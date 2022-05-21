« previous next »
Elections in Europe

Linudden

Re: Elections in Europe
May 21, 2022, 05:05:38 pm
Quote from: Rosario on May 21, 2022, 04:50:50 pm
Maybe you should no longer comment on Australia and New Zealand seen as you have absolutely no idea what youre talking about and on top of that seem to try and push your far right agenda in the matter. Considering one of one the two parties is a puppet of the Murdoch media this is an astonishingly bad take.

I'm a libertarian with moderate economic leanings for goodness' sake.

Morrison has been/would still like to be a zero covid psychopath. He can go and fuck himself. I'm glad he lost even though the other side are wankers too and some premiers are even more psyched out than him.

No love for Australia from me. Glad I'm literally at a safe distance and will never need to go there so long as the current crop are in charge. Even Italy seems like a freedom paradise compared to them lot in the South Pacific.

Sorry if that's too frank but then again I'm happy to stay nearly 10 000 miles away so don't worry too much. So just relax and take a deep breath before ranting too much about it. At least I also agree that Morrison is shite so just take the W mate :wave
Linudden.

Elmo!

Re: Elections in Europe
May 21, 2022, 05:14:31 pm
Quote from: Rosario on May 21, 2022, 04:50:50 pm
Maybe you should no longer comment on Australia and New Zealand seen as you have absolutely no idea what youre talking about and on top of that seem to try and push your far right agenda in the matter. Considering one of one the two parties is a puppet of the Murdoch media this is an astonishingly bad take.

Linudden talking overconfidently about politics of a different country than his own?

I'm shocked I tell you. Shocked!
TSC

Re: Elections in Europe
May 21, 2022, 05:21:19 pm
Quote from: Linudden on May 21, 2022, 05:05:38 pm
I'm a libertarian with moderate economic leanings for goodness' sake.

Morrison has been/would still like to be a zero covid psychopath. He can go and fuck himself. I'm glad he lost even though the other side are wankers too and some premiers are even more psyched out than him.

No love for Australia from me. Glad I'm literally at a safe distance and will never need to go there so long as the current crop are in charge. Even Italy seems like a freedom paradise compared to them lot in the South Pacific.

Sorry if that's too frank but then again I'm happy to stay nearly 10 000 miles away so don't worry too much :wave So just relax and take a deep breath before ranting too much about it mate.

Dont think Australia will mourn your absence.
Linudden

Re: Elections in Europe
May 21, 2022, 05:23:30 pm
Quote from: TSC on May 21, 2022, 05:21:19 pm
Dont think Australia will mourn your absence.

It's all good. I volunteer to stay away. I don't like air travel too much anyway so would have to be paid to go that far. I think North America is more or less my limit for patience on a plane if I'm honest ;D
Rosario

Re: Elections in Europe
May 21, 2022, 05:36:50 pm
Quote from: Linudden on May 21, 2022, 05:05:38 pm
I'm a libertarian with moderate economic leanings for goodness' sake.

Morrison has been/would still like to be a zero covid psychopath. He can go and fuck himself. I'm glad he lost even though the other side are wankers too and some premiers are even more psyched out than him.

No love for Australia from me. Glad I'm literally at a safe distance and will never need to go there so long as the current crop are in charge. Even Italy seems like a freedom paradise compared to them lot in the South Pacific.

Sorry if that's too frank but then again I'm happy to stay nearly 10 000 miles away so don't worry too much. So just relax and take a deep breath before ranting too much about it. At least I also agree that Morrison is shite so just take the W mate :wave

You know Morrison spent the best part of 2 years fighting against zero Covid because that was a decision made by the states backed by the people so he actually couldnt fight against it too hard without hurting his chances of re-election?

If it was up to him he wouldve had Australia open up mid 2020 and had a free for all like over in the US but thankfully public pressure forced him not to. Dont worry mate Im relaxed Morrison is gone and the reds are about to win the league.
Garrus

Re: Elections in Europe
May 21, 2022, 05:38:19 pm
Australia's current target for reducing their net emissions to zero is 2050. A wealthy, sparsely populated nation blessed with natural resources could afford to be a lot more ambitious. A pity that Australian Labour aren't pushing this but at least they won and maybe having to work with Greens could be a decent outcome.

Sad that they're no different from the detention policy but I guess you've got to do what you can to win elections.
Nobby Reserve

Re: Elections in Europe
Yesterday at 09:28:08 pm
Great to see that Thatcherite twat Macron looks like losing his coalition's parliamentary majority.

Melenchon looking to put together a more centre/leftist coalition.

Talk that Macron's Thatcherite 'reforms' are doomed.

killer-heels

Re: Elections in Europe
Yesterday at 09:29:22 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 09:28:08 pm
Great to see that Thatcherite twat Macron looks like losing his coalition's parliamentary majority.

Melenchon looking to put together a more centre/leftist coalition.

Talk that Macron's Thatcherite 'reforms' are doomed.

Good. Couldnt happen to a bigger c*nt than Macron.
TheShanklyGates

Re: Elections in Europe
Today at 02:22:15 am
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 09:28:08 pm
Great to see that Thatcherite twat Macron looks like losing his coalition's parliamentary majority.

Melenchon looking to put together a more centre/leftist coalition.

Talk that Macron's Thatcherite 'reforms' are doomed.

Not sure this is a great victory for the left. Looks like France's march to the right has gathered pace to me.
GreatEx

Re: Elections in Europe
Today at 02:27:20 am
He can blame the Scousers for that one :D.

Alarming that the National Front (ignore the rebrand) has jumped from 8 seats to 89, though. The far right's tentacles are well and truly wrapping themselves around the trunk of Western European politics.
