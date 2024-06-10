« previous next »
Author Topic: Elections in Europe  (Read 175569 times)

Re: Elections in Europe
« Reply #1560 on: June 10, 2024, 06:37:53 pm »
Quote from: Studgotelli on June 10, 2024, 06:13:25 pm
I do live here, Truss made a wrong move definitely in the short term and is partly responsible but shes not a primary factor in where the UK is currently.



Understatement of the decade that.  £43b of unfunded tax cuts while deciding to ignore the OBR, deciding instead to listen to some pro Brexit pressure group rep.  Lunacy.

Unsurprisingly sterling collapsed and massively increased the UKs borrowing costs.

https://theconversation.com/liz-trusss-mini-budget-looms-large-in-the-election-campaign-heres-why-it-was-such-a-disaster-231417

Oh and also knocked £425b off the value of UK pension assets.

https://www.cityam.com/liz-truss-mini-budget-helped-knock-425bn-off-pension-funds-assets-in-2022/

Rescued only by central bank intervention

https://www.thenationalnews.com/world/uk-news/2022/09/29/inside-the-run-that-almost-crashed-britains-pensions-system/





Re: Elections in Europe
« Reply #1561 on: June 10, 2024, 06:42:09 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on June 10, 2024, 06:23:46 pm
A slight correction.  It was the financial markets reaction, that broke the country.  That's an important point, that many seem to miss.

What were the financial markets reacting to?
Re: Elections in Europe
« Reply #1562 on: June 10, 2024, 06:52:18 pm »
Quote from: TSC on June 10, 2024, 06:37:53 pm
Understatement of the decade that.  £43b of unfunded tax cuts while deciding to ignore the OBR, deciding instead to listen to some pro Brexit pressure group rep.  Lunacy.

Unsurprisingly sterling collapsed and massively increased the UKs borrowing costs.

https://theconversation.com/liz-trusss-mini-budget-looms-large-in-the-election-campaign-heres-why-it-was-such-a-disaster-231417

Oh and also knocked £425b off the value of UK pension assets.

https://www.cityam.com/liz-truss-mini-budget-helped-knock-425bn-off-pension-funds-assets-in-2022/

Recused only be central bank intervention

https://www.thenationalnews.com/world/uk-news/2022/09/29/inside-the-run-that-almost-crashed-britains-pensions-system/

Yes she caused all of that, but as Red Soldier said it was the markets reaction to her while the Federal Reserve were still hiking in 0.75% chunks. GBP was already weakening, there was a lot of market uncertainty. Funny enough, the US markets turned around the same month she left

CPI measured inflation was still at least 9/10% at that point. Energy bills were rapidly rising and people were unsure how they were gonna pay their bills. 

Dont wanna take this too off topic, sure she caused a short term loss of confidence but shes a small part of the story. Im not even defending her but to pin the blame on her before others is misdirected imo. But she is a convenient scapegoat for the true culprits to try and target..
Re: Elections in Europe
« Reply #1563 on: June 10, 2024, 07:02:23 pm »
Truss and Kwarteng are fucking lunatics but markets deciding the governments economic policy pretty much isnt exactly a healthy situation. I dont like that.
Re: Elections in Europe
« Reply #1564 on: June 10, 2024, 09:40:01 pm »
Quote from: TSC on June 10, 2024, 06:42:09 pm
What were the financial markets reacting to?

Doesn't matter. Like I said, it was the markets that crashed the country. Truss - markets - crash.  It's an important point and one to remember.
Re: Elections in Europe
« Reply #1565 on: June 10, 2024, 09:41:12 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on June 10, 2024, 07:02:23 pm
Truss and Kwarteng are fucking lunatics but markets deciding the governments economic policy pretty much isnt exactly a healthy situation. I dont like that.

I agree.
Re: Elections in Europe
« Reply #1566 on: June 10, 2024, 09:52:15 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on June 10, 2024, 09:40:01 pm
Doesn't matter. Like I said, it was the markets that crashed the country. Truss - markets - crash.  It's an important point and one to remember.

Cause and effect & actions and consequences eh.  Whod have thought
Re: Elections in Europe
« Reply #1567 on: June 10, 2024, 10:02:31 pm »
Quote from: TSC on June 10, 2024, 09:52:15 pm
Cause and effect & actions and consequences eh.  Whod have thought

Again, you're missing the point.  They chose to react, in the way they did.  Like I have said, it's a really important point.  They are the ones that had a direct impact, not Truss.

