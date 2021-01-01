I feel neither relief nor worry, I think this is business as usual. As I mentioned earlier, my friends in France were quite relaxed about the first-round result. From living in France I can confirm that the one national stereotype that rings absolutely true is that the French love a good protest. The two-round system affords them that luxury because everyone understands that an outright first-round majority is very unlikely. First round to send a message, second round to make the sensible choice. OK, maybe there are concerns that the youth are getting behind RN because we used to comfort ourselves that the far right were old and not long for this world, but when you get higher voter turnout you realise that most people do not want an authoritarian or isolationist government. One of the great things about Australia is that compulsory voting + PR guarantees the extremes don't get real power. Hopefully the high 2R turnout in France is a sign of greater engagement in the year's other big elections.