« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 33 34 35 36 37 [38]   Go Down

Author Topic: Elections in Europe  (Read 173126 times)

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,373
Re: Elections in Europe
« Reply #1480 on: Yesterday at 08:54:14 pm »
Quote from: In the Name of Klopp on Yesterday at 08:50:36 pm
It's not a narrative, though, is it? Afd still gained more than 5% from the last EU election (11% to 16.5% = gained 7). Sverige Demokraterna gained one. The Polish Confederation Party gained 7. Europe is turning more and more to the hard-right/far-right. Italy and Hungary will be a certain win for the right.


Yeah. I get what Libertine is saying, but you cant just brush off the swing to the far right. Its very likely that the Far right will run the show in Europes 2nd biggest economy in July. This is not a Meloni style situation as in Italy, this is proper far right running France.
Logged

Offline Fruity

  • Batty. Box clever. Can weather all lifts. May in fact be Robbie Rotten.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,223
  • a fruit is not just for christmas...
Re: Elections in Europe
« Reply #1481 on: Yesterday at 08:59:30 pm »
Quote from: slotmachine on Yesterday at 08:25:14 pm
This article descibes the uneasy feeling i have had for a coupe of years in terms of the next decade in europe. Far right authoritatian Putin sympathisers in power and Ukraine eventually losing to Russia due to lack of support from a divided Europe.

https://www.theguardian.com/world/article/2024/jun/08/putin-war-ukraine-forgotten-lessons-of-history-europe?utm_term=6663f368f8e228cccf5e2eec0d985ce9&utm_campaign=GuardianTodayUK&utm_source=esp&utm_medium=Email&CMP=GTUK_email

It's great for Russia. They want to see a Europe where each country is only concerned about it's own interests and not the wider picture. Not sure if it would be conspiracy theory or not but i'm sure Russia are funding to to push the right wing agenda on Social Media thoughout Europe.

On top of that from a UK perspective I have no idea if we have a migration problem or not. There certainly isn't one where I live but everything I see in the media suggests there is. Which I fear feeds into the Nigel Frottage mob here - and on top of that he seems to be getting a hell of a lot of airtime at the minute. Almost like the media are pushing immigration as a significant thing when mortgage rates, rising unemployment, high energy and food bills, ridiculous NHS waiting lists and huge cuts to community care and mental health care are far more pressing.

Frottage beating the tories will be a big concern if it happens.
Logged
alf a pound of braeburns!

Offline Mister Flip Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,967
Re: Elections in Europe
« Reply #1482 on: Yesterday at 09:02:38 pm »
Just seen the news from France fuck me that's some lurch to the right also Germany wtf??
Logged
Soccer - let's face it, its not really about a game of ball anymore is it?

Offline Mister Flip Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,967
Re: Elections in Europe
« Reply #1483 on: Yesterday at 09:04:40 pm »
Quote from: slotmachine on Yesterday at 08:25:14 pm
This article descibes the uneasy feeling i have had for a coupe of years in terms of the next decade in europe. Far right authoritatian Putin sympathisers in power and Ukraine eventually losing to Russia due to lack of support from a divided Europe.

https://www.theguardian.com/world/article/2024/jun/08/putin-war-ukraine-forgotten-lessons-of-history-europe?utm_term=6663f368f8e228cccf5e2eec0d985ce9&utm_campaign=GuardianTodayUK&utm_source=esp&utm_medium=Email&CMP=GTUK_email

Combine that with a Trump win and the future is grim. What the fcuk is happening to people is it the internet, plain ignorance, self loathing?
Logged
Soccer - let's face it, its not really about a game of ball anymore is it?

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,373
Re: Elections in Europe
« Reply #1484 on: Yesterday at 09:05:34 pm »
Quote from: Fruity on Yesterday at 08:59:30 pm
It's great for Russia. They want to see a Europe where each country is only concerned about it's own interests and not the wider picture. Not sure if it would be conspiracy theory or not but i'm sure Russia are funding to to push the right wing agenda on Social Media thoughout Europe.

