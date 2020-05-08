I write as a hobby more than anything up to now I have done fan fiction, up to about 200 different stories. I put them up on a couple of websites and have gained quite a few followers now, more than I ever imagined I would. But I am planning to write an original once I finish my other two. It's very much in the planning stages at the moment. It's cool you are writing a comedy, can't have enough of those shows at the moment. Good luck with it.
Brilliant Jill. Sounds great. Good luck with your original. Very rewarding when you can finally click the "send" button and submit your work to a Competition, Producer, TV company etc.
Getting your script in the hands of someone in authority is harder than writing the damn thing though. Then they have to read it AND like it.
I'm loving comedy writing opposed to drama features. The TV sitcom pilot I'm writing now is so much fun. Not sure how good it is like. I'll ask Crosby Nick when I'm finished. If Nick hates it then I'm sure it will do well
Sat through a few episodes of "The Mindy Project" on Comedy Central last night. After watching them I now know there's hope for ALL comedy writers to get their work made.