Understatement of the decade that. 43b of unfunded tax cuts while deciding to ignore the OBR, deciding instead to listen to some pro Brexit pressure group rep. Lunacy.



Unsurprisingly sterling collapsed and massively increased the UKs borrowing costs.



https://theconversation.com/liz-trusss-mini-budget-looms-large-in-the-election-campaign-heres-why-it-was-such-a-disaster-231417



Oh and also knocked 425b off the value of UK pension assets.



https://www.cityam.com/liz-truss-mini-budget-helped-knock-425bn-off-pension-funds-assets-in-2022/



Recused only be central bank intervention



https://www.thenationalnews.com/world/uk-news/2022/09/29/inside-the-run-that-almost-crashed-britains-pensions-system/



Yes she caused all of that, but as Red Soldier said it was the markets reaction to her while the Federal Reserve were still hiking in 0.75% chunks. GBP was already weakening, there was a lot of market uncertainty. Funny enough, the US markets turned around the same month she leftCPI measured inflation was still at least 9/10% at that point. Energy bills were rapidly rising and people were unsure how they were gonna pay their bills.Dont wanna take this too off topic, sure she caused a short term loss of confidence but shes a small part of the story. Im not even defending her but to pin the blame on her before others is misdirected imo. But she is a convenient scapegoat for the true culprits to try and target..