Looks like the Italians are set to vote in a far-right/neo-fascist coalition.







There's definitely a lot more valid claim about the Fratelli-Lega-Forza Italia coalition being far right than anything our Austro/German coalition here says about their parties. All those three Italian parties are quite nuts.The Italian left only have themselves to blame for fracturing themselves into dozens of pieces. Not to mention this is part of the lockdown backlash since Italy went on for way too long and way too harsh, which further obliterated what was left of its economy. Ultimately, the combination of the covid doom-mongering and the brutal infighting by the Five Star Movement has been their downfall. Even if three parties are in government, they're the largest party in the country as of the last election and are seen as 'the guys in charge' and get taken down for that. Let alone that they didn't do anything to fix the hospital bed situation. That they had Conte and Di Maio going to civil war inside the party to such a degree that the movement even has split in two is just the icing on the cake. Lega have actually also taken a beating because they've been part of this government for no apparent reason and that means Salvini will lose the chance of a premiership to Meloni by default.I've heard from a friend that PD is a running joke down there even among leftists because they stand for nothing and don't even pretend to do anything. It's even rumoured that Renzi just used PD to gain power because that's how you get elected in Florence but was right-wing all along. Renzi is basically a neo-liberal now with his new party. Not to mention the Italian left is further right than most Tories on social issues and don't enforce taxation all that much. The interesting part about Meloni is that the first female PM of a country like Italy would be someone way off the deep end to the right. Or that Livorno probably will get a far-right MP. Anyone who knows about Livorno and its far-left roots... well. Yeah. It's just another part of the slippery slope that Italy is on, it's not going in a positive direction no matter who wins that election.Probably a similar development coming in Spain next year, PSOE and Podemos are nowhere near as strong as they used to be. Basically to put it like this: countries like Italy and Spain shouldn't be energy-dependent on other countries considering how much potential for green energy there is in both places. Solar in both and hydro in Italy. This will always lead to price-gouging from private companies and very angry electorates who flip flop like crazy between various elections. Mandating solar panels on buildings should be at the top of the list in places where the sun shines so much and with such high luminosity. Instead, it's largely priced out of range for consumers to have that and as a result they have to buy very expensive electricity from private operators, previously sourced from Russian gas. Not smart. If the left turned this on its head, they'd win every election down there.Poorer countries will always have more extreme political swings and radical propositions. Poverty breeds discontent. What the leftist parties need to do in Italy and Spain is to take on the Thatcherite bollocks head-on rather than going along with it. Everything is privatized to the highest bidder in financial black holes in those places and that's why the average person is struggling to get by so much. That the left in southern Europe don't agree with the likes of Labour on immigration is another matter altogether, they just need to try to get efficient government services to people and they'll win elections on their terms.