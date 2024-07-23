« previous next »
Elections in Europe

killer-heels

Re: Elections in Europe
July 23, 2024, 02:32:36 pm
Quote from: thaddeus on July 23, 2024, 01:59:45 pm
I don't think RN will mind that too much.  That - along with them being denied any of the senior positions within the National Assembly - will just be used to demonstrate that "the system" is acting to shut them out.

It's certainly a weird dynamic as RN are the single biggest party (126 seats) but the alliance of anti-RN parties (the majority of the other 461 seats) still dwarves them.  I'm not sure if it makes me want PR or that we should stick with FPTP.

Yeah makes me laugh how a number of progressives just laud PR. I am not sure that element of working together would work here.

Also under PR i imagine the Tories would have kept a lot of their MPs that got booted out based on profile.
Giono

Re: Elections in Europe
July 23, 2024, 04:10:08 pm
Quote from: thaddeus on July 23, 2024, 01:59:45 pm
I don't think RN will mind that too much.  That - along with them being denied any of the senior positions within the National Assembly - will just be used to demonstrate that "the system" is acting to shut them out.

It's certainly a weird dynamic as RN are the single biggest party (126 seats) but the alliance of anti-RN parties (the majority of the other 461 seats) still dwarves them.  I'm not sure if it makes me want PR or that we should stick with FPTP.

France is an example where an alternative system works.

Alternative Vote on 1 ballot is a system that is very possible in 2024. We have changed all aspects of our lives with tech. Why are we voting like it is 1824?

An alternative ballot system allows for individuals to 1) express what they want and 2) decide a compromise option themselves and not have the compromise decided by party leaders. People also get to vote for a candidate in their immediate district and not from a list supplied by party elders.

PR puts the decisions in the hands of party leaders. Voters' wishes come 2nd.
FPTP allows governments with 30% of the popular vote to get 60% of seats and call it 'a mandate'. Voter's wishes come in last place...

AV empowers voters. Not parties. Voters' desires and compromises are 1st and foremost.
classycarra

Re: Elections in Europe
August 25, 2024, 12:00:27 pm
quite strange how little coverage Macron still not handing over power in France is getting in the UK,even after he begged to stay on for continuity during the Olympics
killer-heels

Re: Elections in Europe
August 25, 2024, 03:03:53 pm
Quote from: classycarra on August 25, 2024, 12:00:27 pm
quite strange how little coverage Macron still not handing over power in France is getting in the UK,even after he begged to stay on for continuity during the Olympics

Yeah. Amongst the whole relief everybody had after not voting in the Far right, France are actually in a bit of a mess.
TheShanklyGates

Re: Elections in Europe
Yesterday at 07:35:04 pm
German far-right party AfD poised for state election victory in east

Alternative für Deutschland leader speaks of historic success of top place in Thuringia and second in Saxony

https://www.theguardian.com/world/article/2024/sep/01/german-far-right-party-afd-state-election-victory-thuringia
Giono

Re: Elections in Europe
Today at 04:02:16 am
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Yesterday at 07:35:04 pm
German far-right party AfD poised for state election victory in east

Alternative für Deutschland leader speaks of historic success of top place in Thuringia and second in Saxony

https://www.theguardian.com/world/article/2024/sep/01/german-far-right-party-afd-state-election-victory-thuringia

Not surprising. Most of the ex Warsaw pact have tilted populist right. East Germany is no exception I guess.
Nobby Reserve

Re: Elections in Europe
Today at 10:42:41 am
Quote from: Giono on Today at 04:02:16 am
Not surprising. Most of the ex Warsaw pact have tilted populist right. East Germany is no exception I guess.


Dismissing as just a bunch of ex-Warsaw Pact countries is dangerous.

Italy's government is led by a far-right populist party. In France, only an unusual effort to temporarily unify centre-left and left parties kept the far-right populists out. In Finland, the far-right populists came a very close second and are in coalition with that country's version of the Tory Party. In the UK, the far-right populists got the third highest number of votes in July - with just under half the votes that Labour got. And the story of the far-right populists gaining support is the same across most of Europe.

We've almost sleepwalked into the situation where growing disaffection with the way millions and millions of mostly [traditionally] working class people see their countries run have turned their backs on the left-wing political parties/movements that have historically been the destination of those feeling disenfranchised from the socio-economic 'status quo'.

Parties with their origins on the left have drifted further and further rightwards with their economics to largely embrace the pervasive 'corporate capitalism' (or neoliberalism, whatever you want to call it), and now focus their differentiating policies at social/cultural policy.

The 'mainstream centre-left' parties across Europe - the equivalents of our Labour Party seem mostly to view leftists/socialists as more of an enemy than they do the traditional centre-right conservatives.

