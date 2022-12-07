« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 29 30 31 32 33 [34]   Go Down

Author Topic: Elections in Europe  (Read 123488 times)

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,954
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Elections in Europe
« Reply #1320 on: December 7, 2022, 08:49:15 am »
Not exactly elections but Jesus fucking Christ it seems the whole world is trying to take us back to the 1930s.

100yrs of relative world peace and social progression but fascist dictatorship is what some prefer.

I guess history isn't something to learn from but to aspire to!

BBC News - Germany arrests 25 accused of plotting coup

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-europe-63885028
Logged

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,784
Re: Elections in Europe
« Reply #1321 on: December 7, 2022, 08:53:37 am »
Quote from: have a munch on littlereddebbie's xmas tree cakes on December  7, 2022, 08:49:15 am
Not exactly elections but Jesus fucking Christ it seems the whole world is trying to take us back to the 1930s.

100yrs of relative world peace and social progression but fascist dictatorship is what some prefer.

I guess history isn't something to learn from but to aspire to!

BBC News - Germany arrests 25 accused of plotting coup

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-europe-63885028

The global threat of the far-right is real.  Ignore it at our peril!
Logged

Offline dalarr

  • Call me sensitive
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,146
Re: Elections in Europe
« Reply #1322 on: December 7, 2022, 09:29:17 am »
These are apparently not your everyday Internet trolls either. Ex-soldiers and rich and "influential" amongst those apprehended.
When I was a teen in Germany we weren't necessarily afraid of the Turkish and Arabic gangs, but the neo-nazis were the ones we kept well away from. Extremely violent and dangerous people
Logged

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,954
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Elections in Europe
« Reply #1323 on: December 7, 2022, 09:32:02 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on December  7, 2022, 08:53:37 am
The global threat of the far-right is real.  Ignore it at our peril!

It's scarily crazy that so many seem to think living under a dictatorship is better than what they have.

Is it because socially aware politicians aren't forceful enough in getting their point across?  It certainly feels like it's the right wing that shout loudest.
Logged

Online JerseyKloppite

  • HE'S THE DADDY!!! Staff Room Gimp. Very excited, but cheapened, mail order scam victim with bling headphones. Lovespuds. Jaqen H'ghar, the Mod without a Face.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,485
  • Exiled to Formby
Re: Elections in Europe
« Reply #1324 on: December 7, 2022, 09:55:29 am »
I do find this kind of thing bizarre. I mean I'm probably a touch naive, but how would they seriously expect dozens or even hundreds of people to overthrow a state? So they would turn up at the Parliament building and attack it, probably do something horrific and kill some senior people... and then what? They expect that all 83 million people in Germany would go "oh all right then"? That they wouldn't face an overwhelming response from the police and the military at local and national level?

It's just fucking ridiculous. Any revolution which is successful in the long term needs the support of the population. The most mainstream right-wing populist party in Germany has 30,000 members, and the millions who voted for them are unlikely to all support overthrowing the state and replacing it with a military dictatorship.

Just madness.
Logged

Offline Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,824
  • Klopptimist
Re: Elections in Europe
« Reply #1325 on: December 7, 2022, 10:02:38 am »
Quote from: have a munch on littlereddebbie's xmas tree cakes on December  7, 2022, 09:32:02 am
It's scarily crazy that so many seem to think living under a dictatorship is better than what they have.

For the insiders/activists, they think their loyalty will reward them with rank or privilege under the new regime. And for the public-at-large, support can be surprisingly easy to obtain when there's a whopping drop in living standards and opportunities, especially combined with a highly-visible ruling/wealthy class hoovering up cash & resources. You don't have to go far back in time to find examples of what can happen when the attitudes of those on top towards the starving is "Let them eat cake" (and yes I know the attribution of the phrase to Marie Antoinette or the Revolution is apocryphal, but it still sums it up).
Logged
Oh it comes to Divock Origi... he's won the European Cup for Liverpool! The man who cut down Barcelona has taken Tottenham down in Madrid! And it's dreamland worrying times for Liverpool Football Club. Shame really.

