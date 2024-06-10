Am I on my own in not wanting to lower what the Tories and now Cooper call illegal migration or Asylum seekers as they used to be called.



The numbers will increase when the effects of climate change kicks in. Do people think we let them drown. Its depressing that the country thinks the way it does, but any politician who challenges the selfish narrative is deemed unelectable.



:'(



Not sure if I am reading this right but I'd say it's not as simple as taking them in when sea levels rise or not taking them in.I think that is something I see in current political and general life matters, boiling things down to simple answers... reality is how to get people in safely, integrate them with work and place them around the country evenly to not create stress points in certain towns due to resourcing like overworked hospitals already and things like that, its not just yes or no to allowing people over, it's about how it affects the country and it's social services and how to best integrate those that come in.Maybe a weird take from me but as an immigrant myself in GB I think having people here or any other country is a delicate issue and not as simple as sometimes politicians and the media make it. Simply saying illegal immigrants = asylum seekers is also naïve in a way, they are not the same thing just because some group says so, they are distinctive groups and illegal immigration is a problem for any country, for the above stated reasons. There's a reason why Europe is voting the way it is at the moment.