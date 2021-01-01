« previous next »
Quote from: In the Name of Klopp on Today at 08:50:36 pm
It's not a narrative, though, is it? Afd still gained more than 5% from the last EU election (11% to 16.5% = gained 7). Sverige Demokraterna gained one. The Polish Confederation Party gained 7. Europe is turning more and more to the hard-right/far-right. Italy and Hungary will be a certain win for the right.


Yeah. I get what Libertine is saying, but you cant just brush off the swing to the far right. Its very likely that the Far right will run the show in Europes 2nd biggest economy in July. This is not a Meloni style situation as in Italy, this is proper far right running France.
Quote from: slotmachine on Today at 08:25:14 pm
This article descibes the uneasy feeling i have had for a coupe of years in terms of the next decade in europe. Far right authoritatian Putin sympathisers in power and Ukraine eventually losing to Russia due to lack of support from a divided Europe.

https://www.theguardian.com/world/article/2024/jun/08/putin-war-ukraine-forgotten-lessons-of-history-europe?utm_term=6663f368f8e228cccf5e2eec0d985ce9&utm_campaign=GuardianTodayUK&utm_source=esp&utm_medium=Email&CMP=GTUK_email

It's great for Russia. They want to see a Europe where each country is only concerned about it's own interests and not the wider picture. Not sure if it would be conspiracy theory or not but i'm sure Russia are funding to to push the right wing agenda on Social Media thoughout Europe.

On top of that from a UK perspective I have no idea if we have a migration problem or not. There certainly isn't one where I live but everything I see in the media suggests there is. Which I fear feeds into the Nigel Frottage mob here - and on top of that he seems to be getting a hell of a lot of airtime at the minute. Almost like the media are pushing immigration as a significant thing when mortgage rates, rising unemployment, high energy and food bills, ridiculous NHS waiting lists and huge cuts to community care and mental health care are far more pressing.

Frottage beating the tories will be a big concern if it happens.
Just seen the news from France fuck me that's some lurch to the right also Germany wtf??
Quote from: slotmachine on Today at 08:25:14 pm
This article descibes the uneasy feeling i have had for a coupe of years in terms of the next decade in europe. Far right authoritatian Putin sympathisers in power and Ukraine eventually losing to Russia due to lack of support from a divided Europe.

https://www.theguardian.com/world/article/2024/jun/08/putin-war-ukraine-forgotten-lessons-of-history-europe?utm_term=6663f368f8e228cccf5e2eec0d985ce9&utm_campaign=GuardianTodayUK&utm_source=esp&utm_medium=Email&CMP=GTUK_email

Combine that with a Trump win and the future is grim. What the fcuk is happening to people is it the internet, plain ignorance, self loathing?
Quote from: Fruity on Today at 08:59:30 pm
It's great for Russia. They want to see a Europe where each country is only concerned about it's own interests and not the wider picture. Not sure if it would be conspiracy theory or not but i'm sure Russia are funding to to push the right wing agenda on Social Media thoughout Europe.

On top of that from a UK perspective I have no idea if we have a migration problem or not. There certainly isn't one where I live but everything I see in the media suggests there is. Which I fear feeds into the Nigel Frottage mob here - and on top of that he seems to be getting a hell of a lot of airtime at the minute. Almost like the media are pushing immigration as a significant thing when mortgage rates, rising unemployment, high energy and food bills, ridiculous NHS waiting lists and huge cuts to community care and mental health care are far more pressing.

Frottage beating the tories will be a big concern if it happens.


The Russian thing is nuanced. Meloni for example is really popular and had been described as far right, but she is very much pro Ukraine. You have countries close to Russia who have their own views, in terms of even right wingers hating Russia.

Also despite all this, there is no appetite to leave Europe or the European Union. Apart from maybe the AfD, most want to push their own agenda.
Prices, Migration, Islamisation, Inflation everything played a role in Germany's SPD fuckup.

The war as well. Seriously depressing results.
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 09:04:40 pm
Combine that with a Trump win and the future is grim. What the fcuk is happening to people is it the internet, plain ignorance, self loathing?

Combination of the cost of living and immigration.

If it makes you feel better we are all gone quickly in the nuclear war that will follow Trump.
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:54:14 pm
Yeah. I get what Libertine is saying, but you cant just brush off the swing to the far right. Its very likely that the Far right will run the show in Europes 2nd biggest economy in July. This is not a Meloni style situation as in Italy, this is proper far right running France.

One thing is certain: the extreme right tumour grew bigger today. Europa's future is now in the hands of three strong women: two on the far right in Le Pen and Meloni, and von der Leyen. Von der Leyen has shown that she doesn't mind working with the far-right as long as it benefits her goals.
Quote from: In the Name of Klopp on Today at 09:26:12 pm
One thing is certain: the extreme right tumour grew bigger today. Europa's future is now in the hands of three strong women: two on the far right in Le Pen and Meloni, and von der Leyen. Von der Leyen has shown that she doesn't mind working with the far-right as long as it benefits her goals.

I think its likely the horse trading will involve her wanting to ditch green policies and become more hardline towards migration, in order to keep Europe as anti Putin as possible.
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 09:04:40 pm
Combine that with a Trump win and the future is grim. What the fcuk is happening to people is it the internet, plain ignorance, self loathing?

When mainstream politicians continually fail to solve the big issues with our economic and societal structures don't be surprised when voters start looking to the extremes for answers.
Netherlands.
Wilders's party gained 7.


Greece: sanity won