Online stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,335
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: Elections in Europe
« Reply #1326 on: December 7, 2022, 10:38:01 am »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on December  7, 2022, 09:55:29 am
I do find this kind of thing bizarre. I mean I'm probably a touch naive, but how would they seriously expect dozens or even hundreds of people to overthrow a state? So they would turn up at the Parliament building and attack it, probably do something horrific and kill some senior people... and then what? They expect that all 83 million people in Germany would go "oh all right then"? That they wouldn't face an overwhelming response from the police and the military at local and national level?

It's just fucking ridiculous. Any revolution which is successful in the long term needs the support of the population. The most mainstream right-wing populist party in Germany has 30,000 members, and the millions who voted for them are unlikely to all support overthrowing the state and replacing it with a military dictatorship.

Just madness.

It's partly delusion and partly the power of the internet. On the one hand, they think they are fighting for a good cause and that clearly people will thank and support them once they overthrow the oppressors. On the other hand, this whole thing gets boosted by the new means of creating networks and bubbles on the internet making those people think that there are thousands if not millions out there who think they same as they do. And quite often the leading people of those movements take advantage of those possibilities by inflating the numbers even further.

There was the "Querdenken"-movement in Germany (or as I would call them the Coviditots) and they did get quite a large number for some of their protests last year. I think there were estimations of about 30.000 people in Berlin for one of their marches. Yet, that wasn't enough for the leading people and you had numbers of "more than a million protesters" doing the rounds on social-media in the Covidiot-groups. A number that was easily debunked afterwards with pictures of the Love Parade where there were actually millions of people around and with simple estimations like "there's not even enough space for a million people to be standing/walking there". I get that with protests you'll get different numbers from police and organisers, but the difference is usually a few thousands and not "it was more than a million and not just 30K". But of course, the charade was necessary for the Covid-people, because they wanted to make it look like it's a huge movement and they needed to keep their followers with them, because at the end of the day, they were making money off them by selling merchandise or collection donations.
Logged

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,021
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Elections in Europe
« Reply #1327 on: December 7, 2022, 11:28:17 am »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on December  7, 2022, 09:55:29 am
That they wouldn't face an overwhelming response from the police and the military at local and national level?


From experience, there'd likely be plenty of police and army who'd join them. Both attract far-right shitheads.

Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,670
Re: Elections in Europe
« Reply #1328 on: January 14, 2023, 10:59:32 pm »
More than 80,000 Israeli protesters have rallied in Tel Aviv against plans by the new right-wing coalition government to overhaul the judiciary.

The reforms would make it easier for parliament to overturn Supreme Court rulings, among other things.

Protesters described Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's proposed changes as an attack on democratic rule.

It follows the instalment of the most religious and hardline government in Israeli history.

Rallies were also held outside the prime minister's residence in Jerusalem and in the northern city of Haifa, local media reported.

One group of protesters clashed with police while attempting to block a major road, Ayalon highway, in Tel Aviv.

Critics say the reforms would cripple judicial independence, foster corruption, set back minority rights and deprive Israel's court system of credibility.

Banners referred to the new coalition led by Mr Netanyahu as a government of shame.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-middle-east-64279349
Logged

Offline RedGuy

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,209
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Elections in Europe
« Reply #1329 on: January 22, 2023, 09:25:10 am »
^ Over 130,000 in the protests this weekend, and will probably continue growing each week. Gives some hope at least.
Logged

Online TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,064
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Elections in Europe
« Reply #1330 on: Today at 10:30:16 pm »
Latest populist to bite the dust

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-europe-64438955
Logged

Online John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,646
Re: Elections in Europe
« Reply #1331 on: Today at 10:51:43 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 10:30:16 pm
Latest populist to bite the dust

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-europe-64438955
Excellent, even though I know nothing about the country it's heartening that the trend might finally be reversed.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 29 30 31 32 33 [34]   Go Up
« previous next »
 