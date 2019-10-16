Surprised to find out that they never asked Lawrence Fishburne back for this. Carrie Anne Moss still looks great though.
I think Morpheus will be involved in some form, maybe a twist, but canonically in the Matrix universe hes been dead since about 2005. One of the writers involved in Reloaded and Revolutions wrote the storyline for some Matrix MMO that was a massive flop, and Morpheus died in that.
There was an ambition to make the game a WoW rival so they went bombastic with the storytelling and went heavy on saying everything that happens is fully connected to the film universe. Can easily be written around or retconned Im sure.