Not surprising. Most of the ex Warsaw pact have tilted populist right. East Germany is no exception I guess.



Dismissing as just a bunch of ex-Warsaw Pact countries is dangerous.Italy's government is led by a far-right populist party. In France, only an unusual effort to temporarily unify centre-left and left parties kept the far-right populists out. In Finland, the far-right populists came a very close second and are in coalition with that country's version of the Tory Party. In the UK, the far-right populists got the third highest number of votes in July - with just under half the votes that Labour got. And the story of the far-right populists gaining support is the same across most of Europe.We've almost sleepwalked into the situation where growing disaffection with the way millions and millions of mostly [traditionally] working class people see their countries run have turned their backs on the left-wing political parties/movements that have historically been the destination of those feeling disenfranchised from the socio-economic 'status quo'.Parties with their origins on the left have drifted further and further rightwards with their economics to largely embrace the pervasive 'corporate capitalism' (or neoliberalism, whatever you want to call it), and now focus their differentiating policies at social/cultural policy.The 'mainstream centre-left' parties across Europe - the equivalents of our Labour Party seem mostly to view leftists/socialists as more of an enemy than they do the traditional centre-right conservatives.Populations in Europe have had a general upward curve in the quality of life since WW2, but since around the time of the Global Financial Crash, the gradual but fairly constant improvements to people's perceptions of the quality of life has stalled or even reversed.It's a centuries-old effect that, during bad times, the yokels have turned on 'outsiders'. I've seen experts explaining it's likely an instinctive reaction with its roots in our evolutionary past (wariness of 'outsiders' is prevalent in animal communities). If that's the case, then it's been a relatively easy sell by those in the media and/or with huge social media resources, who are seeking to further their own agendas (which range from simple maximisation of profit, to more perniciously trying to destabilise the entire socio-econo-political establishment in order to herald a low-regulation/low-taxation reign)But the message to the masses from mainstream parties has generally been "there is no alternative" in terms of both the right-of centre, corporate-capitalism economic blueprint, and the levels of immigration.That has led to there being an even easier sell for those driving an agenda of "they're all the same - and part of this big political establishment cabal that serves big business"Sadly, instead of having a 'left' that sits outside of the mainstream and could offer a cohesive set of policies to control & regulate big business, adequately tax business and the multi-millionaires/billionaires who own the capital, implement strong and wide-ranging public services, strengthen workers' rights and the role of organised labour... generally make life better for the multitude not the financially privileged minority, most of the 'the left' have embraced the exact economic policies that are at the heart of the problem. And that includes mass immigration.As such, the only cohesive political force appearing to offer a clear dissent to the failed corporate-capitalist system are far-right populists. And that is why they are reaping the electoral benefit from the disaffection that both the mainstream right and mainstream [nominally] left do nothing to remedy.The pisser is that almost all of the political parties within the far-right populism movement would follow the same failed corporate-capitalism economic policies themselves - in fact, most would follow a more right-wing economic set of policies that remove protections for workers/the environment/consumers, would lower taxes for the richest, would cut public services and public spending.