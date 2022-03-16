« previous next »
The Last Kingdom (Netflix/BBC TV Series)

Re: The Last Kingdom (Netflix/BBC TV Series)
March 16, 2022, 07:14:09 am
One day I will watch this series from start to finish. I cant wait to get started on the new series its encouraging to see so many enjoyed it.
Re: The Last Kingdom (Netflix/BBC TV Series)
March 16, 2022, 10:02:07 am
Quote from: Capon Debaser on March 15, 2022, 10:08:32 pm


There is a movie coming out?!? Praise the Gods! I had no idea. I actually think it's a good idea instead of doing another season.
Re: The Last Kingdom (Netflix/BBC TV Series)
March 16, 2022, 02:04:19 pm
Quote from: Caligula? on March 16, 2022, 10:02:07 am
There is a movie coming out?!? Praise the Gods! I had no idea. I actually think it's a good idea instead of doing another season.
I myself only found this out the other week from Nitramdorf. Saw a link with updates yesterday as I was looking for an actors name  in the show. Good though yeah ;D
Re: The Last Kingdom (Netflix/BBC TV Series)
March 19, 2022, 03:54:29 pm
I am up to episode four now and have thoroughly enjoyed it so far.

Spoiler
It's been a good paced start to the series, Brida's daughter picking the sacrifice at the beginning was just gut wrenching. I've been well impressed with the overall shots off the show especially as the boats move across the sea, stunning views. It already looks like a film with the quality of shooting. It's interesting seeing Uhtred's children getting more of the limelight now, I wonder if the film will mainly be about them? His daughter in particular has a lot of her dad in her. So annoying that her husband chose to ignore her warnings when the brother arrived back on the scene. I'm still in mourning over Aethelfaed's death, which was superbly done by the whole cast. There were so many highlights but I felt for Aldhelm and of course Aewith being unable to accept her daughter is dying before her. The scenes between Uhtred and Aethelfaed were so good, there's always been really good chemistry between them. It's sad they never got the chance to be together, but it was never going to run that way sadly. Another part that impressed me was Brida's scenes with Father Pyrlig, where they almost reach a peace once Brida's wild grief subsides. Emily Cox as always still makes you feel for Brida no matter what she's done.
[close]
Re: The Last Kingdom (Netflix/BBC TV Series)
March 19, 2022, 03:56:50 pm
Spoiler
I meant to mention Edward's power grab at the end, right out of his father's handbook of diplomacy. I am really wondering about the fallout from that now.
[close]
Re: The Last Kingdom (Netflix/BBC TV Series)
March 21, 2022, 11:13:58 am
Quote from: jillc on March 19, 2022, 03:56:50 pm
Spoiler
I meant to mention Edward's power grab at the end, right out of his father's handbook of diplomacy. I am really wondering about the fallout from that now.
[close]

Upon seeing the end I thought that they left it open for another season and sure enough I came here to find out that they're shooting a film which will expand upon it. It will be great to see what happens.

As an aside the poor sods don't realize that they're a few decades away from being conquered by the Normans and William the Conqueror. They should just drop everything and live their lives out in peace.  ;D
Re: The Last Kingdom (Netflix/BBC TV Series)
March 21, 2022, 11:19:34 am
Quite enjoyed this last season.
Nicely wrapped up a lot of story lines, some good moments and overall fun throughout.
Re: The Last Kingdom (Netflix/BBC TV Series)
March 21, 2022, 06:52:58 pm
Quote from: Caligula? on March 21, 2022, 11:13:58 am
Upon seeing the end I thought that they left it open for another season and sure enough I came here to find out that they're shooting a film which will expand upon it. It will be great to see what happens.

As an aside the poor sods don't realize that they're a few decades away from being conquered by the Normans and William the Conqueror. They should just drop everything and live their lives out in peace.  ;D

Sadly, that would make it way too boring.  ;D
    • The Grobbelramble
Re: The Last Kingdom (Netflix/BBC TV Series)
March 23, 2022, 12:51:46 am
Quote from: jillc on March 19, 2022, 03:54:29 pm
Spoiler
Emily Cox as always still makes you feel for Brida no matter what she's done.
[close]

Spoiler
Nah, I wanted her dead  ;D
[close]
Re: The Last Kingdom (Netflix/BBC TV Series)
March 23, 2022, 09:27:25 am
Quote from: Grobbelrevell on March 23, 2022, 12:51:46 am
Spoiler
Nah, I wanted her dead  ;D
[close]

Spoiler
I think it was time for her to die, don't get me wrong. But I still felt for everything she'd gone through.
[close]
Re: The Last Kingdom (Netflix/BBC TV Series)
March 29, 2022, 09:27:25 am
I am still stunned by just how well they ended the show, but my thoughts are now turning to the film they have made, Seven Kings Must Die. I thought it may be interesting for us to speculate how they do this film. My biggest curiosity is going to be the relationship between Edward and Uhtred considering how the series ended (not trying to give too many spoilers away). That is going to be the main question for me, as it could dictate so much of what they do with the material. History wise, it's Æthelstan who is the person who becomes the first King of a unified England, but I wouldn't be surprised if much stands in the way of that happening.   Speaking of Æthelstan, I thought Harry Gilby who played him was excellent throughout series five, I remembered him from the film Tolkien, he was superb in that as well. Also, I thought that last scene in the show of Uhtred and Æthelstan duelling in the court yard was interesting, a bit of foreshadowing maybe? What does everyone think?  :-\
Re: The Last Kingdom (Netflix/BBC TV Series)
March 29, 2022, 10:23:12 pm
Last episode was superb, especially the battle.