On top of that from a UK perspective I have no idea if we have a migration problem or not. There certainly isn't one where I live but everything I see in the media suggests there is. Which I fear feeds into the Nigel Frottage mob here - and on top of that he seems to be getting a hell of a lot of airtime at the minute. Almost like the media are pushing immigration as a significant thing when mortgage rates, rising unemployment, high energy and food bills, ridiculous NHS waiting lists and huge cuts to community care and mental health care are far more pressing.

Frottage beating the tories will be a big concern if it happens.


The Russian thing is nuanced. Meloni for example is really popular and had been described as far right, but she is very much pro Ukraine. You have countries close to Russia who have their own views, in terms of even right wingers hating Russia.

Also despite all this, there is no appetite to leave Europe or the European Union. Apart from maybe the AfD, most want to push their own agenda.
Logged

Offline ChaChaMooMoo

  • From doubters to believers - Klopp 2015
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,955
  • Justice shall prevail.
Re: Elections in Europe
« Reply #1485 on: Yesterday at 09:05:36 pm »
Prices, Migration, Islamisation, Inflation everything played a role in Germany's SPD fuckup.

The war as well. Seriously depressing results.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,373
Re: Elections in Europe
« Reply #1486 on: Yesterday at 09:06:03 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Yesterday at 09:04:40 pm
Combine that with a Trump win and the future is grim. What the fcuk is happening to people is it the internet, plain ignorance, self loathing?

Combination of the cost of living and immigration.

If it makes you feel better we are all gone quickly in the nuclear war that will follow Trump.
Logged

Online In the Name of Klopp

  • smann. Talks as if he/she/they single handedly saw off H&G in 2010.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,856
Re: Elections in Europe
« Reply #1487 on: Yesterday at 09:26:12 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 08:54:14 pm
Yeah. I get what Libertine is saying, but you cant just brush off the swing to the far right. Its very likely that the Far right will run the show in Europes 2nd biggest economy in July. This is not a Meloni style situation as in Italy, this is proper far right running France.

One thing is certain: the extreme right tumour grew bigger today. Europa's future is now in the hands of three strong women: two on the far right in Le Pen and Meloni, and von der Leyen. Von der Leyen has shown that she doesn't mind working with the far-right as long as it benefits her goals.
Logged
Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,373
Re: Elections in Europe
« Reply #1488 on: Yesterday at 09:31:24 pm »
Quote from: In the Name of Klopp on Yesterday at 09:26:12 pm
One thing is certain: the extreme right tumour grew bigger today. Europa's future is now in the hands of three strong women: two on the far right in Le Pen and Meloni, and von der Leyen. Von der Leyen has shown that she doesn't mind working with the far-right as long as it benefits her goals.

I think its likely the horse trading will involve her wanting to ditch green policies and become more hardline towards migration, in order to keep Europe as anti Putin as possible.
Logged

Offline TheShanklyGates

  • Firmly in the "shake it all about" camp
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,064
  • Outside The Shankly Gates...
Re: Elections in Europe
« Reply #1489 on: Yesterday at 09:38:21 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Yesterday at 09:04:40 pm
Combine that with a Trump win and the future is grim. What the fcuk is happening to people is it the internet, plain ignorance, self loathing?

When mainstream politicians continually fail to solve the big issues with our economic and societal structures don't be surprised when voters start looking to the extremes for answers.
Logged
Quote from: L6 Red on April  6, 2010, 08:32:42 pm
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 pm
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now

Online In the Name of Klopp

  • smann. Talks as if he/she/they single handedly saw off H&G in 2010.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,856
Re: Elections in Europe
« Reply #1490 on: Yesterday at 09:42:32 pm »
Netherlands.
Wilders's party gained 7.


Greece: sanity won


Austria.
FPO gained 3
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:47:29 pm by In the Name of Klopp »
Logged
Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.

Offline Libertine

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,644
  • Nothing behind me, everything ahead of me
Re: Elections in Europe
« Reply #1491 on: Yesterday at 09:53:43 pm »
Quote from: In the Name of Klopp on Yesterday at 09:42:32 pm
Netherlands.
Wilders's party gained 7.

This is only a surprise if you've been in a coma for the last 5 years.

