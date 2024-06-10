You're not alone. Having said that, I'm fine with countries wanting to curb immigration as long as it's paired with greater foreign aid, contributions to international security and environmental protection, radical changes to the hypercapitalist residential property market, generous child care and disability entitlements, etc. After all, most people want nothing more than to live, raise a family and prosper in their homeland. But as I've said before, the populist right are actively fighting to make these universal issues even worse (to be fair, a few like Hungary have put significant funding into childcare). They present immigration cuts as an end in itself, but by ignoring or exacerbating root cause you're just creating bigger problems for future generations.