So, basically, in the future, if another govenment introduces a policy, they don't like, they could do it again.
Re: Elections in Europe
« Reply #1568 on: June 10, 2024, 10:13:11 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on June 10, 2024, 10:02:31 pm
Again, you're missing the point.  They chose to react, in the way they did.  Like I have said, it's a really important point.  They are the ones that had a direct impact, not Truss.

So, basically, in the future, if another govenment introduces a policy, they don't like, they could do it again.

Who is they?  Do you mean markets, banks, pension funds, forex, etc or other?
Re: Elections in Europe
« Reply #1569 on: June 10, 2024, 10:55:05 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on June 10, 2024, 10:02:31 pm
Again, you're missing the point.  They chose to react, in the way they did.  Like I have said, it's a really important point.  They are the ones that had a direct impact, not Truss.

So, basically, in the future, if another govenment introduces a policy, they don't like, they could do it again.

Are you suggesting they deliberately crashed the economy to undermine Truss and Kwarteng?
Re: Elections in Europe
« Reply #1570 on: June 10, 2024, 11:03:08 pm »
Quote from: GreatEx on June 10, 2024, 10:55:05 pm
Are you suggesting they deliberately crashed the economy to undermine Truss and Kwarteng?


I wont speak for what hes suggesting but one day perhaps the general public will get to learn just how manipulated the markets are  ;D

Their policy was extremely ill timed I will say that.
Re: Elections in Europe
« Reply #1571 on: June 11, 2024, 01:30:52 am »
Liz truss didnt trash the economy, her mini didnt help but peoples mortgages would have still went up, interest rates where going to go up regardless and the LDI crisis was basically a time bomb waiting to happen.

The sudden crash was to do with the  the LDI crisis had been bubbling away in 2022. These funds were primed for an implosion which, market data shows, was then triggered by Bank of England actions that were decided two days before, and announced one day before, the mini budget.

https://capx.co/did-liz-truss-really-cause-the-bond-market-rout/

Also the OBR is a shit idea made by Osbourne, nice in theory but basically any future governments will have there hands tied forever because of it. There will never be any major borrowing for future infrastructure  etc and its just a nice way to implement austerity.

Basically it was a trap set up but Osbourne so any future labour governments would have their hands tied and on get rid of the fiscal rules they implemented.
Re: Elections in Europe
« Reply #1572 on: June 11, 2024, 07:56:09 am »
Quote from: stevensr123 on June 11, 2024, 01:30:52 am
Liz truss didnt trash the economy, her mini didnt help but peoples mortgages would have still went up, interest rates where going to go up regardless and the LDI crisis was basically a time bomb waiting to happen.

The sudden crash was to do with the  the LDI crisis had been bubbling away in 2022. These funds were primed for an implosion which, market data shows, was then triggered by Bank of England actions that were decided two days before, and announced one day before, the mini budget.

https://capx.co/did-liz-truss-really-cause-the-bond-market-rout/

Also the OBR is a shit idea made by Osbourne, nice in theory but basically any future governments will have there hands tied forever because of it. There will never be any major borrowing for future infrastructure  etc and its just a nice way to implement austerity.

Basically it was a trap set up but Osbourne so any future labour governments would have their hands tied and on get rid of the fiscal rules they implemented.

That link you posted requires the reader to complete personal details to read whatever article it refers to.
It appears to be some sort of a Tory news site, founded by the right think tank, Centre for Policy Studies, where the latter was co-founded by none other than Margaret Thatcher.

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/CapX
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Centre_for_Policy_Studies

Anyway, Truss is busy attending Trump meetings and rally type events in the US to blame the deep state and something she calls the global left for crashing the economy.  Thatll sound familiar to the Trump loons out there.

https://www.independent.co.uk/voices/liz-truss-deep-state-cpac-donald-trump-Frottage-b2500067.html

https://www.instituteforgovernment.org.uk/comment/liz-truss-blaming-deep-state-excuse-failure
Re: Elections in Europe
« Reply #1573 on: June 11, 2024, 09:12:24 am »
Quote from: TSC on June 10, 2024, 10:13:11 pm
Who is they?  Do you mean markets, banks, pension funds, forex, etc or other?

The financial markets, as a collective.
Re: Elections in Europe
« Reply #1574 on: June 11, 2024, 09:18:52 am »
Quote from: GreatEx on June 10, 2024, 10:55:05 pm
Are you suggesting they deliberately crashed the economy to undermine Truss and Kwarteng?

I'm not defending Truss and Kwarteng, whatsoever!  As Gerry said, their policies were terrible!

