General Athletics Thread

Re: General Athletics Thread
April 23, 2023, 12:10:04 pm
Quote from: sinnermichael on April 23, 2023, 11:49:12 am
Unreal from Sifan Hassan in the London Marathon.

Just read it was the most amazing marathon ever !

Kelvin Kiptum wins the mens in the second fastest time ever. Seems like it was a good one !
Re: General Athletics Thread
April 23, 2023, 12:14:46 pm
Quote from: kavah on April 23, 2023, 12:10:04 pm
Just read it was the most amazing marathon ever !

Kelvin Kiptum wins the mens in the second fastest time ever. Seems like it was a good one !

Yeah.  The shoes were fantastic!
Re: General Athletics Thread
June 24, 2023, 09:15:28 pm
Zarnell Hughes becomes the fastest Briton over 100m. 9.83, breaking Linford Christine's record which had stood for 30 years.
Re: General Athletics Thread
June 24, 2023, 09:27:48 pm
How much he dope by?
Re: General Athletics Thread
June 24, 2023, 09:29:53 pm
Quote from: Samie on June 24, 2023, 09:27:48 pm
How much he dope by?

It was the shoes  ;)
Re: General Athletics Thread
June 24, 2023, 09:33:19 pm
 ;D

You'll be in your fuckin' 90s and claiming "IT'S THE SHOES".
Re: General Athletics Thread
June 25, 2023, 01:39:25 pm
Quote from: sinnermichael on June 24, 2023, 09:15:28 pm
Zarnell Hughes becomes the fastest Briton over 100m. 9.83, breaking Linford Christine's record which had stood for 30 years.

When Linford Christie run that time it was the 2nd time fastest time ever. Puts Hughes 15th on the all time list, just a quarter of a second behind Usain Bolt. Better shoes. better strength & conditoning.
Re: General Athletics Thread
June 25, 2023, 02:34:40 pm
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/av/athletics/66010470

I think this is what they call 'taking one for the team' ;D
Re: General Athletics Thread
July 23, 2023, 03:32:41 pm
Hughes breaks John Regis' British 200m record aswell now.
Re: General Athletics Thread
Today at 11:41:13 am
World Championships start tomorrow. Looking forward to it.
Re: General Athletics Thread
Today at 12:08:12 pm
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 11:41:13 am
World Championships start tomorrow. Looking forward to it.
Can't wait. One of my favorite sporting competitions.