They won the GE last year and have been way ahead in the polls since. This is a poor result for them to be beaten to second. And much of their "gains" anyway came because the other far right party collapsed.
Logged

Offline Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,651
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Elections in Europe
« Reply #1492 on: Yesterday at 10:23:23 pm »
Suicide from Macron and will age as badly as Cameron calling a referendum.
Logged

Online GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,463
Re: Elections in Europe
« Reply #1493 on: Yesterday at 10:44:58 pm »
Can only hope these populist right wing parties don't suppress or rig elections as they have done in the past, as recent tensions will only be broken by showing people how empty their promises are and hopefully the marriage will be brief. Cratering birth rates and now you want to end immigration but not raise the retirement age, i wonder what happens next. Shame the climate will get off the leash though, would have been nice to sort that out.
Logged

Online In the Name of Klopp

  • smann. Talks as if he/she/they single handedly saw off H&G in 2010.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,856
Re: Elections in Europe
« Reply #1494 on: Yesterday at 11:05:43 pm »
Meloni's FDL gains 13, but all coming from the other major right-wing party Lega. The left gains 9 and the centre gain 3. This is a good news.



« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:07:22 pm by In the Name of Klopp »
Logged
Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.

Offline Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,651
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Elections in Europe
« Reply #1495 on: Yesterday at 11:09:34 pm »
Makes you appreciate actually how resolute most of the UK is against far right ideology. None of these people have ever been anywhere near power and even now theyre nowhere near power. Some of these results that are normal in Italy and Germany would be astounding here.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,373
Re: Elections in Europe
« Reply #1496 on: Yesterday at 11:21:31 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 11:09:34 pm
Makes you appreciate actually how resolute most of the UK is against far right ideology. None of these people have ever been anywhere near power and even now theyre nowhere near power. Some of these results that are normal in Italy and Germany would be astounding here.

Do we have the voting system to thank for that?
Logged

Offline stevensr123

  • bedwetter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,798
Re: Elections in Europe
« Reply #1497 on: Yesterday at 11:21:59 pm »
Not sure why people are surprised. The European nations have been flooded with mass immigration (even more so than the UK), including millions of Islamic immigration, an ideology that is very much against western values in every metric.

Add in the inflation problem, peoples wages and life style not improving/going down because of mass immigration and you have the perfect storm.

If labour dont turn things around quickly in the UK, the UK will probably shift toward the far right as well.

Hopefully what comes out of all this is an actual discussion on how to make peoples lives better, not just bowing to big business who want cheap immigration.


 Because the simple fact is since 2008, that is all western countries have been doing to raise their GDP quickly, whilst housing, health, teaching, culture, Wage growth etc has all degraded massively because of it.
   
Logged
PUSSY cat, PUSSY cat, I love you,  yes I do.......

Offline stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,550
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: Elections in Europe
« Reply #1498 on: Yesterday at 11:24:14 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 11:09:34 pm
Makes you appreciate actually how resolute most of the UK is against far right ideology. None of these people have ever been anywhere near power and even now theyre nowhere near power. Some of these results that are normal in Italy and Germany would be astounding here.

That's down to your political system though and has very little to do with people resisting far right ideology. UKIP got 26 percent of the vote in the 2014 EU-election. The Brexit Party got 30 percent in 2019. That puts them on par with a lot of right wing c*nts all over Europe. Add to that, that a majority voted for Brexit. I agree that your system means they won't be getting into power in domestic politics, but they still influence what is going on there as can be seen by the Tories implementing (or trying to implement) some very right-wing policies in recent years trying to pander to the right-wing-nutter demographic (as are conservative parties all over Europe).
Logged

Offline gamble

  • andproctor
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,835
Re: Elections in Europe
« Reply #1499 on: Yesterday at 11:28:43 pm »
Fuck me the world is in real trouble now. Really worrying how this is going to work out over the next few years.

People are angry - the rich/the corporations and institutions have got too greedy. The ordinary person cannot survive and is looking for a scapegoat. The system is broken, working hard doesnt get you anywhere.

