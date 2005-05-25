Yup, and it's his first sub-44 time to boot. Not just a British record, but a new European mark as well, plus the world leading time this year. And he was jogging for a good few metres before the line. So there's more to come in Paris. He looks a very good bet for a medal, and not a bad shout for gold.



Hodgkinson also looks a similarly strong bet. Kerr broke Cram's longstanding mile record in May, so looks like he'll be well up for resuming battle with Jakob Ingebritsen in the men's 1500.



Zharnel Hughes didn't look in good shape in the 100. Perhaps he was just taking it easy as he comes back from injury, but there's not much time to run into form. Hinchcliffe looked full of potential - 9.97 from a really appalling start.



The women's 4x100 look in very good shape. Individually, I wouldn't bet on it though.