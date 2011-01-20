On some athletics news, Josh Kerr broke the world short track (indoor) two miles record over the weekend, running 08:00 flat. Really loving the disrespect and dislike he and Ingebrigtsen are building, its going to be an interesting build up to the Olympics. Jakob is obviously the superior runner, but theres something in what Kerr said; hes better than me 364 days of the year, but if that one day Im better falls on a final, so be it. Essentially what happened at the world champs.
Rory Leonard ran a 03:51 mile in Monaco to become the 5th fastest Brit of all time and I believe the first British father-son pair to ever go sun 4. Callum Elson did an indoor 03:53 in Boston to qualify for worlds - this lad only properly took up running 4 years ago in his early 20s, what hes achieved is nothing short of remarkable.