Just getting into Vikings Valhalla now.
Re: The Last Kingdom (Netflix/BBC TV Series)
October 28, 2022, 01:27:36 pm
I have started rewatching this as I didn't have a great memory of series one. It feels weird seeing Uhtred and Brida as such a tight couple in the beginning, but the scene where they are little children holding hands, never fails to move me. Alfred has just come into the story now and it feels like it's really starting to move along.
Re: The Last Kingdom (Netflix/BBC TV Series)
February 13, 2023, 07:13:00 pm
For those interested it's been announced that the film, Seven Kings Must Die will stream on the 14th of April on Netflix. Can't wait.  :wave

https://t.co/YJ2gAmhwMc
Re: The Last Kingdom (Netflix/BBC TV Series)
February 13, 2023, 10:34:57 pm
Ah very good news, will save the date.
Re: The Last Kingdom (Netflix/BBC TV Series)
February 16, 2023, 05:04:04 am
I really need to watch the last series of this in readiness for the film - I don't know why I haven't got round to it.
Re: The Last Kingdom (Netflix/BBC TV Series)
February 16, 2023, 01:50:48 pm
Quote from: Millie on February 16, 2023, 05:04:04 am
I really need to watch the last series of this in readiness for the film - I don't know why I haven't got round to it.

Oh you have too Millie, they did a fantastic job of it.
Re: The Last Kingdom (Netflix/BBC TV Series)
February 16, 2023, 02:31:10 pm
Quote from: jillc on February 16, 2023, 01:50:48 pm
Oh you have too Millie, they did a fantastic job of it.

Good to know.
Re: The Last Kingdom (Netflix/BBC TV Series)
February 16, 2023, 07:42:43 pm
I have just noticed they are releasing a double album of the show's music on the 14th of April. You can hear the first track on here from 11pm.

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCjKO6we36tPNC9hCeXUNvgQ
Re: The Last Kingdom (Netflix/BBC TV Series)
March 1, 2023, 06:58:48 pm
I have just seen a brief glimpse of the film Seven Kings Must Die and they have actually aged Uhtred up now.  ;D
Re: The Last Kingdom (Netflix/BBC TV Series)
March 2, 2023, 10:17:17 am
https://www.denofgeek.com/tv/the-winter-king-next-historical-epic-for-fans-of-the-last-kingdom/

New winter king series coming to Netflix

Another epic set of books by the greatest historical fiction writer of all time.  Honestly my favourite and Ive read everything hes done.. very excited for this!!

Re: The Last Kingdom (Netflix/BBC TV Series)
March 2, 2023, 01:54:16 pm
Quote from: Anfield14 on March  2, 2023, 10:17:17 am
https://www.denofgeek.com/tv/the-winter-king-next-historical-epic-for-fans-of-the-last-kingdom/

New winter king series coming to Netflix

Another epic set of books by the greatest historical fiction writer of all time.  Honestly my favourite and Ive read everything hes done.. very excited for this!!

Thats great and thanks for sharing.  I loved this trilogy too and very much looking forward to this!
Re: The Last Kingdom (Netflix/BBC TV Series)
March 2, 2023, 02:23:10 pm
Quote from: Buck Pete on February 25, 2022, 06:59:41 pm
Went through the Last Kingdom WIKI earlier and recapped all the character names, who is alive and who is dead. And generally brought myself up to speed where we are with the story.

Some of the names from this time are so similar it took me a while to get my head around it all again.

Anyway, I'm good to go.

UHTRED! SON OF UHTRED!!

Man! totally forget about watching the final series even after preparing to do so.

This is annoying, but really good in another way.  I now get to watch it.

Defo starting this ASAP
Re: The Last Kingdom (Netflix/BBC TV Series)
March 2, 2023, 03:53:08 pm
Quote from: Buck Pete on March  2, 2023, 02:23:10 pm
Man! totally forget about watching the final series even after preparing to do so.

This is annoying, but really good in another way.  I now get to watch it.

Defo starting this ASAP

The movie Seven Kings Must Die is based on the final book War Lord. I saw a brief  trailer on tumblr yesterday, Uhtred looks like a hippy now, letting his hair grow long. I never read the books but I have started listening to the first one on audible, its goes along at a great rate.
Re: The Last Kingdom (Netflix/BBC TV Series)
March 2, 2023, 03:54:58 pm
Quote from: Buck Pete on March  2, 2023, 02:23:10 pm
Man! totally forget about watching the final series even after preparing to do so.

This is annoying, but really good in another way.  I now get to watch it.

Defo starting this ASAP

I only just understood youve not seen the last series you are in for a treat. I thought it was the best series of the lot.
Re: The Last Kingdom (Netflix/BBC TV Series)
Today at 05:09:21 pm
The first trailer from Seven Kings Must Die has dropped today. It looks pretty exciting.

https://youtu.be/J2uW5ehHqjc
Re: The Last Kingdom (Netflix/BBC TV Series)
Today at 06:51:37 pm
Quote from: jillc on Today at 05:09:21 pm
The first trailer from Seven Kings Must Die has dropped today. It looks pretty exciting.

https://youtu.be/J2uW5ehHqjc

How many kings?
Re: The Last Kingdom (Netflix/BBC TV Series)
Today at 08:20:08 pm
Re: The Last Kingdom (Netflix/BBC TV Series)
Today at 08:22:06 pm
Didn't realise they were doing a movie to end this, so that's a nice surprise :D
