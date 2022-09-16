Well.. I dont know..
That's got a horribly depressing bunch of comments.
Now for a meandering attempt to put some deeper thoughts down for what I find to be a confusing political era!
As long as I've had political awareness, I've had an instinctive aversion towards 'the Establishment' and to big business. The Establishment included the [small-c] conservatives - the Mary Whitehouse types, the religionists who wanted to oppress the fun out of life, those who despised gay people and women's rights and were often racist. Big business sought to get government to implement policies for the benefit of big business, and ultimately created this consumerist hell where we're all brainwashed to judge people on what material possessions they have.
In my eyes it was the right-wing of politics who were the representatives of 'the Establishment' and also the representatives of 'big business'. The two went hand in hand.
I still tend to view politics through that prism, and know I'm far from alone. But it seems half the rest of the world have shifted onto some different understanding.
There's been the emergence of whole new political alignment for millions of people. We've seen it in the UK, in the US, in Italy and other places. It's represented by people like Frottage & the whole Brexit movement, by Trump, by Meloni.
The message marries old-school, small-c conservate-oppression with messages of being anti-big business (and to a form of nationalism that tries to frame patriotism to those old-school, oppressive 'values' as the only pure form of nationalism). They talk of big business as an enemy of the people; listen to Meloni rant about big business trying to strip everyone of their identity in order to turn them into consumer slaves.
Issue is, it's all a con.
Whenever the politicians who peddle these memes obtain power, they implement laws that help big business - weaker regulation, lower business taxes, cuts to workers' rights, cuts to environmental protections.
There is undeniably a significant (but still very much minority) groundswell of people who fervently believe that they are being oppressed by 'lefty wokeists', that they are having 'lefty wokeist' views forced on them. That there is a tyranny of progressivism out to destroy their identity.
Again, this is bullshit. It's what I call 'the conservative fallacy'.
See, these conservatives (allow me to generalise) claim that their wanting to bring in laws to (eg) ban gay marriage or restrict LGBT rights or curb alternative lifestyles or a whole host of other things they personally find 'offensive', is the equivalence of 'progressives' wanting to bring in laws that allow gay marriage or enshrine LGBT rights, etc. That there's an equal argumentative weight to people wanting laws to give rights to minority groups and to people wanting to restrict rights to minority groups.
This is fundamentally wrong. And rather duplicitious.
'Progressives' don't want to ban (eg) families or force people into same-sex relationships or change their gender. They want to give people the choice of (again eg) starting a family or no, of marrying a person of the opposite or same sex, of being able to change their gender.
They want to give people the choice to live their lives the way they choose.
Conservatives want to remove that choice. They want to oppress people into a narrow band of social acceptance and reinforce that in law.
The big question is: how do 'we' counter this? I mean, with an increasing proportion of the citizens many western countries facing a downturn in quality of life, we can't have this fallacious political movement gaining more support from the disaffected.