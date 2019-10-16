I do wonder with the second Matrix film if people would have been more forgiving if it hadn't been for how exciting and ground-breaking the first one was.I mean it's not a great movie and some of it is undoubtedly a mess but there are some fun set pieces. I never understood for example how Smith was able to control someone in the "real world". It didn't make much sense. But the battle between Neo and all the Smiths is a good laugh, even if the effects now are very dated