Elections in Europe

GreatEx

Re: Elections in Europe
June 17, 2024, 10:15:09 pm
Good lad Mbappe, hope he can handle the inevitable
Jiminy Cricket

Re: Elections in Europe
June 17, 2024, 10:35:22 pm
Quote from: In the Name of Klopp on June 17, 2024, 09:52:17 pm
As I've said, von der Leyen will do what's best for her political career.

This one is one to keep an eye on too.
Melonis dangerous constitutional change in Italy
https://www.politico.eu/article/melonis-dangerous-constitutional-change-in-italy/
Effectively, much like the UK's FPTP system then.
Nobby Reserve

Re: Elections in Europe
June 19, 2024, 11:33:15 am
Quote from: In the Name of Klopp on June 17, 2024, 09:52:17 pm
As I've said, von der Leyen will do what's best for her political career.

This one is one to keep an eye on too.
Melonis dangerous constitutional change in Italy
https://www.politico.eu/article/melonis-dangerous-constitutional-change-in-italy/


All of which should render VDL's re-election a non-starter. But it likely won't.

Sadly, the EU - both member states and the EU Parliament - continues to move to the right.
Nobby Reserve

Re: Elections in Europe
Today at 11:28:43 am
First round of the French elections, and the far-right NU are favourites to win the largest share of the vote.

If they win, no doubt there will be much collective wringing of hands and condemnation.

Yet if 'mainstream' politicians repeatedly fail to improve the lives of the majority - and instead follow the same, failed corporate-capitalist/neoliberal policies which result in a 'managed decline' for the masses and increasing vast fortunes for the minority, then electorates will continue to look to 'extremist' parties for alternatives.

Butcher Knife Roberto

Re: Elections in Europe
Today at 12:59:05 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 11:28:43 am
First round of the French elections, and the far-right NU are favourites to win the largest share of the vote.

If they win, no doubt there will be much collective wringing of hands and condemnation.

Yet if 'mainstream' politicians repeatedly fail to improve the lives of the majority - and instead follow the same, failed corporate-capitalist/neoliberal policies which result in a 'managed decline' for the masses and increasing vast fortunes for the minority, then electorates will continue to look to 'extremist' parties for alternatives.



My best mate has lived in France for just over 20 years now, I was over there a few weeks ago visiting him and the subject cropped up one slightly boozy night. His wife, who is French and has a hilariously loose tongue after having a few, said something really interesting; everyone will tell you about how shocked they are that Le Pen and Bordella could be so close to power, but when they're in the ballot box those same people will be voting for them. They're following the standard far right playbook and people are lapping it up, mainly because Macron is deeply unpopular and they're being offered short term populist benefits. But once RN show their true colours it will not be pleasant viewing at all. Now if only there were examples of where populism has failed that the French could learn from...
Nobby Reserve

Re: Elections in Europe
Today at 01:16:15 pm
Quote from: Butcher Knife Roberto on Today at 12:59:05 pm
My best mate has lived in France for just over 20 years now, I was over there a few weeks ago visiting him and the subject cropped up one slightly boozy night. His wife, who is French and has a hilariously loose tongue after having a few, said something really interesting; everyone will tell you about how shocked they are that Le Pen and Bordella could be so close to power, but when they're in the ballot box those same people will be voting for them. They're following the standard far right playbook and people are lapping it up, mainly because Macron is deeply unpopular and they're being offered short term populist benefits. But once RN show their true colours it will not be pleasant viewing at all. Now if only there were examples of where populism has failed that the French could learn from...


And then people will turn back to 'mainstream' parties. Who will then fail to make neoliberalism/corporate-capitalism work for the majority (because that economic model CANNOT work long-term for the interests of the majority, as it has an inbuilt and systematic accrual of wealth by the capital-owning 'elites', which is to the detriment of the majority). So the majority will then look again at alternatives labelled by the mainstream as 'extreme' and 'populist'.

I would hate to see far-right semi-fascists like Le Pen or Frottage or Wilders or the AFD gain power. It would have me joining the inevitable protest marches.

But when mainstream politicians fail to address the concerns of electorates, and instead plough on with the same broad, neoliberal/corporate-capitalist policies (primarily concerning economic policy and immigration) that 'the plebs' view as failing them, then they will remain susceptible to falling for the rhetoric of the far-right.

Libertine

Re: Elections in Europe
Today at 01:22:14 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 11:28:43 am
First round of the French elections, and the far-right NU are favourites to win the largest share of the vote.

If they win, no doubt there will be much collective wringing of hands and condemnation.

Yet if 'mainstream' politicians repeatedly fail to improve the lives of the majority - and instead follow the same, failed corporate-capitalist/neoliberal policies which result in a 'managed decline' for the masses and increasing vast fortunes for the minority, then electorates will continue to look to 'extremist' parties for alternatives.


What about actual facts though?

e.g. from here: https://x.com/PedderSophie/status/1806679955738108035

France spends more on social programmes than any other OECD country, has one of the lowest poverty rates in the OECD and a 30-year low for youth unemployment.

No doubt the French will still complain of course. They will find out quite quickly that the Le Pen/Melenchon parties offer no actual solutions except for more economic chaos and all of these gains to be lost.
Libertine

Re: Elections in Europe
Today at 01:25:05 pm
Anyway, looks like really high turnout so far, which could lead to very complex and tactical run-off scenarios.

