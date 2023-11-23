

I have lived here for years and its noticeable become a more and more colder place to immigrants and other races.





Sorry to pick out one line only, but that's a textbook case of responding to information? If it became more and more colder it clearly started out not as cold as it is now.I would wager if the only immigrants the Dutch ever let in in their history were say enterprising, secular ie not deeply religious, practical Chinese from Hong Kong and Singapore - this election result doesn't happen and the Dutch would be loving the new recruits generation after generation.You have to own housing and immigration. The only housing market should be that of luxury, everything else should be government controlled, in space, comfortable, no cultural silos, get exposed to your fellow man, good infrastructure...it's a right for citizens.Your best minds should be scouring the world for talent, it could be some Muslim kid in war torn Syria, desperate for a shot, never heard a word of Dutch, you assign him the task and six weeks later he has the basics. Tell him we don't take religion seriously here, we manage people, make sure he agrees to your rules, then you let him in. Worst case if he can't shake his dumb conditioning, you still got some juice out of a top talent before kicking him out. Best case, a top contributor.If it's people from cultures that already have it right, successful countries boxing above their weight like Singapore, Taiwan, Hong Kong pre China, even easier.You must discriminate (part of your points weighting) based on the success or failure of the country (often ruled by religion) an individual comes from, his / her mind contains the / was exposed to thought patterns that led to that collective failure. On the other hand, you spot a minority in a say Muslim majority country, treated like 2nd class garbage, but making something of himself / herself: roll out the red carpet! That's talent and steel. Examples would be Indonesian Chinese, Malaysian Chinese and Indians, and hell, maybe Muslims from Modi ruled India soon. Top female students in Iran.Assess and filter the hell out of what you pick, that's the job. The world is full of opportunities to hire talent because there are a lot more shitholes than even mediocrely functioning units You need to own it, turn it into a strength, not underfund it and let it be used as a vehicle for loser parties on the 'right' to attach to. Your tax and immigration departments should renumerate very well. Immigration isn't just defence, it's about recruitment, having people with a background in psychology, world affairs, deploying them worldwide, having a recruitment office in every hellhole, where desperation is at its maximum, you can't teach that sort of drive; incentivizing your people for successful additions, assessed over time.Instead you have people like Braverman achieving nothing, just playing to her insecure, unimaginative gallery.