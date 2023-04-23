Unreal from Sifan Hassan in the London Marathon.
Just read it was the most amazing marathon ever ! Kelvin Kiptum wins the mens in the second fastest time ever. Seems like it was a good one !
How much he dope by?
Zarnell Hughes becomes the fastest Briton over 100m. 9.83, breaking Linford Christine's record which had stood for 30 years.
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now
World Championships start tomorrow. Looking forward to it.
Page created in 0.054 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.48]