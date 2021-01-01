« previous next »
Author Topic: Elections in Europe  (Read 173544 times)

Re: Elections in Europe
« Reply #1520 on: Today at 09:27:11 am »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Yesterday at 09:04:40 pm
Combine that with a Trump win and the future is grim. What the fcuk is happening to people is it the internet, plain ignorance, self loathing?

Myself, and a couple of other insightful people, have already mentioned the issues that are happening, currently, and why people are turning to the far-right.

Failure of governments, over the past few decades, has brought us where we are, today.  Our economies are set up to make the rich, richer, whilst wrecking our environment and pissing over the average person.

The far-right offer simple solutions to complex issues, and the mainstream parties are not going to say it was our fault.

Obviously, Hitler and many of the Nazis were fanatics, and totally believed in what they were doing - it was all or nothing, for them.  I'm am unsure whether the current far right are the same.  If the leaders are actual idealogues and fanatics, or whether they are just con artists, hoodwinking the people, and just in it for personal gain.

Trump and Frottage are just conmen, for example.  They are both out for the fame and cash.
Re: Elections in Europe
« Reply #1521 on: Today at 09:35:52 am »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Yesterday at 09:38:21 pm
When mainstream politicians continually fail to solve the big issues with our economic and societal structures don't be surprised when voters start looking to the extremes for answers.

Is the right answer  :thumbup
Re: Elections in Europe
« Reply #1522 on: Today at 09:36:01 am »
Quote from: stevensr123 on Today at 02:01:34 am
Why cant people have a discussion about immigration without resulting calling someone a racist, sexist etc?

Also the options are not massing immigration vs no immigration at all, but it seems people on the left, big business, neoliberals and the media want it portrayed like that.

Back in the day people on the left seen mass immigration for what it was, a way for businesses to bring in and exploit people and suppress the wages of the native population. That reason for bringing people hasnt changed.

The only difference is western governments havent got a pot to piss in to build the infrastructure needed to handle such immigration levels, and the fact the immigration levels are completely unsustainable and you cant build and train the infrastructure/people needed to support that many people so quickly.

Dismissing such concerns is what is causing the far right to gain such traction, Because a shit load of people are not being heard/outright dismissed/being called racist.

When in reality because just see their living standards decreasing, harder to get a job, harder to buy/rent a home, harder to see a doctor and all of that stuff IS linked with immigration (but not solely).

 
 

Infrastructure has always been shit and I was born in the 70's. It certainly has got worse since the tories took over. The reality is the UK is incapable of building a high speed trainline. I know in the bigger scheme of things there are much more important things to spend money on but that is the point - as a "1st World Country" we should have fantastic roads, a fantastic train network, the ability to get from one area to another without it taking 7 hours. We should be able to supply most of our own food and energy. Should have a good and clean water system. But rather than spending on these things, somewhere along the line we let them fall apart and corporations kept the money for themselves. We will have to pay more for clean water because for years shareholders have been taking their dividends rather than upgrade the system.

I will admit there are some issues with immigration - though I would say it's more intergration then immigration that causes the issues.

Re: Elections in Europe
« Reply #1523 on: Today at 09:43:44 am »
Quote from: stevensr123 on Today at 02:01:34 am
Why cant people have a discussion about immigration without resulting calling someone a racist, sexist etc?



It's a fair question and we should be able to discuss and listen to all people, on this subject.  The problem is, there just hasn't been one, by the main parties, at all.

If you don't engage with people, then they will start to make up their own minds and turn elsewhere.
Re: Elections in Europe
« Reply #1524 on: Today at 10:05:20 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 09:43:44 am
It's a fair question and we should be able to discuss and listen to all people, on this subject.  The problem is, there just hasn't been one, by the main parties, at all.

If you don't engage with people, then they will start to make up their own minds and turn elsewhere.

