM »
That Tory lanez shit is embarrassing
