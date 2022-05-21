« previous next »
Author Topic: Elections in Europe  (Read 112801 times)

Re: Elections in Europe
« Reply #1240 on: May 21, 2022, 05:05:38 pm »
Quote from: Rosario on May 21, 2022, 04:50:50 pm
Maybe you should no longer comment on Australia and New Zealand seen as you have absolutely no idea what youre talking about and on top of that seem to try and push your far right agenda in the matter. Considering one of one the two parties is a puppet of the Murdoch media this is an astonishingly bad take.

I'm a libertarian with moderate economic leanings for goodness' sake.

Morrison has been/would still like to be a zero covid psychopath. He can go and fuck himself. I'm glad he lost even though the other side are wankers too and some premiers are even more psyched out than him.

No love for Australia from me. Glad I'm literally at a safe distance and will never need to go there so long as the current crop are in charge. Even Italy seems like a freedom paradise compared to them lot in the South Pacific.

Sorry if that's too frank but then again I'm happy to stay nearly 10 000 miles away so don't worry too much. So just relax and take a deep breath before ranting too much about it. At least I also agree that Morrison is shite so just take the W mate :wave
Re: Elections in Europe
Quote from: Rosario on May 21, 2022, 04:50:50 pm
Maybe you should no longer comment on Australia and New Zealand seen as you have absolutely no idea what youre talking about and on top of that seem to try and push your far right agenda in the matter. Considering one of one the two parties is a puppet of the Murdoch media this is an astonishingly bad take.

Linudden talking overconfidently about politics of a different country than his own?

I'm shocked I tell you. Shocked!
Re: Elections in Europe
Quote from: Linudden on May 21, 2022, 05:05:38 pm
I'm a libertarian with moderate economic leanings for goodness' sake.

Morrison has been/would still like to be a zero covid psychopath. He can go and fuck himself. I'm glad he lost even though the other side are wankers too and some premiers are even more psyched out than him.

No love for Australia from me. Glad I'm literally at a safe distance and will never need to go there so long as the current crop are in charge. Even Italy seems like a freedom paradise compared to them lot in the South Pacific.

Sorry if that's too frank but then again I'm happy to stay nearly 10 000 miles away so don't worry too much :wave So just relax and take a deep breath before ranting too much about it mate.

Dont think Australia will mourn your absence.
Re: Elections in Europe
Quote from: TSC on May 21, 2022, 05:21:19 pm
Dont think Australia will mourn your absence.

It's all good. I volunteer to stay away. I don't like air travel too much anyway so would have to be paid to go that far. I think North America is more or less my limit for patience on a plane if I'm honest ;D
Re: Elections in Europe
Quote from: Linudden on May 21, 2022, 05:05:38 pm
I'm a libertarian with moderate economic leanings for goodness' sake.

Morrison has been/would still like to be a zero covid psychopath. He can go and fuck himself. I'm glad he lost even though the other side are wankers too and some premiers are even more psyched out than him.

No love for Australia from me. Glad I'm literally at a safe distance and will never need to go there so long as the current crop are in charge. Even Italy seems like a freedom paradise compared to them lot in the South Pacific.

Sorry if that's too frank but then again I'm happy to stay nearly 10 000 miles away so don't worry too much. So just relax and take a deep breath before ranting too much about it. At least I also agree that Morrison is shite so just take the W mate :wave

You know Morrison spent the best part of 2 years fighting against zero Covid because that was a decision made by the states backed by the people so he actually couldnt fight against it too hard without hurting his chances of re-election?

If it was up to him he wouldve had Australia open up mid 2020 and had a free for all like over in the US but thankfully public pressure forced him not to. Dont worry mate Im relaxed Morrison is gone and the reds are about to win the league.
Re: Elections in Europe
Australia's current target for reducing their net emissions to zero is 2050. A wealthy, sparsely populated nation blessed with natural resources could afford to be a lot more ambitious. A pity that Australian Labour aren't pushing this but at least they won and maybe having to work with Greens could be a decent outcome.

Sad that they're no different from the detention policy but I guess you've got to do what you can to win elections.
Great to see that Thatcherite twat Macron looks like losing his coalition's parliamentary majority.

Melenchon looking to put together a more centre/leftist coalition.

Talk that Macron's Thatcherite 'reforms' are doomed.

 :thumbup :thumbup
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Re: Elections in Europe
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on June 19, 2022, 09:28:08 pm
Great to see that Thatcherite twat Macron looks like losing his coalition's parliamentary majority.

Melenchon looking to put together a more centre/leftist coalition.

Talk that Macron's Thatcherite 'reforms' are doomed.

Good. Couldnt happen to a bigger c*nt than Macron.
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on June 19, 2022, 09:28:08 pm
Great to see that Thatcherite twat Macron looks like losing his coalition's parliamentary majority.

Melenchon looking to put together a more centre/leftist coalition.

Talk that Macron's Thatcherite 'reforms' are doomed.

Not sure this is a great victory for the left. Looks like France's march to the right has gathered pace to me.
« Reply #1249 on: June 20, 2022, 02:27:20 am »
He can blame the Scousers for that one :D.

Alarming that the National Front (ignore the rebrand) has jumped from 8 seats to 89, though. The far right's tentacles are well and truly wrapping themselves around the trunk of Western European politics.
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on June 19, 2022, 09:28:08 pm
Great to see that Thatcherite twat Macron looks like losing his coalition's parliamentary majority.

