Elections in Europe

surfer. Fuck you generator.
November 23, 2023, 04:08:34 pm
Quote from: Rouge on November 22, 2023, 09:20:27 pm

I have lived here for years and its noticeable become a more and more colder place to immigrants and other races.


Sorry to pick out one line only, but that's a textbook case of responding to information? If it became more and more colder it clearly started out not as cold as it is now.

I would wager if the only immigrants the Dutch ever let in in their history were say enterprising, secular ie not deeply religious, practical Chinese from Hong Kong and Singapore - this election result doesn't happen and the Dutch would be loving the new recruits generation after generation.

You have to own housing and immigration. The only housing market should be that of luxury, everything else should be government controlled, in space, comfortable, no cultural silos, get exposed to your fellow man, good infrastructure...it's a right for citizens.

Your best minds should be scouring the world for talent, it could be some Muslim kid in war torn Syria, desperate for a shot, never heard a word of Dutch, you assign him the task and six weeks later he has the basics. Tell him we don't take religion seriously here, we manage people, make sure he agrees to your rules, then you let him in. Worst case if he can't shake his dumb conditioning, you still got some juice out of a top talent before kicking him out. Best case, a top contributor.If it's people from cultures that already have it right, successful countries boxing above their weight like Singapore, Taiwan, Hong Kong pre China, even easier.

You must discriminate (part of your points weighting) based on the success or failure of the country (often ruled by religion) an individual comes from, his / her mind contains the / was exposed to thought patterns that led to that collective failure. On the other hand, you spot a minority in a say Muslim majority country, treated like 2nd class garbage, but making something of himself / herself: roll out the red carpet! That's talent and steel. Examples would be Indonesian Chinese, Malaysian Chinese and Indians, and hell, maybe Muslims from Modi ruled India soon. Top female students in Iran.
Assess and filter the hell out of what you pick, that's the job. The world is full of opportunities to hire talent because there are a lot more shitholes than even mediocrely functioning units  You need to own it, turn it into a strength, not underfund it and let it be used as a vehicle for loser parties on the 'right' to attach to. Your tax and immigration departments should renumerate very well. Immigration isn't just defence, it's about recruitment, having people with a background in psychology, world affairs, deploying them worldwide, having a recruitment office in every hellhole, where desperation is at its maximum, you can't teach that sort of drive; incentivizing your people for successful additions, assessed over time.
Instead you have people like Braverman achieving nothing, just playing to her insecure, unimaginative gallery.
Fruity
November 23, 2023, 06:16:58 pm
The media has a massive part to play in all this.

Just reading about the incident in Dublin and how people have taken to the streets in protest. Supposedly the guy who did the stabbing was a migrant Algerian. I have no idea if Dublin has a migration problem or not. And maybe people would have taken to the streets regardless. But it feels like the point that this guy is a migrant has riled people up even more. Already on Twitter the usual suspects are turning it into a story against migration.
CraigR2323
November 23, 2023, 09:20:50 pm
Quote from: Fruity on November 23, 2023, 06:16:58 pm
The media has a massive part to play in all this.

Just reading about the incident in Dublin and how people have taken to the streets in protest. Supposedly the guy who did the stabbing was a migrant Algerian. I have no idea if Dublin has a migration problem or not. And maybe people would have taken to the streets regardless. But it feels like the point that this guy is a migrant has riled people up even more. Already on Twitter the usual suspects are turning it into a story against migration.

Dublin doesn't have an 'immigrant problem'; like any city, it has a problem with idiots. I work in Dublin, it's as vibrant and multi-cultured as London/Liverpool/Manchester etc. These fucking clowns attacking the guards are not representative of the Irish people, although I'm not Irish, on returning to the rural South East, where you'd expect them to agree with the Dublin Mob, they don't. They were disgusted. The Irish are World Fucking Champions at being immigrants, but some scum bag c*nts in Dublin don't represent them - far from it. Wankers spoiling for a fight. Absolute shower of stupid fucking c*nts.
GreatEx
November 23, 2023, 11:42:56 pm
Quote from: surfer. Fuck you generator. on November 23, 2023, 04:08:34 pm
Sorry to pick out one line only, but that's a textbook case of responding to information? If it became more and more colder it clearly started out not as cold as it is now.

I would wager if the only immigrants the Dutch ever let in in their history were say enterprising, secular ie not deeply religious, practical Chinese from Hong Kong and Singapore - this election result doesn't happen and the Dutch would be loving the new recruits generation after generation.

You have to own housing and immigration. The only housing market should be that of luxury, everything else should be government controlled, in space, comfortable, no cultural silos, get exposed to your fellow man, good infrastructure...it's a right for citizens.

Your best minds should be scouring the world for talent, it could be some Muslim kid in war torn Syria, desperate for a shot, never heard a word of Dutch, you assign him the task and six weeks later he has the basics. Tell him we don't take religion seriously here, we manage people, make sure he agrees to your rules, then you let him in. Worst case if he can't shake his dumb conditioning, you still got some juice out of a top talent before kicking him out. Best case, a top contributor.If it's people from cultures that already have it right, successful countries boxing above their weight like Singapore, Taiwan, Hong Kong pre China, even easier.

