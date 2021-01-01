« previous next »
Elections in Europe

Re: Elections in Europe
Yesterday at 09:12:14 pm
Ray K:

Credit to the France footballers like Ibou and Dembele and Mbappe for coming out so strongly during the Euros.

Yep. They could have easily not said anything but they risked abuse to make a point.
Re: Elections in Europe
Yesterday at 09:21:20 pm
The left pulling together and being smart, Macron decision looks a good one.
Re: Elections in Europe
Yesterday at 09:22:40 pm
killer-heels:
Yep. They could have easily not said anything but they risked abuse to make a point.
Takes a lot of balls. well done to them
Re: Elections in Europe
Yesterday at 09:37:17 pm
Trump's tiny tiny hands:
So this NFP is a great coalition of parties, just put together recently to try and block RN?? Similar to the coalition of parties in Poland that put an end to PiS rule there. Great stuff.

Alternative ballot dispenses with the need for negotiations. 1st choice is a vote with your heart and 2nd choice a strategic vote. The French do that effectively, but could do it on 1 ballot.
Re: Elections in Europe
Yesterday at 09:42:12 pm
Kenny's Jacket:
The left pulling together and being smart, Macron decision looks a good one.

Some in his party would disagree because they lost so many seats. But this vote will neuter the Nat Front threat and deprive them of a lot of media oxygen.
Re: Elections in Europe
Yesterday at 09:44:51 pm
Trump's tiny tiny hands:
So this NFP is a great coalition of parties, just put together recently to try and block RN?? Similar to the coalition of parties in Poland that put an end to PiS rule there. Great stuff.

Kind of, but a bit different.

The Polish coalition ranged from centre left to centre right.

The New Popular Front (was it meant to sound so Python?) is left wing groups only - progressive ones (Socialists and Greens) and not so progressive ones (Melenchon's mob and Commies). Bit of a marriage of convenience though, not sure if it will hold together given the views and policies of Melenchon.
Re: Elections in Europe
Yesterday at 10:03:04 pm
Kenny's Jacket:
The left pulling together and being smart, Macron decision looks a good one.
some in his party may disagree, given he's just shortened their spell in government.

but to quote a politician whose had a great week - who you know and love ;) - "country before party"
Re: Elections in Europe
Yesterday at 10:04:46 pm
Libertine:
Kind of, but a bit different.

The Polish coalition ranged from centre left to centre right.

The New Popular Front (was it meant to sound so Python?) is left wing groups only - progressive ones (Socialists and Greens) and not so progressive ones (Melenchon's mob and Commies). Bit of a marriage of convenience though, not sure if it will hold together given the views and policies of Melenchon.

But the leftcoalition and Macron's centre made a deal to drop out if they were third place on the first ballot.
Re: Elections in Europe
Yesterday at 10:04:54 pm
Wasn't expecting this. So delighted.
Re: Elections in Europe
Yesterday at 10:15:32 pm
Get absolutely fucked.
Re: Elections in Europe
Yesterday at 10:49:31 pm
Tyranny of the majority again. When will it end?
Re: Elections in Europe
Yesterday at 10:53:00 pm
Libertine:


The New Popular Front (was it meant to sound so Python?)

Possibly - especially since they are actually the Nouveau Front Populaire.

The question is will they split?
Re: Elections in Europe
Yesterday at 10:55:27 pm
GreatEx:
Tyranny of the majority again. When will it end?

 ;D
Re: Elections in Europe
Yesterday at 10:56:41 pm
GreatEx:
Tyranny of the majority again. When will it end?

When the Saudis own everything?
Re: Elections in Europe
Yesterday at 11:10:06 pm
Can they form a government in France?  If so, how much power will the far left have? And will that help of hinder the facists

And in a couple of years there is a presidential election. Who will step up to beat Le Pen this time.

A blow has been made against the far right, but I am not convinced they are beaten yet.
Re: Elections in Europe
Yesterday at 11:33:29 pm
Wonder how the markets will react to this tomorrow. Its not like their left dont have iffy characters and policies.
Re: Elections in Europe
Yesterday at 11:46:28 pm
Great turn of events in Europe over the last week. Britain and France back on track. Just a shame about the US.
Re: Elections in Europe
Yesterday at 11:56:57 pm
killer-heels:
Wonder how the markets will react to this tomorrow. Its not like their left dont have iffy characters and policies.

France24 reporting the Euro has weakened because of uncertainty over the Hung Parliament (3 similarly sized blocs, any 2 of which can outvote the 3rd)

Also reporting from Brussels where 'there is unease that Melanchon, who is as anti-EU as RN, was the first representative of NFP to claim victory - he's going to grab the momentum (!)'.

The solidity of NFP will be the crucial aspect of this - if Macron can pick off the Socialists and Greens then he might be able to plough on. I do worry, though about the effect that the 'denial of the wish of the people - wah' will have on the upcoming Presidential election - especially if the hung Parliament leads to gridlock.
Re: Elections in Europe
Today at 01:58:31 am
Still need clarity on how the two blocs can actually function together to be the government, but great news.
Re: Elections in Europe
Today at 02:17:49 am
It's the year 2024 and a Nazi party have been narrowly defeated in the French elections.  Both a relief and a worry. Take the win I suppose.
Re: Elections in Europe
Today at 02:45:23 am
I feel neither relief nor worry, I think this is business as usual. As I mentioned earlier, my friends in France were quite relaxed about the first-round result. From living in France I can confirm that the one national stereotype that rings absolutely true is that the French love a good protest. The two-round system affords them that luxury because everyone understands that an outright first-round majority is very unlikely. First round to send a message, second round to make the sensible choice. OK, maybe there are concerns that the youth are getting behind RN because we used to comfort ourselves that the far right were old and not long for this world, but when you get higher voter turnout you realise that most people do not want an authoritarian or isolationist government. One of the great things about Australia is that compulsory voting + PR guarantees the extremes don't get real power. Hopefully the high 2R turnout in France is a sign of greater engagement in the year's other big elections.
Re: Elections in Europe
Today at 03:31:15 am
Buster Gonad:
It's the year 2024 and a Nazi party have been narrowly defeated in the French elections.  Both a relief and a worry. Take the win I suppose.

There were nazis before the nazis too. There will be nazis in the year 2500. It's a matter of vigilance. Democracy is a participation sport. :)

It wasn't a narrow win. Look at all they had in their favour:
Polls
Immigration
Inflation
Rural anger
Offshoring
Aged population
Etc.

And the best they could do was third. And they energized the left.

 
