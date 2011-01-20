On some athletics news, Josh Kerr broke the world short track (indoor) two miles record over the weekend, running 08:00 flat. Really loving the disrespect and dislike he and Ingebrigtsen are building, its going to be an interesting build up to the Olympics. Jakob is obviously the superior runner, but theres something in what Kerr said; hes better than me 364 days of the year, but if that one day Im better falls on a final, so be it. Essentially what happened at the world champs.



Rory Leonard ran a 03:51 mile in Monaco to become the 5th fastest Brit of all time and I believe the first British father-son pair to ever go sun 4. Callum Elson did an indoor 03:53 in Boston to qualify for worlds - this lad only properly took up running 4 years ago in his early 20s, what hes achieved is nothing short of remarkable.