Logged

Offline gamble

  • andproctor
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,835
Re: Elections in Europe
« Reply #1500 on: Yesterday at 11:30:12 pm »
On the plus side, we might get some more Indiana Jones films if the nazis are coming back
Logged

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,954
Re: Elections in Europe
« Reply #1501 on: Today at 12:01:21 am »
Quote from: gamble on Yesterday at 11:30:12 pm
On the plus side, we might get some more Indiana Jones films if the nazis are coming back

If youve seen the last two, this is not a good thing.
Logged

Online In the Name of Klopp

  • smann. Talks as if he/she/they single handedly saw off H&G in 2010.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,856
Re: Elections in Europe
« Reply #1502 on: Today at 12:02:00 am »
Orban's Fidezs lost 8%, while the pro-eu opposition party exceeded the expectations winning 30%

I have no idea how the Hungarian voting system works, but it looks like Orban and his allies The Christian Democrats will win 13 of the 21 Hungarian seats. 7 to the opposition and the last 1 to the far-right party MH. That's 14 to the knobheads.

Logged
Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.

Online GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,463
Re: Elections in Europe
« Reply #1503 on: Today at 12:04:56 am »
Quote from: gamble on Yesterday at 11:30:12 pm
On the plus side, we might get some more Indiana Jones films if the nazis are coming back

And the trains will run on time. OK, maybe not in the UK.
Logged

Offline Butcher Knife Roberto

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,620
  • La la la la la
Re: Elections in Europe
« Reply #1504 on: Today at 12:38:28 am »
Quote from: gamble on Yesterday at 11:28:43 pm
Fuck me the world is in real trouble now. Really worrying how this is going to work out over the next few years.

People are angry - the rich/the corporations and institutions have got too greedy. The ordinary person cannot survive and is looking for a scapegoat. The system is broken, working hard doesnt get you anywhere.



Which is exactly what the Russian propaganda machine wants you to believe (for disclosure, my partner is Russian, and she can spot the tactics a mile away). Welcome to Putin's new world order, you and several million Europeans have been thoroughly had. You won't notice it at first, or for a long time, if ever, but trust me when I say they've wriggled their way into your brain. These results tonight are exactly what he wants, and through very gentle means they are ensuring that the EU eats itself from the inside out. Brexit was done for fun, Trump '16 was the test run for election interference. But the destabilisation of Europe and the renaissance of Mother Russia is the ultimate aim. The shit is only just hitting the fan.
Logged

Online In the Name of Klopp

  • smann. Talks as if he/she/they single handedly saw off H&G in 2010.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,856
Re: Elections in Europe
« Reply #1505 on: Today at 01:06:26 am »
Putin fluffers, Romanian far-right party AUR (Alliance for the Union of Romanians) gained 5 seats from the Centre-right party Reeper. Yes, AUR aims to unite every Romanian and a greater Romania. Let the Anschluss begin.

« Last Edit: Today at 02:35:54 am by In the Name of Klopp »
Logged
Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.

Offline stevensr123

  • bedwetter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,798
Re: Elections in Europe
« Reply #1506 on: Today at 01:09:56 am »
Quote from: Butcher Knife Roberto on Today at 12:38:28 am
Which is exactly what the Russian propaganda machine wants you to believe (for disclosure, my partner is Russian, and she can spot the tactics a mile away). Welcome to Putin's new world order, you and several million Europeans have been thoroughly had. You won't notice it at first, or for a long time, if ever, but trust me when I say they've wriggled their way into your brain. These results tonight are exactly what he wants, and through very gentle means they are ensuring that the EU eats itself from the inside out. Brexit was done for fun, Trump '16 was the test run for election interference. But the destabilisation of Europe and the renaissance of Mother Russia is the ultimate aim. The shit is only just hitting the fan.
Easy to blame Putin, apposed to western governments who have let in 28 million non-eu people inside their borders, wages suppressed, living standards decreased, companies building up a wealth compared to nations, outsourcing of jobs, suppression of free speech, lack of housing, access to health care degraded etc

All happening because of a fixation of GDP, as apposed to a fixation of peoples living standards. All western governments are going through the same thing, Australia, Canada, New Zealand etc

All have a common problem - a fixation on mass immigration to boost GDP as quickly and easy as possible.

