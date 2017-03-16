He was talented but the summer of 08 was just one massive clusterfuck for his career. Annoyed Rafa, which is basically career suicide as the guy rarely forgives, got injured and really - and I mean really - didn't work on his game at all after that. Fitness went away and it's way he's spent the last couple of years like a complete has-been.



Vaguely remember there was talk at the time though that Ayesteran didn't rate him at all around about the time him and Rafa's relationship was going sour. It's a shame really, that entire generation of dutch talent was a complete let down.



Nice to see he's got himself a club again though.