Author Topic: The Matrix (Rebooted)  (Read 4269 times)

Offline Agent99

Re: The Matrix (Rebooted)
« Reply #40 on: October 16, 2019, 06:45:35 pm »
Offline Macphisto80

Re: The Matrix (Rebooted)
« Reply #41 on: October 16, 2019, 07:24:13 pm »
Oh, god, they're going to do the whole deaging thing that's in vogue now, aren't they?
Offline lionel_messias

Re: The Matrix (Rebooted)
« Reply #42 on: October 19, 2019, 09:07:51 pm »
Quote from: Macphisto80 on October 16, 2019, 07:24:13 pm
Oh, god, they're going to do the whole deaging thing that's in vogue now, aren't they?

I find it quite ironic that for a film based on the idea "everything you know about the world is upside down" -
both film makers, both brothers, then went on to change their sex to become women.

Maybe it's just me, are there some easter eggs in the film that were secret hints or something?
Offline fucking appalled

Re: The Matrix (Rebooted)
« Reply #43 on: October 19, 2019, 09:39:43 pm »
Quote from: Macphisto80 on October 16, 2019, 07:24:13 pm
Oh, god, they're going to do the whole deaging thing that's in vogue now, aren't they?

The originals could all do with deaging....
Offline FaitAccompli

Re: The Matrix (Rebooted)
« Reply #44 on: October 19, 2019, 11:36:22 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on October 19, 2019, 09:07:51 pm
I find it quite ironic that for a film based on the idea "everything you know about the world is upside down" -
both film makers, both brothers, then went on to change their sex to become women.

Maybe it's just me, are there some easter eggs in the film that were secret hints or something?

I suggest watching the first 5 minutes or so (at least) of Lana receiving the Human Rights Campaign visibility award in 2012 (prior to Lily coming out): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=crHHycz7T_c

There are a couple of clips in there, particularly the Agent Smith clip, that with hindsight are so obviously expressing their feelings.
Offline Agent99

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,274
Re: The Matrix (Rebooted)
« Reply #45 on: September 8, 2021, 01:17:09 pm »
https://thechoiceisyours.whatisthematrix.com/uk/

Makes me feel like I'm back at uni. The original Matrix is still an absolute classic. This will most likely be shit but I'm looking forward to it anyway.
Offline fucking appalled

Re: The Matrix (Rebooted)
« Reply #46 on: September 8, 2021, 02:07:33 pm »
He looks excitingly John Wick'ish as well
Offline Flaccido Dongingo

Re: The Matrix (Rebooted)
« Reply #47 on: September 8, 2021, 03:19:29 pm »
The third film was utter dross.
Offline [new username under construction]

Re: The Matrix (Rebooted)
« Reply #48 on: September 8, 2021, 03:55:25 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on September  8, 2021, 03:19:29 pm
The third film was utter dross.

Someone did a mash up didn't they, I think it's called Dezionized. Compresses 2 and 3 into something better.

Might be quite good the new one although didn't like the same visuals in the teasers as the original films...the gun above, the punches, the mouth etc

Offline a treeless whopper

Re: The Matrix (Rebooted)
« Reply #49 on: September 8, 2021, 03:59:06 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on September  8, 2021, 03:19:29 pm
The third film was utter dross.

The second one was utter dross. The third film is reserved for even greater hate and calling it utter dross gives it more credit than it deserves.

This new one can improve on it just by giving it and the universe a proper ending, although I imagine they want to start off a new franchise and string it along again.
Offline John_P

Re: The Matrix (Rebooted)
« Reply #50 on: September 8, 2021, 11:44:02 pm »
That teaser trailer that changes every time you watch it, and gives the exact time you're watching it is amazing.

First full trailer tomorrow!
Offline unknownuser

Re: The Matrix (Rebooted)
« Reply #51 on: September 9, 2021, 02:27:36 pm »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/_m58uc0X2AE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/_m58uc0X2AE</a>

Feels familiar yet so different.
Offline tubby pls.

Re: The Matrix (Rebooted)
« Reply #52 on: September 9, 2021, 02:31:07 pm »
Actually looks a lot better than I thought it would, but has a real video game feel to it.
Offline Agent99

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,274
Re: The Matrix (Rebooted)
« Reply #53 on: September 9, 2021, 03:06:50 pm »
Looks gorgeous but that song is shite.
Online naYoRHa2b

Re: The Matrix (Rebooted)
« Reply #54 on: September 9, 2021, 04:26:19 pm »
Looks great.

