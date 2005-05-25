« previous next »
General Athletics Thread

Re: General Athletics Thread
June 10, 2024, 08:42:49 pm
Have we another gold chance later with adekele? ;)
Re: General Athletics Thread
June 10, 2024, 08:56:19 pm
So close. Silver for Adeleke.

Great win in the men's 400m for the Belgian with the cool name of Doom, beating Charlie Dobson into 2nd.
Re: General Athletics Thread
June 10, 2024, 08:56:53 pm
Class effort that
Re: General Athletics Thread
June 12, 2024, 09:41:16 pm
Silver again for Ireland in the women's 4x4. Were never beating the Dutch in that race.
Re: General Athletics Thread
June 12, 2024, 10:12:27 pm
Well done Hodgkinson. 8 major medals already is very impressive consistency.

And womens relay look a medal chance at the Olympics (assuming the US and Jamaica will be the favourites though).
Re: General Athletics Thread
June 12, 2024, 10:22:31 pm
Duplantis is amazing
Re: General Athletics Thread
June 12, 2024, 10:40:08 pm
Quote from: Tobelius on June 12, 2024, 10:22:31 pm
Duplantis is amazing

Couldn't even break his own world record, shite :P
Re: General Athletics Thread
June 12, 2024, 10:40:45 pm
Quote from: Tobelius on June 12, 2024, 10:22:31 pm
Duplantis is amazing

Poles apart from the rest
Re: General Athletics Thread
June 13, 2024, 06:26:33 pm
Enjoyed the European Championships. Obviously missing some big countries and major athletes but still, the likes of Bol and Duplantis turned up.

Also saw the third longest triple jump in history. Will Jonathan Edwards' record ever be broken?
Re: General Athletics Thread
June 13, 2024, 06:27:57 pm
Quote from: Hazell on June 13, 2024, 06:26:33 pm
Enjoyed the European Championships. Obviously missing some big countries and major athletes but still, the likes of Bol and Duplantis turned up.

Also saw the third longest triple jump in history. Will Jonathan Edwards' record ever be broken?


The hop, skip and jump of God. Remember watching that live. Nuts! :D
Re: General Athletics Thread
June 13, 2024, 06:37:08 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on June 13, 2024, 06:27:57 pm
The hop, skip and jump of God. Remember watching that live. Nuts! :D

Did it twice too! incredible :D
Re: General Athletics Thread
June 29, 2024, 08:21:15 pm
Hinchcliffe wins the 100m in the UK Championship. Probably the most promising male sprinter we've had for a while.
Re: General Athletics Thread
June 29, 2024, 09:47:39 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on June 29, 2024, 08:21:15 pm
Hinchcliffe wins the 100m in the UK Championship. Probably the most promising male sprinter we've had for a while.

Did he then proceed to tell everyone else how they should have run the race?
Re: General Athletics Thread
June 30, 2024, 11:23:45 pm
Olympic trials this weekend. Few of the big names performed and qualified. Also saw that Max Burgin qualified for the 800m - isnt that Ziltoids sons mate? Making him a RAWK favourite if so. And the 17 year old Phoebe Gill best Jemma Reekie to win the 800m. Pretty incredible.
Re: General Athletics Thread
July 1, 2024, 09:25:53 am
Sydney McLaughlin broke her own 400H record in the US trials last night. Ran 50.65 to take 0.03 off her old record.

https://x.com/NBCSports/status/1807574969431331193
Re: General Athletics Thread
July 20, 2024, 03:25:06 pm
Keely Hodgkinson with a new national record in the 800m.
Re: General Athletics Thread
July 20, 2024, 03:26:40 pm
Is there an Olympics thread? Can't seem to find one.
    • My Twitter Account
Re: General Athletics Thread
July 20, 2024, 06:39:41 pm
Quote from: sinnermichael on July 20, 2024, 03:25:06 pm
Keely Hodgkinson with a new national record in the 800m.
Mark Hudson-Smith also broke the GB record in the 400m 43.74
Re: General Athletics Thread
July 20, 2024, 06:41:54 pm
Quote from: Hazell on July 20, 2024, 03:26:40 pm
Is there an Olympics thread? Can't seem to find one.
don't think there is
Re: General Athletics Thread
July 20, 2024, 07:11:20 pm
Quote from: Wabaloolah on July 20, 2024, 06:39:41 pm
Mark Hudson-Smith also broke the GB record in the 400m 43.74

Matt. But what a time! Is he the only Brit to get under 44 seconds?
Re: General Athletics Thread
July 20, 2024, 09:33:19 pm
Yup, and it's his first sub-44 time to boot. Not just a British record, but a new European mark as well, plus the world leading time this year. And he was jogging for a good few metres before the line. So there's more to come in Paris. He looks a very good bet for a medal, and not a bad shout for gold.

