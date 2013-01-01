« previous next »
Wonder if we're going to see any affects of the fan update tonight, confusion at the gates or perhaps empty seats where the touts couldn't get cards to pass the verification.
Wonder if we're going to see any affects of the fan update tonight, confusion at the gates or perhaps empty seats where the touts couldn't get cards to pass the verification.

Would the club not resell the tickets for tonight's game where the card wasn't verified?
Would the club not resell the tickets for tonight's game where the card wasn't verified?
in theory they should but hard to say if the have, in fairness untied could be a bigger test because tonight wasnt guaranteed for those on 13+ anyway
Would the club not resell the tickets for tonight's game where the card wasn't verified?

Yeah good point, presumably they could purchase the tickets in the bulk sales but were they cancelled and resold if the verification wasn't completed? Were their many returns?
Yeah good point, presumably they could purchase the tickets in the bulk sales but were they cancelled and resold if the verification wasn't completed? Were their many returns?
An absolute tonne. Including like 60 in u9 at one point.
About time the ticketing system changed. Anyone else struggle with the members' sales in July and November each year? Much preferred the old system from yesteryear, tickets were on sale for home matches 3/4 weeks prior to the game.
