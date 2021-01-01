Not sure why people are surprised. The European nations have been flooded with mass immigration (even more so than the UK), including millions of Islamic immigration, an ideology that is very much against western values in every metric.
Add in the inflation problem, peoples wages and life style not improving/going down because of mass immigration and you have the perfect storm.
If labour dont turn things around quickly in the UK, the UK will probably shift toward the far right as well.
Hopefully what comes out of all this is an actual discussion on how to make peoples lives better, not just bowing to big business who want cheap immigration.
Because the simple fact is since 2008, that is all western countries have been doing to raise their GDP quickly, whilst housing, health, teaching, culture, Wage growth etc has all degraded massively because of it.