Populations in Europe have had a general upward curve in the quality of life since WW2, but since around the time of the Global Financial Crash, the gradual but fairly constant improvements to people's perceptions of the quality of life has stalled or even reversed.

It's a centuries-old effect that, during bad times, the yokels have turned on 'outsiders'. I've seen experts explaining it's likely an instinctive reaction with its roots in our evolutionary past (wariness of 'outsiders' is prevalent in animal communities). If that's the case, then it's been a relatively easy sell by those in the media and/or with huge social media resources, who are seeking to further their own agendas (which range from simple maximisation of profit, to more perniciously trying to destabilise the entire socio-econo-political establishment in order to herald a low-regulation/low-taxation reign)

But the message to the masses from mainstream parties has generally been "there is no alternative" in terms of both the right-of centre, corporate-capitalism economic blueprint, and the levels of immigration.

That has led to there being an even easier sell for those driving an agenda of "they're all the same - and part of this big political establishment cabal that serves big business"

Sadly, instead of having a 'left' that sits outside of the mainstream and could offer a cohesive set of policies to control & regulate big business, adequately tax business and the multi-millionaires/billionaires who own the capital, implement strong and wide-ranging public services, strengthen workers' rights and the role of organised labour... generally make life better for the multitude not the financially privileged minority, most of the 'the left' have embraced the exact economic policies that are at the heart of the problem. And that includes mass immigration.

As such, the only cohesive political force appearing to offer a clear dissent to the failed corporate-capitalist system are far-right populists. And that is why they are reaping the electoral benefit from the disaffection that both the mainstream right and mainstream [nominally] left do nothing to remedy.

The pisser is that almost all of the political parties within the far-right populism movement would follow the same failed corporate-capitalism economic policies themselves - in fact, most would follow a more right-wing economic set of policies that remove protections for workers/the environment/consumers, would lower taxes for the richest, would cut public services and public spending.

Gerry Attrick

Re: Elections in Europe
Today at 11:18:58 am
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Yesterday at 07:35:04 pm
German far-right party AfD poised for state election victory in east

Alternative für Deutschland leader speaks of historic success of top place in Thuringia and second in Saxony

https://www.theguardian.com/world/article/2024/sep/01/german-far-right-party-afd-state-election-victory-thuringia

Theyre absolutely riddled with espionage from very hostile nations. Not people you want running your affairs if youre a true patriot.
reddebs

Re: Elections in Europe
Today at 11:38:47 am
If it's correct that people feeling disaffected will naturally lean towards the far-right and it seems the current disaffection is aimed at the perceived favour of minorities and immigrants over their own wellbeing I'm not sure the traditional left-wing equality for all will win many of them over.

They don't want to share, their mindset is I should have priority, it's my country etc. 

They want to remain superior, they don't want others to have the same or more than them unless they're white, born in the UK to British parents with a British looking/sounding surname.

I've no idea what the answer is but I'm not sure I see the correlation of changing their minds by taxing multimillionaires/billionaires to improve everyone's lives (not that that's a bad thing) as they don't want all lives to be improved, just their own.
Nobby Reserve

Re: Elections in Europe
Today at 01:30:01 pm
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 11:38:47 am
If it's correct that people feeling disaffected will naturally lean towards the far-right and it seems the current disaffection is aimed at the perceived favour of minorities and immigrants over their own wellbeing I'm not sure the traditional left-wing equality for all will win many of them over.

They don't want to share, their mindset is I should have priority, it's my country etc. 

They want to remain superior, they don't want others to have the same or more than them unless they're white, born in the UK to British parents with a British looking/sounding surname.

I've no idea what the answer is but I'm not sure I see the correlation of changing their minds by taxing multimillionaires/billionaires to improve everyone's lives (not that that's a bad thing) as they don't want all lives to be improved, just their own.


The disaffection derives from their perceived quality of life declining.

Tougher working lives with fewer protections
Worsening real-terms wages (not keeping up with rising prices)
Roads clogged and potholes
Can't get to see a doctor, hospitals struggling to cope, massive waiting lists
Crime high and not enough police
Social care on the verge of collapse
Schools crumbling & teachers worked into the ground

All these things are the result of right-wing policies like cutting public spending and removing workers' protections.

They are the foundations of the disaffection.

Blaming immigration is a much easier sell for those wanting to further this agenda than it would be to a contented population that doesn't feel they're on a work hamster wheel for not enough money, that can easily see a doctor and get prompt treatment, whose kids are doing well in decent schools, whose commute to work isn't a daily torture.

Immigration isn't the sole source of anger, though. There's a wider narrative that all the mainstream parties are in cahoots with big business.

There's something in that - but not really how it's portrayed by the far-right.