Melenchon looking to put together a more centre/leftist coalition.

Talk that Macron's Thatcherite 'reforms' are doomed.

 :thumbup :thumbup

Le Pen's the big winner here, despite the fact that Melenchon are in the official opposition.

Don't think a weaker France is in anyone's interest. Not the least for the anti-Brexit coalition in the UK.
Massive victory for Le Pen that; from 8 to 89 seats.
Looks like the Italians are set to vote in a far-right/neo-fascist coalition.

 :no
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

« Reply #1253 on: August 27, 2022, 09:48:53 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on August 26, 2022, 03:47:05 pm
Looks like the Italians are set to vote in a far-right/neo-fascist coalition.

There's definitely a lot more valid claim about the Fratelli-Lega-Forza Italia coalition being far right than anything our Austro/German coalition here says about their parties. All those three Italian parties are quite nuts.

The Italian left only have themselves to blame for fracturing themselves into dozens of pieces. Not to mention this is part of the lockdown backlash since Italy went on for way too long and way too harsh, which further obliterated what was left of its economy. Ultimately, the combination of the covid doom-mongering and the brutal infighting by the Five Star Movement has been their downfall. Even if three parties are in government, they're the largest party in the country as of the last election and are seen as 'the guys in charge' and get taken down for that. Let alone that they didn't do anything to fix the hospital bed situation. That they had Conte and Di Maio going to civil war inside the party to such a degree that the movement even has split in two is just the icing on the cake. Lega have actually also taken a beating because they've been part of this government for no apparent reason and that means Salvini will lose the chance of a premiership to Meloni by default.

I've heard from a friend that PD is a running joke down there even among leftists because they stand for nothing and don't even pretend to do anything. It's even rumoured that Renzi just used PD to gain power because that's how you get elected in Florence but was right-wing all along. Renzi is basically a neo-liberal now with his new party. Not to mention the Italian left is further right than most Tories on social issues and don't enforce taxation all that much. The interesting part about Meloni is that the first female PM of a country like Italy would be someone way off the deep end to the right. Or that Livorno probably will get a far-right MP. Anyone who knows about Livorno and its far-left roots... well. Yeah. It's just another part of the slippery slope that Italy is on, it's not going in a positive direction no matter who wins that election.

Probably a similar development coming in Spain next year, PSOE and Podemos are nowhere near as strong as they used to be. Basically to put it like this: countries like Italy and Spain shouldn't be energy-dependent on other countries considering how much potential for green energy there is in both places. Solar in both and hydro in Italy. This will always lead to price-gouging from private companies and very angry electorates who flip flop like crazy between various elections. Mandating solar panels on buildings should be at the top of the list in places where the sun shines so much and with such high luminosity. Instead, it's largely priced out of range for consumers to have that and as a result they have to buy very expensive electricity from private operators, previously sourced from Russian gas. Not smart. If the left turned this on its head, they'd win every election down there.

Poorer countries will always have more extreme political swings and radical propositions. Poverty breeds discontent. What the leftist parties need to do in Italy and Spain is to take on the Thatcherite bollocks head-on rather than going along with it. Everything is privatized to the highest bidder in financial black holes in those places and that's why the average person is struggling to get by so much. That the left in southern Europe don't agree with the likes of Labour on immigration is another matter altogether, they just need to try to get efficient government services to people and they'll win elections on their terms.
Cheers for that Linudden.

Italy has been a failed state in terms of its management for years, the kind of proportional representation system that has led to a gridlocked government on various issues. One of the few leverage points the EU possesses to keep Meloni's crew in check, if they take over, is the release (or not) of Covid recovery related funds. Shame that it's come to the point that such people and rhetoric can get voted in.
Quote from: surfer. Fuck you generator. on August 28, 2022, 03:28:13 pm
Cheers for that Linudden.

Italy has been a failed state in terms of its management for years, the kind of proportional representation system that has led to a gridlocked government on various issues. One of the few leverage points the EU possesses to keep Meloni's crew in check, if they take over, is the release (or not) of Covid recovery related funds. Shame that it's come to the point that such people and rhetoric can get voted in.

I've heard tonight from my Italian friend that they get zero unemployment by default even if they have worked before. Then the Five Star Movement introduced something very basic that the far-right coalition will rip up next month. It's simply social darwinism at work. People's families are supposed to be the social safety net but that model is breaking down as fewer jobs are available and people can't afford to have children. Lots of the time, elder couples live on bad retirements for one of the spouses since the wife never worked and lots of the time, that one retirement is supposed to care for unemployed sons and daughters in their 20s and even 30s. Simply put, there are hardly any jobs to apply for in the legal market. Italy is in a very tragic place and it's getting worse. People there are apparently solely voting based on which politicians they despise more. No-one believes anyone will do something about anything. That Italy didn't even get a wakeup call from the Lombardy hospital scenes and started doing something to fix the hospitals is just the symptom of the larger systematic failings.

Right now in late summer, Italy has the same power prices that the worst-case scenario is for Scandinavia in the middle of winter. Everything is falling apart and nothing is done to try and fix it.

Italy now is basically Thatcherism's basement level.
Quote from: spen71 on Today at 06:33:20 am
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2022/sep/11/swedish-election-exit-polls-far-right

Sweden getting a right wing government

Sweden has really big issues with immigration so its no wonder they have lurched to the right.
