That's not an immigration policy issue in isolation or a fiscal policy issue - that's a workforce, union issue. Apathy can exist in a domestic or immigrant workforce, it's the job of the employees and unions to sell the benefits of joining them and driving better working conditions.
My personal opinion on that, is it would be bonkers not to join a body that actively protects and looks to improve your working conditions.
That is an immigration issue though, because you are getting in people who you know will be happy to do work on the cheap, due to their native country paying a lot less. And the requirement for getting a job visa is 20k now, meaning they can get doctors, nurses etc on the cheap.
You say its bonkers because your values and beliefs are based on British culture/history/values that have been installed in you. Many people coming here dont have that luxury, are coming from countries where unions dont exist, and are very happy to just be treated like shit and getting paid minimum wage, simply because its way better than back home. This in turn gives more power to corporations, puts native people who are pushing the union movement at a disadvantage, and its simple supply and demand economics. More access to people in abundance = less incentive for companies to give a fuck how they treat their employees and how much they pay.
We seen this very clearly during Covid when immigration was halted. It gave more power to the employee, so companies had to suck cock, increase wages, give into life style demands etc.
Companies obviously didnt like this, hence why immigration has went completely nuts in the last 2 years, to make the correction.