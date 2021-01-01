The trouble is that the far right sees mass immigration as the cause rather than a symptom of the systemic failures. Globalisation has had major n benefits in terms of health, peace & security and living standards, but the checks and balances weren't sufficient to stop the wealth being concentrated in the hands of a greedy few. Ending immigration solves nothing, which is why the Tories didn't cut it after Brexit and actually increased the non-white intake, which I'm sure wasn't what the leavers intended. What you really need is for life expectancy to drop by 30 years and women to go back to the kitchen and have half a dozen spawn each. Good luck!



Why cant people have a discussion about immigration without resulting calling someone a racist, sexist etc?Also the options are not massing immigration vs no immigration at all, but it seems people on the left, big business, neoliberals and the media want it portrayed like that.Back in the day people on the left seen mass immigration for what it was, a way for businesses to bring in and exploit people and suppress the wages of the native population. That reason for bringing people hasnt changed.The only difference is western governments havent got a pot to piss in to build the infrastructure needed to handle such immigration levels, and the fact the immigration levels are completely unsustainable and you cant build and train the infrastructure/people needed to support that many people so quickly.Dismissing such concerns is what is causing the far right to gain such traction, Because a shit load of people are not being heard/outright dismissed/being called racist.When in reality because just see their living standards decreasing, harder to get a job, harder to buy/rent a home, harder to see a doctor and all of that stuff IS linked with immigration (but not solely).