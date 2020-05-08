« previous next »
The Last Kingdom (Netflix/BBC TV Series)

Re: The Last Kingdom (Netflix/BBC TV Series)
May 8, 2020, 03:31:40 pm
Quote from: deFacto on May  8, 2020, 03:19:21 pm
How does this compare to Vikings?

It's very good, but not as good as Vikings at its best.
Re: The Last Kingdom (Netflix/BBC TV Series)
May 8, 2020, 03:53:37 pm
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on May  8, 2020, 03:31:40 pm
It's very good, but not as good as Vikings at its best.

Cheers Craig.
Re: The Last Kingdom (Netflix/BBC TV Series)
May 8, 2020, 10:29:47 pm
Quote from: deFacto on May  8, 2020, 03:19:21 pm
How does this compare to Vikings?

I think its better than the Vikings to be honest, (sorry Craig). It's all opinions of course, but I think all four seasons have been consistently good.
Re: The Last Kingdom (Netflix/BBC TV Series)
May 9, 2020, 12:18:02 am
Destiny is all.


Theres still at least two good seasons to be had out of this. Given what we know Edwards son achieved as King. But then Uhtred not ageing by the time he becomes king would be ridiculous.

I liked how Alfred talked about not including Uhtred in his story. There was an uhtred, but 100 years later. and there probably were warriors like him who should have taken credit, but kings ensured the story was told their way.
Re: The Last Kingdom (Netflix/BBC TV Series)
May 9, 2020, 11:22:55 am
Quote from: jillc on May  8, 2020, 10:29:47 pm
I think its better than the Vikings to be honest, (sorry Craig). It's all opinions of course, but I think all four seasons have been consistently good.

Im with you too but its close. They are both ace

Just watched episode 4 of new series

Epic!!!
Re: The Last Kingdom (Netflix/BBC TV Series)
May 9, 2020, 11:50:37 am
Youre both wrong  ;D
Re: The Last Kingdom (Netflix/BBC TV Series)
May 9, 2020, 11:51:47 am
Quote from: Peabee on May  9, 2020, 12:18:02 am
Destiny is all.


Theres still at least two good seasons to be had out of this. Given what we know Edwards son achieved as King. But then Uhtred not ageing by the time he becomes king would be ridiculous.

I liked how Alfred talked about not including Uhtred in his story. There was an uhtred, but 100 years later. and there probably were warriors like him who should have taken credit, but kings ensured the story was told their way.

Absolutely the winners rewrite history its happened all along down the ages.
Re: The Last Kingdom (Netflix/BBC TV Series)
May 11, 2020, 11:37:35 am
Episode 6 of the new series. I hope this scene was a minor blip and one off

Spoiler
Eardwulf and his guard had our heroes and the children cornered.  The guards on horse back had archers pointing arrows at Uhtred and Finan.  It could have been all ended there and then and Aelfwynn taken.  A man of Eardwulfs ambition would have certainly done this. He'd just killed the King Of Mercia with his bare hands for fuck sake.

Eadith steps forward and reveals all about Eardwulf the king killer.  His men instantly believe Eadith.  The plot device for Eardwulf to take and keep the kings ring with the royal seal was nuts too.

Finally his men are convinced he killed their king. What do they do? They just let him ride off to Francia.

Awful scene but I'm putting it down as a one off.
[close]
Re: The Last Kingdom (Netflix/BBC TV Series)
May 11, 2020, 11:47:44 am
Yeah I had issues with that scene too. There have a been a few instances like that, but then...


Spoiler
The bad guy not instantly killing the good guys and talking too much / going for some weird elaborate death always happens!
[close]
Re: The Last Kingdom (Netflix/BBC TV Series)
May 11, 2020, 07:33:00 pm
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on May  9, 2020, 11:50:37 am
Youre both wrong  ;D

I'm never wrong.  ;) ;D
Re: The Last Kingdom (Netflix/BBC TV Series)
May 12, 2020, 06:48:38 pm
Quote from: jillc on May 11, 2020, 07:33:00 pm
I'm never wrong.  ;) ;D

You must agree with the analysis of that scene above though Jill?
Re: The Last Kingdom (Netflix/BBC TV Series)
May 12, 2020, 11:27:11 pm
Quote from: Buck Pete on May 12, 2020, 06:48:38 pm
You must agree with the analysis of that scene above though Jill?

I'm not saying it doesn't have its mad or unrealistic moments as above, its like they all get a bit too clever all of a sudden. It is weird though, I write stories myself and sometimes you plot yourself into a corner. I have put things in that you'd think some people would wildly object to, but on the whole you can get away with things. Maybe they thought the same with that scene as well. Not with Rawk though.  ;D
Re: The Last Kingdom (Netflix/BBC TV Series)
May 13, 2020, 12:40:54 am
Quote from: jillc on May 12, 2020, 11:27:11 pm
I'm not saying it doesn't have its mad or unrealistic moments as above, its like they all get a bit too clever all of a sudden. It is weird though, I write stories myself and sometimes you plot yourself into a corner. I have put things in that you'd think some people would wildly object to, but on the whole you can get away with things. Maybe they thought the same with that scene as well. Not with Rawk though.  ;D

I write screenplays myself.  And I know as you probably do, prime shows such as this employ teams of writers.

