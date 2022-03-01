calling people racist when people have genuine concerns over the state of housing, infrastructure, lack of health care etc yet the left and centrist and neo-con parties are still taking in hundreds of thousands of immigrant a year.



Western countries are bankrupt, they wont be able to resolve these issues overnight and its complete madness to continue the levels of immigration we have seen over the last 20 years. It doesnt past the pub test and people are voting for parties that will address one of these problems which people see as being one of the causes.



Its not racist to be able to want to see a doctor, have a home, drive a car without congestion, want your kid to have a good education - the rate of immigration whilst countries are not keeping up with investment are making these simple things harder to have.



Its a simple reactionary vote for not being heard by the established parties/parties that are willing to continue the absolute shambles that is happening;.



I agree with the above.There are both practical and cultural issues to take into account with immigration. Ignoring those issues and labelling anybody with reservations around those issues as 'racist' is frankly absurd and distracts from tackling the actual challenges.I avoid these discussions as people are quickly labelled 'right wing' or 'racist' for attempting to debate the issue in good faith, particularly if you believe as you have highlighted above that the UK infrastructure is not currently of a standard to deliver quality vital public services.Ultimately these discussions always bow to the economy and 'growth' which naturally requires an expanding economy, which broadly speaking can be delivered with more people working. So immigration will always feature, whether be via a skills deficit or due to a requirement on this never ending growth that economies require.I highlighted cultural as a point of contention, which I'm sure will open up another pandora's box. I want to be clear about my position, different cultures all colour and creed are fabulous and can add an abundance of enlightenment to norms - but as we witness in the middle east currently, not all cultures are compatible with one another at all times. I hold a large reservation over the general compatibility with devout muslims integrating into a western society. When as an ethnic minority this simply creates cliques in areas of the country that they live within - as that population grows (and ours have in the UK) since I was born represented only around 1% of the demographic now represent over 6% of the demographic, ultimately then will integrate into our democratic process and be lobbying for legislation to reflect their views. That does concern me, as I have no desire to adopt a lifestyle that's been influenced by Islam for example as their legal, moral and religious doctrines are so interwoven in how they expect society to exist. I'm by no means Islam exclusive in that respect, I have no desire for my life to be influenced by any religion - it just so happens Islam is one of the more imposing of religions on lifestyle and society behaviours.