You must discriminate (part of your points weighting) based on the success or failure of the country (often ruled by religion) an individual comes from, his / her mind contains the / was exposed to thought patterns that led to that collective failure. On the other hand, you spot a minority in a say Muslim majority country, treated like 2nd class garbage, but making something of himself / herself: roll out the red carpet! That's talent and steel. Examples would be Indonesian Chinese, Malaysian Chinese and Indians, and hell, maybe Muslims from Modi ruled India soon. Top female students in Iran.
Assess and filter the hell out of what you pick, that's the job. The world is full of opportunities to hire talent because there are a lot more shitholes than even mediocrely functioning units  You need to own it, turn it into a strength, not underfund it and let it be used as a vehicle for loser parties on the 'right' to attach to. Your tax and immigration departments should renumerate very well. Immigration isn't just defence, it's about recruitment, having people with a background in psychology, world affairs, deploying them worldwide, having a recruitment office in every hellhole, where desperation is at its maximum, you can't teach that sort of drive; incentivizing your people for successful additions, assessed over time.
Instead you have people like Braverman achieving nothing, just playing to her insecure, unimaginative gallery.

I agree with your points about housing. And to address an earlier point, making housing a right available to all does not have to mean bulldozing nature and creating a concrete jungle. There needs to be a shift towards more communal forms of living. Doesn't necessarily have to mean high-rise, but maybe look to arrangements like the kibbutz for inspiration. As more of the world aspires to the western consumerist lifestyle, is it really feasible for everyone to have their own car, their own washer and dryer, kitchens with all the latest high-end fittings? For much of human history large groups have cooked and shared meals together, lived in large multi-generational households etc. Now we are more atomic and convinced that we can "have it all" to ourselves... but that dream was never sustainable and is slipping away, so maybe it's time to stop and plan for what lies ahead.

On immigration: what you advocate here is what the centre-right Liberal-National coalition that's dominated Australian government for the past 30 years has pushed for - immigration, but only of "useful" people. I think with all these things there is a balance. Yes, a country should be able to control immigration in ways that best suit their needs, but a person's worth isn't purely economic. An elderly parent may not contribute tax revenue, but may stabilise and nurture a family or community. Providing safe haven for those facing persecution in their home country improves international relations and (should!) make the citizenry proud. I'm not sure I'm comfortable with the idea of actively scouring the planet looking for the best and brightest and trying to recruit them - good for our country, but you may be taking away the person who could help drag that country out of its malaise. Why not instead help them along that path if we can identify them? Surely increasing the number of safe and prosperous locations on Earth is to everyone's benefit.
Red Beret
November 24, 2023, 09:26:18 am
The human race seems to be rapidly disappearing up it's own arse. Humanity has become Ouroboros - devouring its own tail in search of clicks.

The media are complicit in feeding people a narrative that's creating a collective hysteria, even insanity, over issues that don't really exist. And as the feedback loop gathers pace, they resort to ever more extremes in the name of "entertainment" and "revenue streams".
Popcorn's Art

BoRed
November 24, 2023, 09:26:42 am
Quote from: PatriotScouser on November 23, 2023, 09:50:35 am
This also goes to show why I am not a fan of PR and why those in the UK who are for PR who believe that it will keep right and far right parties out of Govt are deluding themselves. As the centre right-far right parties would have just as much a chance, if not moreso of forming any coalition as the centre left and far left parties would.

FPTP isn't perfect but I'm fan of that over PR.

This couldn't be more wrong. Look at the electoral map of the Netherlands (this week's is the last one on the right):



With FPTP, the fascist would have had an overwhelming majority in parliament. As it is, he got less than a quarter of the votes, and will get less than a quarter of the seats. He'll need to persuade at least two other parties to work with him to form a government, and he will most likely fail.

If anything, this election is a textbook example of how PR keeps the extreme parties out of government, and why it's better and fairer than FPTP.
Red-Soldier
November 24, 2023, 09:34:57 am
Quote from: BoRed on November 24, 2023, 09:26:42 am
This couldn't be more wrong. Look at the electoral map of the Netherlands (this week's is the last one on the right):



With FPTP, the fascist would have had an overwhelming majority in parliament. As it is, he got less than a quarter of the votes, and will get less than a quarter of the seats. He'll need to persuade at least two other parties to work with him to form a government, and he will most likely fail.

If anything, this election is a textbook example of how PR keeps the extreme parties out of government, and why it's better and fairer than FPTP.

Indeed.
thaddeus
November 24, 2023, 09:47:23 am
Quote from: BoRed on November 24, 2023, 09:26:42 am
This couldn't be more wrong. Look at the electoral map of the Netherlands (this week's is the last one on the right):

...

With FPTP, the fascist would have had an overwhelming majority in parliament. As it is, he got less than a quarter of the votes, and will get less than a quarter of the seats. He'll need to persuade at least two other parties to work with him to form a government, and he will most likely fail.

If anything, this election is a textbook example of how PR keeps the extreme parties out of government, and why it's better and fairer than FPTP.
Thanks Bo.  It is a scary thought that such a crank party could have taken outright control of the Netherlands!

I agree with PatriotScouser to a point though.  FPTP tends to stop the extreme parties from ever gaining enough of a foothold to become viable outside of their core supporters.  The BNP under Nick Griffin and UKIP under Frottage gained some momentum but a tiny Westminster presence (one seat combined) and ultimately only acted as pressure groups to the established parties.  UKIP under PR may well have gone on to establish themselves after 2015 (when they had over 12% of the vote) rather than Frottage throwing them under the bus in favour of Brexit-backing Tory candidates.

I'm broadly in favour of PR though.  Through my poor life choices in where I've chosen to live I'm in my 40s now and have never had a meaningful vote in a general election.  Whistling in the wind backing the non-Tory candidate in areas where the proverbial pig in a blue rosette would win hands down.
TSC
December 11, 2023, 04:19:41 pm
Nobby Reserve
Today at 12:36:15 pm
Macron has appointed 34 year old 'wonderkid' Gabriel Atta as new French PM.

Formerly a member of the Socialists, he abandoned left-of-centre economics to embrace Macron's right-wing, pro-corporate economic libertarianism.



