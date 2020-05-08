I write screenplays myself. And I know as you probably do, prime shows such as this employ teams of writers.



I sometimes wonder how someone didn't say at the weekly meeting, Hang on a minute here, this scene is a bit meh.



I'm writing a comedy sitcom pilot at the moment. Its easier to get away with mad moments



You had anything picked up yet?



You are absolutely right about them having a team of writers. You wonder sometimes whether there is a communication between all the writers. They are after all working from the books, so there should be a development plan of how the show is written season by season. I think back to Game of Thrones and how the standard dropping the moment they overtook the books. But this sort of thing happens in a lot of TV shows, when there is more than one writer. It makes you wonder whether that is the drawback with having more than one (or two) writers on the show.I write as a hobby more than anything up to now I have done fan fiction, up to about 200 different stories. I put them up on a couple of websites and have gained quite a few followers now, more than I ever imagined I would. But I am planning to write an original once I finish my other two. It's very much in the planning stages at the moment. It's cool you are writing a comedy, can't have enough of those shows at the moment. Good luck with it.