I went back and watched the trilogy recently and then the Animatrix after. I'd say the Animatrix is a good watch and important for the Matrix Universe.
Offline Craig 🤔

Re: The Matrix (Rebooted)
« Reply #55 on: September 9, 2021, 04:56:18 pm »
Can't wait for this. Will be rewatching the trilogy prior for sure.

Have never watched Animatrix, where does it fit timeline wise?
Offline Ray K

Re: The Matrix (Rebooted)
« Reply #56 on: September 9, 2021, 05:01:56 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on September  9, 2021, 03:06:50 pm
Looks gorgeous but that song is shite.
Having Jefferson Airplane's White Rabbit playing while they showed the Alice in Wonderland book and then the tattoo of the white rabbit is not exactly subtle.

Surprised to find out that they never asked Lawrence Fishburne back for this. Carrie Anne Moss still looks great though. 
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: The Matrix (Rebooted)
« Reply #57 on: September 9, 2021, 06:15:17 pm »
Excellent trailer.
Offline Schmidt

Re: The Matrix (Rebooted)
« Reply #58 on: September 9, 2021, 06:25:19 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on September  9, 2021, 04:56:18 pm
Can't wait for this. Will be rewatching the trilogy prior for sure.

Have never watched Animatrix, where does it fit timeline wise?

It's a series of short stories that are set at different times, I remember at least one predates the Matrix and one is set after the first movie (it covers the backstory of the kid in Zion who keeps pestering Neo). I can't remember the rest but I rewatched the trilogy recently so might give them a watch again too.
Offline Kashinoda

Re: The Matrix (Rebooted)
« Reply #59 on: September 9, 2021, 10:14:25 pm »
The Animatrix is amazing, stands head and shoulders over the two sequels.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/qjtnWqq1-7A" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/qjtnWqq1-7A</a>

New trailer looks a little 'John Wick Presents: The Matrix'
Offline Angelius

Re: The Matrix (Rebooted)
« Reply #60 on: September 10, 2021, 04:49:36 am »
Where can one watch the Animatrix? Any of the usual streaming sites?
Offline ToneLa

Re: The Matrix (Rebooted)
« Reply #61 on: September 10, 2021, 07:46:11 am »
White Rabbit is just so so so overdone and on-the-nose. Awful music choice for that trailer

Trailer itself wasn't bad. Interesting like.

Meh. I've tried to watch the sequel films over the years and I just get bored. The Animatrix as said above is the best thing

Thr original is still a laugh
Offline fucking appalled

Re: The Matrix (Rebooted)
« Reply #62 on: September 10, 2021, 09:06:01 am »
I'll definitely watch it, cos it looks quite cool and its got Keanu Reeves in. But that trailer is like they've made the film and then challenged a GCSE Media Studies student to do the trailer :D
Online JerseyKloppite

Re: The Matrix (Rebooted)
« Reply #63 on: September 10, 2021, 12:33:13 pm »
I do wonder with the second Matrix film if people would have been more forgiving if it hadn't been for how exciting and ground-breaking the first one was.

I mean it's not a great movie and some of it is undoubtedly a mess but there are some fun set pieces. I never understood for example how Smith was able to control someone in the "real world". It didn't make much sense. But the battle between Neo and all the Smiths is a good laugh, even if the effects now are very dated ;D

Offline Andy @ Allerton

Re: The Matrix (Rebooted)
« Reply #64 on: September 10, 2021, 12:39:16 pm »
Trailer looks groovy.

I'm in.
Offline Macphisto80

Re: The Matrix (Rebooted)
« Reply #65 on: Yesterday at 11:21:59 pm »
It just has to be better than Reloaded and Revolutions.

No pressure.
Online Drinks Sangria

Re: The Matrix (Rebooted)
« Reply #66 on: Today at 07:51:14 am »
Quote from: Ray K on September  9, 2021, 05:01:56 pm
Surprised to find out that they never asked Lawrence Fishburne back for this. Carrie Anne Moss still looks great though.
I think Morpheus will be involved in some form, maybe a twist, but canonically in the Matrix universe hes been dead since about 2005. One of the writers involved in Reloaded and Revolutions wrote the storyline for some Matrix MMO that was a massive flop, and Morpheus died in that.

There was an ambition to make the game a WoW rival so they went bombastic with the storytelling and went heavy on saying everything that happens is fully connected to the film universe. Can easily be written around or retconned Im sure.