However, it's still not good that financial markets can dictate government policy, and it was their reaction, that crashed the economy.

Meloni tried to raise a levy on banks, I believe (not 100 percent sure), but the banks didn't like it, so rates started to fluctuate, thus, they watered it down.

Re: Elections in Europe
« Reply #1575 on: June 11, 2024, 09:26:04 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on June 10, 2024, 05:59:00 pm

Just wait until the impacts of climate change really begin to kick in. Changing weather patters, droughts, crop failures, flooding... It'll lead to conflicts and the whole shitheap will in turn lead to mass human migrations on an unimaginable scale, mostly within/from Africa and Asia.

Can you imagine the level of pressure on Europe that this will create in terms of immigration?

And can you imagine the electoral response of indigenous European populations if their governments don't take appropriate action to block this?

I mean, most people are, on the whole, decent, and will want to help a person in distress, or even a small group of people. What people aren't going to do is effectively sacrifice their quality of living absolutely in order to help millions of strangers. Big question is, what methods do the European governments deploy to stop the tsunami of migrants?

And then that leaves us in the UK.... an island. I know just how the British people will react. And if the mainstream parties don't adopt a draconian approach to stopping migrants, in numbers ten or more times the number now, from making the sea crossing, then they will turn to fringe parties that will take extreme measures.

I actually envisage the UK 50-100 years hence as a fortress-island, but largely a pariah state internationally as mainland Europe and probably the US are swamped. We'll likely keep Australia, New Zealand and perhaps Canada as loose allies.


Thought you needed cheering up, like!

Im not sure Id agree with all of that. Fortress UK could not feed itself - the UK imports 48% of its food. To change this, wed have to completely alter our diets and pay significantly more money for our food.

Theres also an argument that climate migration will not be the tsunami that people expect, according to some experts. Fleeing a poor country for the UK in the middle of a disaster isnt cheap. Those without means and the most vulnerable will not be able to move. Thatll be the vast majority. In Syria, of the millions displaced by the war, half stayed in the country. Most that fled went into neighbouring countries like Turkey. The UK got 14,000 or so of the 14m people displaced.

So while people worry about an influx of climate refugees, the thing we should worry about is being able to feed our population. We get a lot of our food from areas that will experience regular and dramatic crop failures. Best start digging up the lawn and planting spuds.
Re: Elections in Europe
« Reply #1576 on: June 11, 2024, 10:19:52 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on June 11, 2024, 09:12:24 am
The financial markets, as a collective.

Obviously thats a collective term reflecting investment movements across 000s of individual investors/investment vehicles.  When as PM you propose unfunded tax cuts to the level Truss did (£45b), investors will react.
Re: Elections in Europe
« Reply #1577 on: June 11, 2024, 11:23:51 am »
Quote from: thejbs on June 11, 2024, 09:26:04 am
Im not sure Id agree with all of that. Fortress UK could not feed itself - the UK imports 48% of its food. To change this, wed have to completely alter our diets and pay significantly more money for our food.

Theres also an argument that climate migration will not be the tsunami that people expect, according to some experts. Fleeing a poor country for the UK in the middle of a disaster isnt cheap. Those without means and the most vulnerable will not be able to move. Thatll be the vast majority. In Syria, of the millions displaced by the war, half stayed in the country. Most that fled went into neighbouring countries like Turkey. The UK got 14,000 or so of the 14m people displaced.

So while people worry about an influx of climate refugees, the thing we should worry about is being able to feed our population. We get a lot of our food from areas that will experience regular and dramatic crop failures. Best start digging up the lawn and planting spuds.

It depends, it might end up as a tsunami. Mainly if Egypt gets affected, from what I read Egypt has a carrying capacity of 40-60 million, and has a population closing on 120 million. Add that to the fact they import a lot of food from Ukraine (lot of MENA countries do), could easily see a flood of migration into Europe via boats that will gradually trickle over to UK.

And then the elephant in the room that nobody discusses here, the Demographic bomb going off in Europe which has had less than replacement levels for 60-70 years. The rulers will need additional bodies to keep the economic system, that is semi-Ponzi and in which loans/credit extended is always needed, afloat.  Whether or not it helps the well-being of the citizenry is another matter, although to be fair to them it might help avert a complete economic collapse.
Re: Elections in Europe
« Reply #1578 on: June 11, 2024, 11:32:24 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on November 24, 2023, 09:47:23 am
Thanks Bo.  It is a scary thought that such a crank party could have taken outright control of the Netherlands!

