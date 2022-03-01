« previous next »
Elections in Europe

Re: Elections in Europe
Well said.

Call people racists, idiots, ignorant asses for voting for those parties and we all wonder why they never vote for left leaning parties?

For people do have genuine concerns over immigration and who wouldn't have genuine concerns? We can't all label people with those concerns under the same umbrella.

This also goes to show why I am not a fan of PR and why those in the UK who are for PR who believe that it will keep right and far right parties out of Govt are deluding themselves. As the centre right-far right parties would have just as much a chance, if not moreso of forming any coalition as the centre left and far left parties would.

FPTP isn't perfect but I'm fan of that over PR.
Re: Elections in Europe
Quote from: stevensr123 on Today at 09:15:32 am
calling people racist when people have genuine concerns over the state of housing, infrastructure, lack of health care etc yet the left and centrist and neo-con parties are still taking in hundreds of thousands of immigrant a year.

Western countries are bankrupt, they wont be able to resolve these issues overnight and its complete madness to continue the levels of immigration we have seen over the last 20 years. It doesnt past the pub test and people are voting for parties that will address one of these problems which people see as being one of the causes.

Its not racist to be able to want to see a doctor, have a home, drive a car without congestion, want your kid to have a good education - the rate of immigration whilst countries are not keeping up with investment are making these simple things harder to have.

Its a simple reactionary vote for not being heard by the established parties/parties that are willing to continue the absolute shambles that is happening;.

There are other parties they can vote for. But the far right offers an easy answer and whether people want to acknowledge it or not, plays to their fear of racial bias. I know people want to make an excuse for them, but really save it. They are a little bit racist at the very least (if indeed you can be a little bit racist, rather than full on).
Re: Elections in Europe
Quote from: stevensr123 on Today at 09:15:32 am
calling people racist when people have genuine concerns over the state of housing, infrastructure, lack of health care etc yet the left and centrist and neo-con parties are still taking in hundreds of thousands of immigrant a year.

Western countries are bankrupt, they wont be able to resolve these issues overnight and its complete madness to continue the levels of immigration we have seen over the last 20 years. It doesnt past the pub test and people are voting for parties that will address one of these problems which people see as being one of the causes.

Its not racist to be able to want to see a doctor, have a home, drive a car without congestion, want your kid to have a good education - the rate of immigration whilst countries are not keeping up with investment are making these simple things harder to have.

Its a simple reactionary vote for not being heard by the established parties/parties that are willing to continue the absolute shambles that is happening;.

I thought the whole economic argument behind immigration is that immigrants are overwhelmingly young and working age. They therefore pay taxes that can fund all the above mentioned public spending for our fast-ageing native populations.

The problem in the UK (and other places) is that we have had successive governments ideologically opposed to spending the amounts of public investment needed to keep services (and housing etc) ticking. Or even if not ideologically opposed they are operating within a system of politicial or economic constraint that prevents them making such spending.

Of course, the average person in the pub in many countries doesn't see it that way, because most politicians have long given up trying to put that argument forward, with even centre-left parties finding it easier to join in with the dog whistle politics to try and win back votes.

Interestingly, post-Brexit the UK has only become more pro-immigration, as Brexit for the first time starkly illustrated to people the economic benefits of immigration. Many polls now show consistently more people view immigration as having a positive impact on the country than a negative one, even if conversly more people than not still want immigration levels reduced:

https://www.ipsos.com/sites/default/files/ct/news/documents/2022-03/attitudes-towards-immigration-british-future-ipsos-march-2022.pdf

Less than half of Britons now consider immigration to be an important issue facing the country:
https://www.ons.gov.uk/peoplepopulationandcommunity/wellbeing/bulletins/publicopinionsandsocialtrendsgreatbritain/11to22january2023#:~:text=When%20asked%20about%20the%20important,and%20the%20environment%20(59%25).



Re: Elections in Europe
Quote from: stevensr123 on Today at 09:15:32 am
calling people racist when people have genuine concerns over the state of housing, infrastructure, lack of health care etc yet the left and centrist and neo-con parties are still taking in hundreds of thousands of immigrant a year.

Western countries are bankrupt, they wont be able to resolve these issues overnight and its complete madness to continue the levels of immigration we have seen over the last 20 years. It doesnt past the pub test and people are voting for parties that will address one of these problems which people see as being one of the causes.

Its not racist to be able to want to see a doctor, have a home, drive a car without congestion, want your kid to have a good education - the rate of immigration whilst countries are not keeping up with investment are making these simple things harder to have.

Its a simple reactionary vote for not being heard by the established parties/parties that are willing to continue the absolute shambles that is happening;.

I agree with the above.

There are both practical and cultural issues to take into account with immigration. Ignoring those issues and labelling anybody with reservations around those issues as 'racist' is frankly absurd and distracts from tackling the actual challenges.