If any candidate gets >12.5% of the registered voters, they qualify for the second round, so it's not always two-way run-offs and could be a very large number of 3-ways this time:

Nobby Reserve

Re: Elections in Europe
Today at 01:59:14 pm
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 01:22:14 pm
What about actual facts though?

e.g. from here: https://x.com/PedderSophie/status/1806679955738108035

France spends more on social programmes than any other OECD country, has one of the lowest poverty rates in the OECD and a 30-year low for youth unemployment.

No doubt the French will still complain of course. They will find out quite quickly that the Le Pen/Melenchon parties offer no actual solutions except for more economic chaos and all of these gains to be lost.


Comparing against other countries that have also been eroding the scope of 'social programmes' isn't that helpful. Indeed, the right-wing message of "well those over there have got it worse than you, so think yourself lucky" has served the right-wing political parties very well both internally within countries* and against other countries


Worth remembering that Macron has:

~ Weakened workers' rights/protections
~ Brought in laws to help companies bypass trade union influence
~ Increased the pension age
~ Capped the amount of compensation for illegal dismissals
amongst many more 'reforms' that always stiff the pleb and enrich the capital-owning parasitic class.

Against that, the number of multi-millionaires and billionaires in France has proliferated. But the 'spending power' of the majority of people has reduced (in no small part to housing costs - again largely a result of neoliberal free-marketism, which has seen the same rise in the wealthy viewing housing a no-lose investment, driving up demand to the relatively fixed supply)

So being the least shit in a pile of shit is still shit.


* The most glaring example of this in the UK regards pensions, and the shift from final salary across all sectors to money-purchase. First private company bosses, keen to boost their profits, dividends and senior exec bonuses, imposed the shift. Then the right-wing media embarks on a campaign to whip up hate against public sector final salary pensions. And wankers all over the country fell for it in a 'well I've lost my great pension so these public sector workers should have to lose their as well' way that played right into the capital-owning class's hands (pit worker against worker)
Butcher Knife Roberto

Re: Elections in Europe
Today at 04:44:43 pm
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 01:22:14 pm
What about actual facts though?

e.g. from here: https://x.com/PedderSophie/status/1806679955738108035

France spends more on social programmes than any other OECD country, has one of the lowest poverty rates in the OECD and a 30-year low for youth unemployment.

No doubt the French will still complain of course. They will find out quite quickly that the Le Pen/Melenchon parties offer no actual solutions except for more economic chaos and all of these gains to be lost.

This is precisely what RN and their backers don't want anyone to hear. As with any far right movement, they will say and do anything to gain power. Power is all they are interested in, they don't give a fuck about anyone but themselves. Remind you of a couple of people in particular?

The only crumb of hope that the other parties has is that the turnout is extraordinarily high this time round. This says one of two things will happen: either a supermajority for RN, and that vast swathes of the French public want to support their agenda, or that the French public have been spooked and are turning out to vote for anyone that will stop RN getting power. I'm betting on the latter, but this is a mess of Macron's making and was entirely avoidable. I'm getting strong Cameron vibes with the EU referendum - Macron may live to regret his ego taking over his head.
Libertine

Re: Elections in Europe
Today at 05:31:56 pm
Quote from: Butcher Knife Roberto on Today at 04:44:43 pm
The only crumb of hope that the other parties has is that the turnout is extraordinarily high this time round. This says one of two things will happen: either a supermajority for RN, and that vast swathes of the French public want to support their agenda, or that the French public have been spooked and are turning out to vote for anyone that will stop RN getting power. I'm betting on the latter, but this is a mess of Macron's making and was entirely avoidable. I'm getting strong Cameron vibes with the EU referendum - Macron may live to regret his ego taking over his head.

Who knows what the increased turnout will bring - pretty sure we had something like this in another election recently and it came to nothing (can't remember where).

What is interesting of course is the electoral system. Very few seats will be won tonight and there is a second chance to fight back against the extremists next week.

Don't disagree about Macron's decision. But then again, it would probably have been impossible to avoid elections at some point in the next few months. And could be good to start to take the fight to the far right in advance of the next presidential elections.
killer-heels

Re: Elections in Europe
Today at 07:28:37 pm
National c*nts with 33%, Left Wing New Popular Front with 28.5%, Macrons crew with 22%.
Gerry Attrick

Re: Elections in Europe
Today at 07:36:30 pm
Not as bad as I was expecting to be honest.
Mister Flip Flop

Re: Elections in Europe
Today at 07:44:33 pm
Scary result that. Europe is headed to a very dark place to be honest..

A lot worse than I expected 😕
killer-heels

Re: Elections in Europe
Today at 07:48:27 pm
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 07:44:33 pm
Scary result that. Europe is headed to a very dark place to be honest..

A lot worse than I expected 😕

Really? Its nowhere near as bad.
Libertine

Re: Elections in Europe
Today at 07:48:34 pm
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 07:36:30 pm
Not as bad as I was expecting to be honest.

Definitely some improvement from the Euro elections. But the polls largely spot on (good omen for Thursday I guess)

Will be interesting to see how the run-offs go from here.

Will there be some tactical withdrawals in the 3-way contests? Or will Melenchon facilitate a majority for his political soulmate?
TSC

Re: Elections in Europe
Today at 07:52:53 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:28:37 pm
National c*nts with 33%, Left Wing New Popular Front with 28.5%, Macrons crew with 22%.

Quite close that between Left and Right.  Not sure what happens next in the French election, but Id guess Macrons party has more in common with the left than Le Pens mob, although that could be wrong.