I agree with PatriotScouser to a point though.  FPTP tends to stop the extreme parties from ever gaining enough of a foothold to become viable outside of their core supporters.  The BNP under Nick Griffin and UKIP under Frottage gained some momentum but a tiny Westminster presence (one seat combined) and ultimately only acted as pressure groups to the established parties.  UKIP under PR may well have gone on to establish themselves after 2015 (when they had over 12% of the vote) rather than Frottage throwing them under the bus in favour of Brexit-backing Tory candidates.

I'm broadly in favour of PR though.  Through my poor life choices in where I've chosen to live I'm in my 40s now and have never had a meaningful vote in a general election.  Whistling in the wind backing the non-Tory candidate in areas where the proverbial pig in a blue rosette would win hands down.

What if that crank party IS one of the main parties? We have seen the Trumpist takeover of the Republicans in the US, where they can win majorities with a minority of the vote. And if the Tories do face wipeout in this next election, it is hardly beyond the realms of possibility that we see a Faragist takeover of the Tories (which is already half-completed). With FPTP they could potentially garner a majority with only 35% of the vote. And once established, FPTP makes them very hard to dislodge.
Re: Elections in Europe
« Reply #1579 on: June 11, 2024, 03:52:13 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on June 11, 2024, 09:26:04 am
Im not sure Id agree with all of that. Fortress UK could not feed itself - the UK imports 48% of its food. To change this, wed have to completely alter our diets and pay significantly more money for our food.

Theres also an argument that climate migration will not be the tsunami that people expect, according to some experts. Fleeing a poor country for the UK in the middle of a disaster isnt cheap. Those without means and the most vulnerable will not be able to move. Thatll be the vast majority. In Syria, of the millions displaced by the war, half stayed in the country. Most that fled went into neighbouring countries like Turkey. The UK got 14,000 or so of the 14m people displaced.

So while people worry about an influx of climate refugees, the thing we should worry about is being able to feed our population. We get a lot of our food from areas that will experience regular and dramatic crop failures. Best start digging up the lawn and planting spuds.


I was more thinking the migration tsunami hits Europe, and the UK pulls up the drawbridges in response to stop the possibility of that tsunami hitting here.

Your point on food is very well made. Our problem here is exacerbated by us keep concreting over agricultural land to lump houses on it to house all the extra people we keep on importing to keep the GDP ponzi-scheme ticking!

Re: Elections in Europe
« Reply #1580 on: Today at 11:22:32 am »
Am I on my own in not wanting to lower what the Tories and now Cooper call illegal migration or  Asylum seekers as they used to be called.

The numbers will increase when the effects of climate change kicks in. Do people think we let them drown.  Its depressing that the country thinks the way it does, but any politician who challenges the selfish narrative is deemed unelectable.

 :'(



Re: Elections in Europe
« Reply #1581 on: Today at 02:35:36 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 11:22:32 am
Am I on my own in not wanting to lower what the Tories and now Cooper call illegal migration or  Asylum seekers as they used to be called.

The numbers will increase when the effects of climate change kicks in. Do people think we let them drown.  Its depressing that the country thinks the way it does, but any politician who challenges the selfish narrative is deemed unelectable.

 :'(

Not sure if I am reading this right but I'd say it's not as simple as taking them in when sea levels rise or not taking them in.

I think that is something I see in current political and general life matters, boiling things down to simple answers... reality is how to get people in safely, integrate them with work and place them around the country evenly to not create stress points in certain towns due to resourcing like overworked hospitals already and things like that, its not just yes or no to allowing people over, it's about how it affects the country and it's social services and how to best integrate those that come in.

Maybe a weird take from me but as an immigrant myself in GB I think having people here or any other country is a delicate issue and not as simple as sometimes politicians and the media make it. Simply saying illegal immigrants = asylum seekers is also naïve in a way, they are not the same thing just because some group says so, they are distinctive groups and illegal immigration is a problem for any country, for the above stated reasons. There's a reason why Europe is voting the way it is at the moment.
Re: Elections in Europe
« Reply #1582 on: Today at 02:38:54 pm »
You're not alone. Having said that, I'm fine with countries wanting to curb immigration as long as it's paired with greater foreign aid, contributions to international security and environmental protection, radical changes to the hypercapitalist residential property market, generous child care and disability entitlements, etc. After all, most people want nothing more than to live, raise a family and prosper in their homeland. But as I've said before, the populist right are actively fighting to make these universal issues even worse (to be fair, a few like Hungary have put significant funding into childcare). They present immigration cuts as an end in itself, but by ignoring or exacerbating root cause you're just creating bigger problems for future generations.
Re: Elections in Europe
« Reply #1583 on: Today at 02:52:25 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 11:22:32 am
Am I on my own in not wanting to lower what the Tories and now Cooper call illegal migration or  Asylum seekers as they used to be called.