I avoid these discussions as people are quickly labelled 'right wing' or 'racist' for attempting to debate the issue in good faith, particularly if you believe as you have highlighted above that the UK infrastructure is not currently of a standard to deliver quality vital public services.

Ultimately these discussions always bow to the economy and 'growth' which naturally requires an expanding economy, which broadly speaking can be delivered with more people working. So immigration will always feature, whether be via a skills deficit or due to a requirement on this never ending growth that economies require.

I highlighted cultural as a point of contention, which I'm sure will open up another pandora's box. I want to be clear about my position, different cultures all colour and creed are fabulous and can add an abundance of enlightenment to norms - but as we witness in the middle east currently, not all cultures are compatible with one another at all times. I hold a large reservation over the general compatibility with devout muslims integrating into a western society. When as an ethnic minority this simply creates cliques in areas of the country that they live within - as that population grows (and ours have in the UK) since I was born represented only around 1% of the demographic now represent over 6% of the demographic, ultimately then will integrate into our democratic process and be lobbying for legislation to reflect their views. That does concern me, as I have no desire to adopt a lifestyle that's been influenced by Islam for example as their legal, moral and religious doctrines are so interwoven in how they expect society to exist. I'm by no means Islam exclusive in that respect, I have no desire for my life to be influenced by any religion - it just so happens Islam is one of the more imposing of religions on lifestyle and society behaviours.
Re: Elections in Europe
Quote from: Rouge on Yesterday at 09:20:27 pm
What happened is the Dutch have shown themselves for what they are, they believe the are superior to others and they hate sharing there 'culture' with other races.
I have lived here for years and its noticeable become a more and more colder place to immigrants and other races.
Its embarrassing and downright shameful that a country who has one of the most harrowing stories of hatred (in anna frank) held up as a lesson to us all in tolerance - which my you is is also one of there biggest tourist draws - could vote this way.
I'm pissed - they have the gaul to talk about how they where victims in WW2 while my family members where forced to fight for there freedom, and they vote this way.
What tops this off is Geert Wilders is part Indonesian - you cant make this shit up- that's why he dyes his bloody hair.
Sorry I'm rambling but I' so mad, I have to start to think about relocating to somewhere like Portugal before he gets this NEXT referendum as  I cant trust the dutch to vote to stay in EU

I have lived in the Netherlands for 12 years. How bad was it going through Brexit?, where we (Ex-pats) were used as pawns in the back and forth between the EU and the UK. Applying to live in your own home was not nice and the uncertainty gave me sleepless nights. I don't think there is an apatite for "Nexit" with any potential coalition partners, but Wilders will be hell bent on a referendum and so we may need to buckle up for more of the same, although I'm not sure how it will work, given the UK are not in the EU any more. Will UK expats become undesirables?. Looks like we may have just been put into that bucket given the results of the vote.
Re: Elections in Europe
Quote from: red1977 on Today at 09:59:44 am
I have lived in the Netherlands for 12 years. How bad was it going through Brexit?, where we (Ex-pats) were used as pawns in the back and forth between the EU and the UK. Applying to live in your own home was not nice and the uncertainty gave me sleepless nights. I don't think there is an apatite for "Nexit" with any potential coalition partners, but Wilders will be hell bent on a referendum and so we may need to buckle up for more of the same, although I'm not sure how it will work, given the UK are not in the EU any more. Will UK expats become undesirables?. Looks like we have just been put into that bucket given the results of the vote.

I lived in the Netherlands for 3 years in the 90's - still have good friends and memories. I attended an international school with kids from all across the world - it was a lovely and welcoming country to live in.

In fact the history of Amsterdam in particular is one of a haven that allowed safe haven for all backgrounds, however even in the 90's it was one of the most densely populated countries in Europe, which drives competition for services and potential prices up when supply doesn't meet demand.
Re: Elections in Europe
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 09:58:24 am



Disregarding immigration for a second.

The reason why things are failing so much, isn't due to the immigrants (they are scapegoats), it's due to the economic politices of the centre/right/left etc. of the past 40 years.

Of course, politicians wont come out and say that, so it all gets blamed on something else.

Inequality of so great now, it's a threat to democracy all over the world.  Nobody wants to address and talk about it though, as the rich hold enormous power and control government policy.

It's why we wont get a wealth tax.

Immigration into Europe does need to be discussed properly, as I said earlier.
Re: Elections in Europe
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 10:07:57 am
I lived in the Netherlands for 3 years in the 90's - still have good friends and memories. I attended an international school with kids from all across the world - it was a lovely and welcoming country to live in.

In fact the history of Amsterdam in particular is one of a haven that allowed safe haven for all backgrounds, however even in the 90's it was one of the most densely populated countries in Europe, which drives competition for services and potential prices up when supply doesn't meet demand.

Yep, always felt welcome and my son goes to international school with many cultures, life is good here. House prices are seriously mental though and have been going up 10's of thousnads per year, demand outstrips supply, can see that pissing people off.
Re: Elections in Europe
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 10:11:24 am
Disregarding immigration for a second.

