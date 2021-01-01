This article descibes the uneasy feeling i have had for a coupe of years in terms of the next decade in europe. Far right authoritatian Putin sympathisers in power and Ukraine eventually losing to Russia due to lack of support from a divided Europe.



It's great for Russia. They want to see a Europe where each country is only concerned about it's own interests and not the wider picture. Not sure if it would be conspiracy theory or not but i'm sure Russia are funding to to push the right wing agenda on Social Media thoughout Europe.On top of that from a UK perspective I have no idea if we have a migration problem or not. There certainly isn't one where I live but everything I see in the media suggests there is. Which I fear feeds into the Nigel Frottage mob here - and on top of that he seems to be getting a hell of a lot of airtime at the minute. Almost like the media are pushing immigration as a significant thing when mortgage rates, rising unemployment, high energy and food bills, ridiculous NHS waiting lists and huge cuts to community care and mental health care are far more pressing.Frottage beating the tories will be a big concern if it happens.