It's not a narrative, though, is it? Afd still gained more than 5% from the last EU election (11% to 16.5% = gained 7). Sverige Demokraterna gained one. The Polish Confederation Party gained 7. Europe is turning more and more to the hard-right/far-right. Italy and Hungary will be a certain win for the right.
This article descibes the uneasy feeling i have had for a coupe of years in terms of the next decade in europe. Far right authoritatian Putin sympathisers in power and Ukraine eventually losing to Russia due to lack of support from a divided Europe.https://www.theguardian.com/world/article/2024/jun/08/putin-war-ukraine-forgotten-lessons-of-history-europe?utm_term=6663f368f8e228cccf5e2eec0d985ce9&utm_campaign=GuardianTodayUK&utm_source=esp&utm_medium=Email&CMP=GTUK_email
It's great for Russia. They want to see a Europe where each country is only concerned about it's own interests and not the wider picture. Not sure if it would be conspiracy theory or not but i'm sure Russia are funding to to push the right wing agenda on Social Media thoughout Europe. On top of that from a UK perspective I have no idea if we have a migration problem or not. There certainly isn't one where I live but everything I see in the media suggests there is. Which I fear feeds into the Nigel Frottage mob here - and on top of that he seems to be getting a hell of a lot of airtime at the minute. Almost like the media are pushing immigration as a significant thing when mortgage rates, rising unemployment, high energy and food bills, ridiculous NHS waiting lists and huge cuts to community care and mental health care are far more pressing.Frottage beating the tories will be a big concern if it happens.
Combine that with a Trump win and the future is grim. What the fcuk is happening to people is it the internet, plain ignorance, self loathing?
Yeah. I get what Libertine is saying, but you cant just brush off the swing to the far right. Its very likely that the Far right will run the show in Europes 2nd biggest economy in July. This is not a Meloni style situation as in Italy, this is proper far right running France.
One thing is certain: the extreme right tumour grew bigger today. Europa's future is now in the hands of three strong women: two on the far right in Le Pen and Meloni, and von der Leyen. Von der Leyen has shown that she doesn't mind working with the far-right as long as it benefits her goals.