The reason why things are failing so much, isn't due to the immigrants (they are scapegoats), it's due to the economic politices of the centre/right/left etc. of the past 40 years.

Of course, politicians wont come out and say that, so it all gets blamed on something else.

Inequality of so great now, it's a threat to democracy all over the world.  Nobody wants to address and talk about it though, as the rich hold enormous power and control government policy.

It's why we wont get a wealth tax.

They are two very separate issues however, immigration and the policies around it to drive a healthy economy and society are separate from wealth distribution.
Re: Elections in Europe
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 10:14:46 am
They are two very separate issues however, immigration and the policies around it to drive a healthy economy and society are separate from wealth distribution.

Not necessarily. If big buisness owners simply view immigration as a ready source of cheap labour but continue to avoid paying their fair share of tax on the resultant profits, then it fatally undermines one of the main economic benefits of immigration for society at large.

The issue of housing and property prices likewise ties into wealth distribution. Property owners have every incentive to oppose the construction of new affordable housing if it means a big decrease in the value of their house or the amount of rental income they can bring in. The issue isn't necessarily that we can't house a growing population (whether by immigration or birth), it's that we haven't really tried.

As it is, the already wealthy have benefitted from immigration, but not put that wealth back into society.
Re: Elections in Europe
« Reply #1410 on: Today at 10:31:26 am »
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Today at 10:24:08 am
Not necessarily. If big buisness owners simply view immigration as a ready source of cheap labour but continue to avoid paying their fair share of tax on the resultant profits, then it fatally undermines one of the main economic benefits of immigration for society at large.

The issue of housing and property prices likewise ties into wealth distribution. Property owners have every incentive to oppose the construction of new affordable housing if it means a big decrease in the value of their house or the amount of rental income they can bring in. The issue isn't necessarily that we can't house a growing population (whether by immigration or birth), it's that we haven't really tried.

As it is, the already wealthy have benefitted from immigration, but not put that wealth back into society.

That is a fiscal policy issue, which resides with the chancellor of the exchequer. The creating of taxation policy and enforcement of it, has nothing to do with immigration policy. Two separate issues.


Re: Elections in Europe
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Today at 10:24:08 am
Not necessarily. If big buisness owners simply view immigration as a ready source of cheap labour but continue to avoid paying their fair share of tax on the resultant profits, then it fatally undermines one of the main economic benefits of immigration for society at large.

The issue of housing and property prices likewise ties into wealth distribution. Property owners have every incentive to oppose the construction of new affordable housing if it means a big decrease in the value of their house or the amount of rental income they can bring in. The issue isn't necessarily that we can't house a growing population (whether by immigration or birth), it's that we haven't really tried.

As it is, the already wealthy have benefitted from immigration, but not put that wealth back into society.

To add to that, for the last 40 years the centre-left have been too scared to rock the apple cart because they think they will never be elected again. This has left the right-wing the space to try and position themselves as the candidate for change. But it is also easier for the far-right because they aren't actually putting forward any economic answers to the problems of wealth distribution, but using issues of culture and immigration to whip up division and support. The owners of the right-wing media are happier to let that slide as it is not effecting their pockets, and is if anything simply distracting people away from their pockets.
Re: Elections in Europe
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 10:31:26 am
That is a fiscal policy issue, which resides with the chancellor of the exchequer. The creating of taxation policy and enforcement of it, has nothing to do with immigration policy. Two separate issues.

Of course they are seperate, but they are also fundementally interlinked.

The liberal economic system we have been operating in for the last 40 years sees immigration as a good thing because it provides cheap labour. But the same economic interests who see cheap labour as a good thing also have the incentive to oppose the proper implementation and enforcement of taxation policy.

That means you can have big buisness interests lobbying for liberal immigration policies, whilst simultaneously lobbying for lower taxation. The last 20 years of large scale immigration to Europe have coincided with ever decreasing rates of corporation tax, and indeed decreasing rates of income tax in general.

The fact that the interests of the wealthy are also aided by increasing property prices due to population growth without the housing supply to address it is just the icing on the cake.
Re: Elections in Europe
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Today at 10:34:58 am
Of course they are seperate, but they are also fundementally interlinked.

The liberal economic system we have been operating in for the last 40 years sees immigration as a good thing because it provides cheap labour. But the same economic interests who see cheap labour as a good thing also have the incentive to oppose the proper implementation and enforcement of taxation policy.

That means you can have big buisness interests lobbying for liberal immigration policies, whilst simultaneously lobbying for lower taxation. The last 20 years of large scale immigration to Europe have coincided with ever decreasing rates of corporation tax, and indeed decreasing rates of income tax in general.

The fact that the interests of the wealthy are also aided by increasing property prices due to population growth without the housing supply to address it is just the icing on the cake.

Immigrants are no cheaper than domestic workers - for over the past 20 years we've had a minimum wage, now rebranded as a living wage.