The numbers will increase when the effects of climate change kicks in. Do people think we let them drown.  Its depressing that the country thinks the way it does, but any politician who challenges the selfish narrative is deemed unelectable.

 :'(


To play devil's advocate, we're a relatively small island that already feels overcrowded (one of the highest population densities in the developed world). We are already dependent on food imports as large areas of our agricultural estate have been concreted over.

Re: Elections in Europe
« Reply #1584 on: Today at 02:59:14 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 02:52:25 pm

To play devil's advocate, we're a relatively small island that already feels overcrowded (one of the highest population densities in the developed world). We are already dependent on food imports as large areas of our agricultural estate have been concreted over.

I really feel like people shouldn't have to say "playing devil's advocate" your points are very important ones that people need to consider.
Re: Elections in Europe
« Reply #1585 on: Today at 03:09:47 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 02:52:25 pm

To play devil's advocate, we're a relatively small island that already feels overcrowded (one of the highest population densities in the developed world). We are already dependent on food imports as large areas of our agricultural estate have been concreted over.



I think there's a distinction to be made between individual migrants and immigration as a concept. Performative cruelty towards individual migrants or groups of migrants (hostile environment, 'Go Home' vans, Rwanda etc.) is awful and unacceptable and anyone who has chosen to settle here should be treated with the same dignity and respect as someone who has lived here all their lives, and they certainly shouldn't be demonised or scapegoated for political failures.

However, most reasonable people should accept that a completely open border is unworkable and that some controls, both on who is allowed to come and on numbers, are necessary. It is not racist to suggest that the current levels of immigration are unsustainable.
Re: Elections in Europe
« Reply #1586 on: Today at 03:14:35 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 03:09:47 pm
I think there's a distinction to be made between individual migrants and immigration as a concept. Performative cruelty towards individual migrants or groups of migrants (hostile environment, 'Go Home' vans, Rwanda etc.) is awful and unacceptable and anyone who has chosen to settle here should be treated with the same dignity and respect as someone who has lived here all their lives, and they certainly shouldn't be demonised or scapegoated for political failures.


Couldn't agree more.

And the Reform/EDL types would welcome immigration of white, English-speaking people from Australia, USA, NZ, etc whilst ranting about brown people or Eastern Europeans. So it's not just a case of 'numbers'.

Re: Elections in Europe
« Reply #1587 on: Today at 03:16:00 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 03:09:47 pm
I think there's a distinction to be made between individual migrants and immigration as a concept. Performative cruelty towards individual migrants or groups of migrants (hostile environment, 'Go Home' vans, Rwanda etc.) is awful and unacceptable and anyone who has chosen to settle here should be treated with the same dignity and respect as someone who has lived here all their lives, and they certainly shouldn't be demonised or scapegoated for political failures.

However, most reasonable people should accept that a completely open border is unworkable and that some controls, both on who is allowed to come and on numbers, are necessary. It is not racist to suggest that the current levels of immigration are unsustainable.

Nail. Head.

Well said.
Re: Elections in Europe
« Reply #1588 on: Today at 04:09:07 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 03:09:47 pm
I think there's a distinction to be made between individual migrants and immigration as a concept. Performative cruelty towards individual migrants or groups of migrants (hostile environment, 'Go Home' vans, Rwanda etc.) is awful and unacceptable and anyone who has chosen to settle here should be treated with the same dignity and respect as someone who has lived here all their lives, and they certainly shouldn't be demonised or scapegoated for political failures.

However, most reasonable people should accept that a completely open border is unworkable and that some controls, both on who is allowed to come and on numbers, are necessary. It is not racist to suggest that the current levels of immigration are unsustainable.

What sort of immigration is putting a strain on resources then?
Re: Elections in Europe
« Reply #1589 on: Today at 04:20:48 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 04:09:07 pm
What sort of immigration is putting a strain on resources then?

Brown people according to Frottage.
Re: Elections in Europe
« Reply #1590 on: Today at 04:38:04 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 04:20:48 pm
Brown people according to Frottage.

Not just Frottage that thinks that, nearly everyone does.
Re: Elections in Europe
« Reply #1591 on: Today at 04:56:39 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 04:09:07 pm
What sort of immigration is putting a strain on resources then?