Logged
PUSSY cat, PUSSY cat, I love you,  yes I do.......

Online GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,463
Re: Elections in Europe
« Reply #1507 on: Today at 01:33:26 am »
The trouble is that the far right sees mass immigration as the cause rather than a symptom of the systemic failures. Globalisation has had major n benefits in terms of health, peace & security and living standards, but the checks and balances weren't sufficient to stop the wealth being concentrated in the hands of a greedy few. Ending immigration solves nothing, which is why the Tories didn't cut it after Brexit and actually increased the non-white intake, which I'm sure wasn't what the leavers intended. What you really need is for life expectancy to drop by 30 years and women to go back to the kitchen and have half a dozen spawn each. Good luck!
Logged

Offline stevensr123

  • bedwetter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,798
Re: Elections in Europe
« Reply #1508 on: Today at 02:01:34 am »
Quote from: GreatEx on Today at 01:33:26 am
The trouble is that the far right sees mass immigration as the cause rather than a symptom of the systemic failures. Globalisation has had major n benefits in terms of health, peace & security and living standards, but the checks and balances weren't sufficient to stop the wealth being concentrated in the hands of a greedy few. Ending immigration solves nothing, which is why the Tories didn't cut it after Brexit and actually increased the non-white intake, which I'm sure wasn't what the leavers intended. What you really need is for life expectancy to drop by 30 years and women to go back to the kitchen and have half a dozen spawn each. Good luck!

Why cant people have a discussion about immigration without resulting calling someone a racist, sexist etc?

Also the options are not massing immigration vs no immigration at all, but it seems people on the left, big business, neoliberals and the media want it portrayed like that.

Back in the day people on the left seen mass immigration for what it was, a way for businesses to bring in and exploit people and suppress the wages of the native population. That reason for bringing people hasnt changed.

The only difference is western governments havent got a pot to piss in to build the infrastructure needed to handle such immigration levels, and the fact the immigration levels are completely unsustainable and you cant build and train the infrastructure/people needed to support that many people so quickly.

Dismissing such concerns is what is causing the far right to gain such traction, Because a shit load of people are not being heard/outright dismissed/being called racist.

When in reality because just see their living standards decreasing, harder to get a job, harder to buy/rent a home, harder to see a doctor and all of that stuff IS linked with immigration (but not solely).

 
 
« Last Edit: Today at 02:06:52 am by stevensr123 »
Logged
PUSSY cat, PUSSY cat, I love you,  yes I do.......

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,380
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Elections in Europe
« Reply #1509 on: Today at 02:31:32 am »
When governments fail to maintain essential services like medical care (GP/hospitals), schools and public housing for their citizens then the 'right' will automatically blame levels of immigration. When they get into power they have only one lever to 'fix' society's problems.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline stevensr123

  • bedwetter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,798
Re: Elections in Europe
« Reply #1510 on: Today at 02:50:39 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 02:31:32 am
When governments fail to maintain essential services like medical care (GP/hospitals), schools and public housing for their citizens then the 'right' will automatically blame levels of immigration. When they get into power they have only one lever to 'fix' society's problems.



 It's absolutely impossible for any government, no matter what the political persuasion, to keep up with such levels of immigration. You can't build the houses, infrastructure, or train the doctors and nurses fast enough.

It's easy to blame immigration levels because it's linked. It's obviously linked. You bring in 2 million people over the past 3 years, and those people are competing for a home, a GP appointment, and a school for their child.

Now, you would hope those immigrants would be the teachers, doctors, and nurses, but the vast majority aren't.

The far right might be just talking about one lever to fix it, but at least they are discussing the problem, as opposed to the centre and left, who just label you racist, or the centre right, who just love these levels because it helps big business and their house prices.

There is a lack of left-wing and centre parties who would win in a landslide with progressive policies that reduce immigration and emphasize workers' rights.
« Last Edit: Today at 03:02:51 am by stevensr123 »
Logged
PUSSY cat, PUSSY cat, I love you,  yes I do.......
Pages: 1 ... 33 34 35 36 37 [38]   Go Up
« previous next »
 