Dont think it will be difficult now. Van Der Lyne will have to shift closer to Meloni and there will be harsher policies towards that.
Re: Elections in Europe
« Reply #1525 on: Today at 10:16:05 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 09:27:11 am

Obviously, Hitler and many of the Nazis were fanatics, and totally believed in what they were doing - it was all or nothing, for them.  I'm am unsure whether the current far right are the same.  If the leaders are actual idealogues and fanatics, or whether they are just con artists, hoodwinking the people, and just in it for personal gain.

Trump and Frottage are just conmen, for example.  They are both out for the fame and cash.

The German AFD is dangerous and has folk with close ties to neo-nazis.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-europe-68931170
Re: Elections in Europe
« Reply #1526 on: Today at 10:26:47 am »
On the positive side re EU election results, now is a good time to purchase currency for hols.

https://www.poundsterlinglive.com/
Re: Elections in Europe
« Reply #1527 on: Today at 11:21:30 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 09:27:11 am
Myself, and a couple of other insightful people, have already mentioned the issues that are happening, currently, and why people are turning to the far-right.

Failure of governments, over the past few decades, has brought us where we are, today.  Our economies are set up to make the rich, richer, whilst wrecking our environment and pissing over the average person.

The far-right offer simple solutions to complex issues, and the mainstream parties are not going to say it was our fault.

Obviously, Hitler and many of the Nazis were fanatics, and totally believed in what they were doing - it was all or nothing, for them.  I'm am unsure whether the current far right are the same.  If the leaders are actual idealogues and fanatics, or whether they are just con artists, hoodwinking the people, and just in it for personal gain.

Trump and Frottage are just conmen, for example.  They are both out for the fame and cash.


I've enjoyed reading your posts  :thumbup

Just on this, topic, the irony is that these far-right parties that paint themselves as 'anti-establishment' almost all advocate neoliberalist economics on steroids. Think Truss's Kamikwarze budget (slash taxes, especially for big business, and decimate public services even more to pay for it); or the Leave Campaign's 'bonfire of red tape' (a euphemism for scrapping protections for workers, the environment, consumers). It's this same broad principle extolled by almost all these far-right parties across Europe. They campaign on the social/cultural issues - but have hard-right economic policies as the Trojan Horse (many do throw some seemingly populist 'red meat' spending pledges for certain groups/in certain public services sectors).

It's no surprise that many/most of these far-right parties receive varying levels of funding from malevolent, anti-state/anti-regulation billionaires (often from the US - I know that the Kochs and Mercers have pumped money in).

As you say, governments of all colours - whether nominally centre-left, centrist, centre-right and even hard/far-right - have for years followed the same broad economic policy based on neoliberalism/corporate-capitalism. The model is increasingly failing, as it channels an ever-growing proportion of the wealth generated by everyone into the hands of a financial elite. It has inbuilt unsustainability.

Instead of the political battlelines being about issues like the extent of public services and the taxes needed to fund them; the choice between strong workers' rights and strong regulation of companies against the constant erosion of rights and regulation; the principle of the public sector providing public services on a not-for-profit basis against the milking of public services as a purely profit-motivated endeavour by private companies; finding ways to tax and redistribute the enormous wealth accumulated by a small number of individuals; etc etc. Instead of those issues being at the heart of the political debate, it's issues like immigration and erosion of 'culture', and what constitutes a woman, and other peripheral stuff like that.

It's why there is a perpetually growing - and now very substantial - proportion of people across the developed world who believe they are being failed by the political process, and so look for an alternative (and in doing so become more susceptible to manipulation by snakeoil politicians).

It's partly because the so-called centre-left (and even some further left) parties have simply embraced that right-of-centre neoliberal/corporate-capitalist consensus so that there is no real political choice based on economic policy. And partly that the far-right have been by far the most effective in getting into the ears of the disaffected millions and peddling their divisive poison.

In all this, 'the left' - that's the *real* left, not the so-called centre-left establishment parties - have been utterly abject across most of the developed world in response to the neoliberal hegemony and corporatised globalisation. They've adopted frippery issues as the hills to fight on - the aforementioned social/cultural topics - and abandoned bread & butter economic battlegrounds.