Additional numbers into the population will inevitably add more demand to public services (schools, nhs, dentist etc) and all these areas are already under performing (thanks austerity)

There needs to be a coherent immigration plan that fits economically with skill shortages. The next highest level of immigration comes in the form of students, which effectively help fund the universities. Then the illegals which whilst high historically is the smallest of all our total immigration.

But overall the total is not sustainable without enormous investment into building houses and growing our public services.
Re: Elections in Europe
« Reply #1592 on: Today at 04:57:28 pm »
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 04:56:39 pm
Additional numbers into the population will inevitably add more demand to public services (schools, nhs, dentist etc) and all these areas are already under performing (thanks austerity)

There needs to be a coherent immigration plan that fits economically with skill shortages. The next highest level of immigration comes in the form of students, which effectively help fund the universities. Then the illegals which whilst high historically is the smallest of all our total immigration.

But overall the total is not sustainable with enormous investment into building houses and growing our public services.

That's in the Labour manifesto  :)

I'm currently reading all of it!
Re: Elections in Europe
« Reply #1593 on: Today at 05:00:41 pm »
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 04:56:39 pm
Additional numbers into the population will inevitably add more demand to public services (schools, nhs, dentist etc) and all these areas are already under performing (thanks austerity)

There needs to be a coherent immigration plan that fits economically with skill shortages. The next highest level of immigration comes in the form of students, which effectively help fund the universities. Then the illegals which whilst high historically is the smallest of all our total immigration.

But overall the total is not sustainable without enormous investment into building houses and growing our public services.

Was it a good idea to invite so many Ukrainians and people from Hong Kong then?
Re: Elections in Europe
« Reply #1594 on: Today at 05:03:02 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 05:00:41 pm
Was it a good idea to invite so many Ukrainians and people from Hong Kong then?

Well not if the goal is to reduce stress on the public services. I do think we need to recognise there is a lot of work that needs to be done in this country before extending too much charity, as the total net immigration is not sustainable.

We are but an island and we cant save the world, sadly.
Re: Elections in Europe
« Reply #1595 on: Today at 05:18:33 pm »
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 05:03:02 pm
Well not if the goal is to reduce stress on the public services. I do think we need to recognise there is a lot of work that needs to be done in this country before extending too much charity, as the total net immigration is not sustainable.

We are but an island and we cant save the world, sadly.

The thing about people from Hong Kong is we invited them because of some cultural links but mainly because they are generally educated and well off. However, they have had an absolutely huge impact in our area in terms of schools, housing and jobs.
Re: Elections in Europe
« Reply #1596 on: Today at 05:21:25 pm »
Quote from: PhilV on Today at 02:35:36 pm
Not sure if I am reading this right but I'd say it's not as simple as taking them in when sea levels rise or not taking them in.

I think that is something I see in current political and general life matters, boiling things down to simple answers... reality is how to get people in safely, integrate them with work and place them around the country evenly to not create stress points in certain towns due to resourcing like overworked hospitals already and things like that, its not just yes or no to allowing people over, it's about how it affects the country and it's social services and how to best integrate those that come in.

Maybe a weird take from me but as an immigrant myself in GB I think having people here or any other country is a delicate issue and not as simple as sometimes politicians and the media make it. Simply saying illegal immigrants = asylum seekers is also naïve in a way, they are not the same thing just because some group says so, they are distinctive groups and illegal immigration is a problem for any country, for the above stated reasons. There's a reason why Europe is voting the way it is at the moment.

Our government have used the term Illigel immigration to include people seeking asylum who didnt arrive via a pre organised scheme.  Of course there will be bogus claims however thats the term that is now being used by the previous government and it seems the incoming one.

I cant get on board with the idea we let people die cos they were born in a country more susceptible to climate change disaster as it may take longer to see a doctor

Of course you can plan how they can best be acommodated like you mention.

People vote for the far right for various reasons, but a common denominator is they are c*nts or stupid c*nts
Re: Elections in Europe
« Reply #1597 on: Today at 05:33:05 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 02:52:25 pm

To play devil's advocate, we're a relatively small island that already feels overcrowded (one of the highest population densities in the developed world). We are already dependent on food imports as large areas of our agricultural estate have been concreted over.


There are also significant challenges with the quality of the soil in the UK https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/state-of-the-environment/summary-state-of-the-environment-soil#:~:text=In%20England%20and%20Wales%3A,60%25%20of%20their%20organic%20carbon