I sometimes wonder how someone didn't say at the weekly meeting, Hang on a minute here, this scene is a bit meh.

I'm writing a comedy sitcom pilot at the moment.  Its easier to get away with mad moments :)

You had anything picked up yet?
Re: The Last Kingdom (Netflix/BBC TV Series)
May 13, 2020, 01:05:35 pm
Quote from: Buck Pete on May 13, 2020, 12:40:54 am
I write screenplays myself.  And I know as you probably do, prime shows such as this employ teams of writers.

I sometimes wonder how someone didn't say at the weekly meeting, Hang on a minute here, this scene is a bit meh.

I'm writing a comedy sitcom pilot at the moment.  Its easier to get away with mad moments :)

You had anything picked up yet?

You are absolutely right about them having a team of writers. You wonder sometimes whether there is a communication between all the writers. They are after all working from the books, so there should be a development plan of how the show is written season by season. I think back to Game of Thrones and how the standard dropping the moment they overtook the books. But this sort of thing happens in a lot of TV shows, when there is more than one writer. It makes  you wonder whether that is the drawback with having more than one (or two) writers on the show.

I write as a hobby more than anything up to now I have done fan fiction, up to about 200 different stories. I put them up on a couple of websites and have gained quite a few followers now, more than I ever imagined I would. But I am planning to write an original once I finish my other two. It's very much in the planning stages at the moment. It's cool you are writing a comedy, can't have enough of those shows at the moment. Good luck with it.  :D
Re: The Last Kingdom (Netflix/BBC TV Series)
May 13, 2020, 03:01:03 pm
Quote from: jillc on May 13, 2020, 01:05:35 pm

I write as a hobby more than anything up to now I have done fan fiction, up to about 200 different stories. I put them up on a couple of websites and have gained quite a few followers now, more than I ever imagined I would. But I am planning to write an original once I finish my other two. It's very much in the planning stages at the moment. It's cool you are writing a comedy, can't have enough of those shows at the moment. Good luck with it.  :D

Brilliant Jill. Sounds great. Good luck with your original. Very rewarding when you can finally click the "send" button and submit your work to a Competition, Producer, TV company etc.

Getting your script in the hands of someone in authority is harder than writing the damn thing though.  Then they have to read it AND like it.

I'm loving comedy writing opposed to drama features.  The TV sitcom pilot I'm writing now is so much fun. Not sure how good it is like. I'll ask Crosby Nick when I'm finished. If Nick hates it then I'm sure it will do well :)

Sat through a few episodes of "The Mindy Project" on Comedy Central last night.  After watching them I now know there's hope for ALL comedy writers to get their work made.



Re: The Last Kingdom (Netflix/BBC TV Series)
May 14, 2020, 04:24:47 pm
Quote from: Buck Pete on May 13, 2020, 03:01:03 pm
Brilliant Jill. Sounds great. Good luck with your original. Very rewarding when you can finally click the "send" button and submit your work to a Competition, Producer, TV company etc.

Getting your script in the hands of someone in authority is harder than writing the damn thing though.  Then they have to read it AND like it.

I'm loving comedy writing opposed to drama features.  The TV sitcom pilot I'm writing now is so much fun. Not sure how good it is like. I'll ask Crosby Nick when I'm finished. If Nick hates it then I'm sure it will do well :)

Sat through a few episodes of "The Mindy Project" on Comedy Central last night.  After watching them I now know there's hope for ALL comedy writers to get their work made.

Thanks.

I can imagine getting the script accepted is a challenge, there is also a huge amount of luck attached? I have read so many interviews from television writers about that very thing. I also think it's a hugely competitive market as well, so many writers and so little time to fix new shows into. On another subject I'm wondering how much the current situation will affect the entertainment industry overall. I imagine a lot of shows have had to suddenly close down, how much will that affect the capacity of starting up again later on? If you think about the money that will be lost, you'd fear it will affect some shows going forward. 
Re: The Last Kingdom (Netflix/BBC TV Series)
May 14, 2020, 04:26:01 pm
Jill is never wrong, I've learned that the hard way :D
Re: The Last Kingdom (Netflix/BBC TV Series)
May 14, 2020, 06:48:23 pm
Quote from: deFacto on May 14, 2020, 04:26:01 pm
Jill is never wrong, I've learned that the hard way :D

If only.  ;D
Re: The Last Kingdom (Netflix/BBC TV Series)
May 14, 2020, 08:14:05 pm
Quote from: Buck Pete on May 13, 2020, 12:40:54 am
I write screenplays myself.  And I know as you probably do, prime shows such as this employ teams of writers.

