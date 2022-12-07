I do find this kind of thing bizarre. I mean I'm probably a touch naive, but how would they seriously expect dozens or even hundreds of people to overthrow a state? So they would turn up at the Parliament building and attack it, probably do something horrific and kill some senior people... and then what? They expect that all 83 million people in Germany would go "oh all right then"? That they wouldn't face an overwhelming response from the police and the military at local and national level?



It's just fucking ridiculous. Any revolution which is successful in the long term needs the support of the population. The most mainstream right-wing populist party in Germany has 30,000 members, and the millions who voted for them are unlikely to all support overthrowing the state and replacing it with a military dictatorship.



Just madness.



It's partly delusion and partly the power of the internet. On the one hand, they think they are fighting for a good cause and that clearly people will thank and support them once they overthrow the oppressors. On the other hand, this whole thing gets boosted by the new means of creating networks and bubbles on the internet making those people think that there are thousands if not millions out there who think they same as they do. And quite often the leading people of those movements take advantage of those possibilities by inflating the numbers even further.There was the "Querdenken"-movement in Germany (or as I would call them the Coviditots) and they did get quite a large number for some of their protests last year. I think there were estimations of about 30.000 people in Berlin for one of their marches. Yet, that wasn't enough for the leading people and you had numbers of "more than a million protesters" doing the rounds on social-media in the Covidiot-groups. A number that was easily debunked afterwards with pictures of the Love Parade where there were actually millions of people around and with simple estimations like "there's not even enough space for a million people to be standing/walking there". I get that with protests you'll get different numbers from police and organisers, but the difference is usually a few thousands and not "it was more than a million and not just 30K". But of course, the charade was necessary for the Covid-people, because they wanted to make it look like it's a huge movement and they needed to keep their followers with them, because at the end of the day, they were making money off them by selling merchandise or collection donations.