Hodgkinson also looks a similarly strong bet. Kerr broke Cram's longstanding mile record in May, so looks like he'll be well up for resuming battle with Jakob Ingebritsen in the men's 1500.

Zharnel Hughes didn't look in good shape in the 100. Perhaps he was just taking it easy as he comes back from injury, but there's not much time to run into form. Hinchcliffe looked full of potential - 9.97 from a really appalling start.

The women's 4x100 look in very good shape. Individually, I wouldn't bet on it though.
Re: General Athletics Thread
September 1, 2024, 02:02:27 pm
Elliot Giles (GB) set a world record/best for the road mile today.
Re: General Athletics Thread
Yesterday at 02:06:10 pm
Kristoffer Ingebrigtsen, the eldest of the Ingebrigtsen siblings, talks about the abuse from their father, Gjert, including:

Forcing one of the siblings - then a toddler - into a cold shower in the middle of the night because they wouldn't sleep.

Stepping on Henrik's head as a toddler.

One of the siblings being punched in the face for forgetting a pulse watch.

One time he (at 15/16) refused to help his parents with his siblings, and as a result Gjert snapped, took him in a choke hold, carried him to another room and threw him to the ground.

The statute of limitations (10 years) has passed for the abuse Kristoffer received, so he can't take it to trial.

https://www.aftenposten.no/norge/i/dR73Xj/intervju-med-kristoffer-ingebrigtsen-nye-voldsanklager-mot-pappa-gjert-ingebrigtsen
Re: General Athletics Thread
Yesterday at 03:31:06 pm
Re: General Athletics Thread
Yesterday at 08:41:04 pm
Re: General Athletics Thread
Yesterday at 08:56:48 pm
WOAH  :o
Re: General Athletics Thread
Yesterday at 08:58:06 pm
I know Duplantis was a HS sprinter but 10.37 for a non-sprinter is absolutely insane. I imagined it would be close but tipped Warholm because he is literally a world-record holding sprinter, but 100m is such a different beast I guess.

Fair fucks to the guy.
Re: General Athletics Thread
Yesterday at 09:00:30 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 08:58:06 pm
I know Duplantis was a HS sprinter but 10.37 for a non-sprinter is absolutely insane. I imagined it would be close but tipped Warholm because he is literally a world-record holding sprinter, but 100m is such a different beast I guess.

Fair fucks to the guy.

My money was on Warholm aswell because his discipline seems in closer proximity. And Mondo's run-up in pole vaulting is only 50 meters. But he absolutely held that tempo tonight over double his usual distance.

10.37 is a crazy time.
Re: General Athletics Thread
Today at 09:06:35 am
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 08:58:06 pm
I know Duplantis was a HS sprinter but 10.37 for a non-sprinter is absolutely insane. I imagined it would be close but tipped Warholm because he is literally a world-record holding sprinter, but 100m is such a different beast I guess.

Fair fucks to the guy.
I really think that Duplantis can get down to 10.36 for the 100m. Then 10.35, then 10.34...
Re: General Athletics Thread
Today at 10:45:27 am
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 09:06:35 am
I really think that Duplantis can get down to 10.36 for the 100m. Then 10.35, then 10.34...

:D

Good luck to him trying to break those times so forensically.
Re: General Athletics Thread
Today at 10:55:38 am
Rebecca Cheptegei, Ugandan distance runner (she raced the marathon at the Paris Olympics) has died after being doused in petrol and set alight by an ex-boyfriend. Awful news. RIP.

https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/c3vx0kq2xr2o
Re: General Athletics Thread
Today at 12:00:34 pm
Re: General Athletics Thread
Today at 04:15:43 pm
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 10:55:38 am
Rebecca Cheptegei, Ugandan distance runner (she raced the marathon at the Paris Olympics) has died after being doused in petrol and set alight by an ex-boyfriend. Awful news. RIP.

https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/c3vx0kq2xr2o

Fucking hell, that's horrific.