I sometimes wonder how someone didn't say at the weekly meeting, Hang on a minute here, this scene is a bit meh.

I'm writing a comedy sitcom pilot at the moment.  Its easier to get away with mad moments :)

You had anything picked up yet?

My missus thinks I should be an actor. She pointed out all the little skits i act out for her and several characters Ive developed over the years that I be silly with around the house.  Most are exaggerations of my own idiosyncrasies. Apparently, I also get lost in the role playing and freak her out sometimes as I become someone else.

I can also cry on demand.

So yeah, I should be the lead. Cheers.  ;D
Re: The Last Kingdom (Netflix/BBC TV Series)
May 15, 2020, 03:33:52 pm
Minor moan; I wish they didn't use such drastic dulling down of the colour all the time, it looks so washed out and grainy.
Re: The Last Kingdom (Netflix/BBC TV Series)
May 20, 2020, 02:15:56 pm
Quote from: Buck Pete on May 11, 2020, 11:37:35 am
Episode 6 of the new series. I hope this scene was a minor blip and one off


Awful scene but I'm putting it down as a one off. [/spoiler]
Was going recommending this show but that scene and the fact that it seems claustrophobic in the woods . Guess a lot more goes on with budget and time as towards moving a plot forward .
Re: The Last Kingdom (Netflix/BBC TV Series)
June 8, 2020, 02:53:04 pm
Binged watched series 4 over the weekend.... I WANT SERIES 5!
Re: The Last Kingdom (Netflix/BBC TV Series)
June 8, 2020, 02:53:43 pm
Quote from: Mr Mingebag Squid on June  8, 2020, 02:53:04 pm
Binged watched series 4 over the weekend.... I WANT SERIES 5!

DESTINY IS ALL!!!
Re: The Last Kingdom (Netflix/BBC TV Series)
October 26, 2021, 04:36:30 pm
Theres not a definite date for the last series, series 5 airing as yet, but they are making a film after that.

https://www.radiotimes.com/tv/drama/the-last-kingdom-movie-netflix-newsupdate/
Re: The Last Kingdom (Netflix/BBC TV Series)
October 27, 2021, 12:43:22 am
Great news. For consistency in quality this shits all over Vikings which for me was just meh post Ragnar (Ragnar took it to some amazing high's though). Looking forward to S5 and the movie.
Re: The Last Kingdom (Netflix/BBC TV Series)
Yesterday at 07:29:52 pm
Season 5 is up on Netflix on March the 9th.
Re: The Last Kingdom (Netflix/BBC TV Series)
Yesterday at 07:41:29 pm
Lots of new viking based TV coming out over next few weeks... amazing  ;D
Re: The Last Kingdom (Netflix/BBC TV Series)
Yesterday at 07:42:15 pm
Made up to see it back. Hate Alfred in this. Hes a right shitbag to Uhtred but was watching Year of The Rabbit and was surprised o find out he (David Dawson) played the role Of Joseph Merrick aka The Elephant Man in it. Hes absolutely hilarious in it
Re: The Last Kingdom (Netflix/BBC TV Series)
Today at 12:52:19 pm
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Yesterday at 07:42:15 pm
Made up to see it back. Hate Alfred in this. Hes a right shitbag to Uhtred but was watching Year of The Rabbit and was surprised o find out he (David Dawson) played the role Of Joseph Merrick aka The Elephant Man in it. Hes absolutely hilarious in it

Really enjoyed all the books - even if they were very repetitive towards the end. Great summation to the series as well.
Re: The Last Kingdom (Netflix/BBC TV Series)
Today at 02:36:14 pm
Quote from: newterp on Today at 12:52:19 pm
Really enjoyed all the books - even if they were very repetitive towards the end. Great summation to the series as well.
Ah right, youve read the books. So in relation to the show, how long do you think this has left? Or are the books still going?
Re: The Last Kingdom (Netflix/BBC TV Series)
Today at 04:27:24 pm
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 02:36:14 pm
Ah right, youve read the books. So in relation to the show, how long do you think this has left? Or are the books still going?

This is the last season and they are apparently making a film after. The books have finished but they are only loosely linked to the show as there are 13 books in total and Uthred is an old man in the last few.
Re: The Last Kingdom (Netflix/BBC TV Series)
Today at 05:45:40 pm
Quote from: Nitramdorf on Today at 04:27:24 pm
This is the last season and they are apparently making a film after. The books have finished but they are only loosely linked to the show as there are 13 books in total and Uthred is an old man in the last few.
Nice one, cheers mate. Ill have a look see on Google aboot the fleem.  ;)
