Looks like the SPD lost big in a state election, the first since Scholz has taken office, in Schleswig Holstein. The Ukrainian question apparently was a big decider, with the biggest benefactor the Greens picking up a fair few seats at the expense of the SPD.



Don't really think it was. The CDU has been in a coalition government with the Greens and the FDP in recent years (a so called "Jamaica-coalition" because of the colours associated with every party, CDU-black, Greens-green, FDP-yellow). The CDU was the strongest party in the last election therefore their candidate was also made Ministerpräsident (i.e. the political leader of the federal state Schleswig Holstein). He was their main candidate again this time and he's incredibly well liked. He also kept his distance to the German-wide CDU and was basically trying to do his thing. The coalition has the highest approval rating ever for a state government. A poll showed that 75 percent of the population thought they did a good job in those years they've been in charge. That's the highest value ever recorded in such a poll (not only those taken in Schleswig Holstein, but in every poll in every state ever). The SPD candidate from what I have read was not really well-known and not really a "good" candidate it seems. Also in an exit poll only 9 percent of the voters said that the war in Ukraine had anything to do with their decision. Way more important issues were energy supply (which could be linked to Ukraine, but not really to the stance Scholz was taking about weapon deliveries) and climate change with 16 percent each. There was also inflation and education with 14 percent each.It could be a very different outcome next Sunday when there are elections in Nordrhein-Westfalen. Polls are saying that CDU and SPD are neck-and-neck with the CDU being slightly ahead. The poll numbers for both parties are lower than what they actually got at the last election, but the CDU would lose slightly more than the SPD if the polls are true (-2 for the CDU compared to -1 for the SPD). So, it could kind of go either way there and the CDU could lose their Ministerpräsident there. According to a recent poll people there would prefer a coalition of SPD and the Greens being in charge of the state.