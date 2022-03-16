Spoiler

It's been a good paced start to the series, Brida's daughter picking the sacrifice at the beginning was just gut wrenching. I've been well impressed with the overall shots off the show especially as the boats move across the sea, stunning views. It already looks like a film with the quality of shooting. It's interesting seeing Uhtred's children getting more of the limelight now, I wonder if the film will mainly be about them? His daughter in particular has a lot of her dad in her. So annoying that her husband chose to ignore her warnings when the brother arrived back on the scene. I'm still in mourning over Aethelfaed's death, which was superbly done by the whole cast. There were so many highlights but I felt for Aldhelm and of course Aewith being unable to accept her daughter is dying before her. The scenes between Uhtred and Aethelfaed were so good, there's always been really good chemistry between them. It's sad they never got the chance to be together, but it was never going to run that way sadly. Another part that impressed me was Brida's scenes with Father Pyrlig, where they almost reach a peace once Brida's wild grief subsides. Emily Cox as always still makes you feel for Brida no matter what she's done.