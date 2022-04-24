« previous next »
Elections in Europe

Ray K

Re: Elections in Europe
April 24, 2022, 07:17:47 pm
Another good win this afternoon. Would have hoped that LePen would have got a percentage figure close to Everton's, but the Russian Fascist stooge was well beaten anyway.
Libertine

Re: Elections in Europe
April 24, 2022, 07:21:27 pm
A stunning victory and achievement.

First president since De Gaulle to win re-election while controlling the government. And did it by setting up a completely new political grouping from scratch.

Usual pathetic reporting on this (especially from the UK press), along the lines of "well he won, but does he have a mandate". Whenever the right/far-right wins by the tiniest of margins (Trump/Brexit etc), they take the mandate to the most exteme interpretation possible. But progressives are apparently supposed to question every victory they get. Le Pen's concession - completely classless and deluded as always.
Libertine

Re: Elections in Europe
April 24, 2022, 07:28:05 pm
Speaking of deluded, Melenchon still thinks he can become PM.


Also great results today in Slovenia. Their populist leader is turfed out by a new green liberal movement:

Libertine

Re: Elections in Europe
April 24, 2022, 07:53:53 pm
Breakdowns by voters preference in the first round.


RF

Re: Elections in Europe
April 24, 2022, 08:08:28 pm
Stating the obvious....Macron has come across as a bit of a tit at times, but Le Pen getting in would have been akin to Frottage getting  in here or Trump getting back in power in the US.
killer-heels

Re: Elections in Europe
April 24, 2022, 08:19:29 pm
Never in doubt.
Gerry Attrick

Re: Elections in Europe
April 24, 2022, 08:21:14 pm
The best result by a million miles but Macron is nothing to celebrate. Staved off disaster but its still a shit sandwich. I cannot stand him.
The North Bank

Re: Elections in Europe
April 24, 2022, 08:25:10 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on April 24, 2022, 08:19:29 pm
Never in doubt.

After the brexit shitshow everything is in doubt.

I think her links to Putin helped Macron.
The North Bank

Re: Elections in Europe
April 24, 2022, 08:26:43 pm
40% voting for a far right National front fascist is still very worrying.
west_london_red

Re: Elections in Europe
April 24, 2022, 08:41:29 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on April 24, 2022, 08:25:10 pm
After the brexit shitshow everything is in doubt.

I think her his links to Putin helped Macron.

Fixed it for you.

Im sure their bromance will continue to flourish.
Shankly998

Re: Elections in Europe
April 24, 2022, 09:30:44 pm
For people more in the know about french politics how would Melenchon have faired against Macron had he made it through to the second round instead of Le Pen?
Libertine

Re: Elections in Europe
April 24, 2022, 09:37:21 pm
Quote from: Shankly998 on April 24, 2022, 09:30:44 pm
For people more in the know about french politics how would Melenchon have faired against Macron had he made it through to the second round instead of Le Pen?

All the polls before the first round suggested he would have fared worse than Le Pen.
Shankly998

Re: Elections in Europe
April 24, 2022, 09:39:11 pm
Quote from: Libertine on April 24, 2022, 09:37:21 pm
All the polls before the first round suggested he would have fared worse than Le Pen.

Interesting why would this have been the case?
Libertine

Re: Elections in Europe
April 24, 2022, 09:50:39 pm
Quote from: Shankly998 on April 24, 2022, 09:39:11 pm
Interesting why would this have been the case?

I guess the far right block is quite a bit larger than the far left, so she would have had a stronger base to build from. He has similar-ish policies with regards to economic populism (and an anti-EU and anti-NATO stance), but then won't appeal to the racist, nationalist part of her support. Also, a lot of his supporters are young but as we know everywhere, they just don't vote in big numbers.
Shankly998

Re: Elections in Europe
April 24, 2022, 10:12:23 pm
Quote from: Libertine on April 24, 2022, 09:50:39 pm
I guess the far right block is quite a bit larger than the far left, so she would have had a stronger base to build from. He has similar-ish policies with regards to economic populism (and an anti-EU and anti-NATO stance), but then won't appeal to the racist, nationalist part of her support. Also, a lot of his supporters are young but as we know everywhere, they just don't vote in big numbers.

Makes sense re point on young voters
TSC

Re: Elections in Europe
April 24, 2022, 10:30:24 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on April 24, 2022, 08:26:43 pm
40% voting for a far right National front fascist is still very worrying.

Similar voted for Trump in the US election.  Right wing Populism is not wiped out but has taken a fair whack (thankfully) as per recent elections, with the odd exception (Hungary).
killer-heels

Re: Elections in Europe
April 24, 2022, 10:34:52 pm
The Le Pen vote is complicated. I am more than happy to accuse anyone voting for people like her or any right wing party/candidate as racist, but for Le Pen and France its not as straightforward as it seems.

I also wouldnt read too much into the amount the young voted for Le Pen.
John C

Re: Elections in Europe
April 24, 2022, 10:55:48 pm
Lager tastes even nicer tonight.
Seriously, the West needs to fuck these c*nts off. Boris next.
oldfordie

Re: Elections in Europe
April 25, 2022, 12:30:35 am
Quote from: killer-heels on April 24, 2022, 10:34:52 pm
The Le Pen vote is complicated. I am more than happy to accuse anyone voting for people like her or any right wing party/candidate as racist, but for Le Pen and France its not as straightforward as it seems.

I also wouldnt read too much into the amount the young voted for Le Pen.
I watched a few older people being interviewed yesterday in the street talking about Le Pen, big fans, they were saying she's one of them, a really nice person who has promised to look after their baby's when times get hard.
Am still not sure whether they are just ignorant and gullible or whether they hold all these nasty right wing views themselves. ive seen plenty of older US woman interviewed who seem passive +decent at first but get really nasty when their Qanon etc views are challenged.
Riquende

Re: Elections in Europe
April 25, 2022, 06:43:53 am
Quote from: killer-heels on April 24, 2022, 08:19:29 pm
Never in doubt.

Outright results might not be, but it's still worth a dive into the underlying numbers. Despite a lack of any meaningful electoral success, UKIP's increasing support influenced Cameron and directly led to the Brexit-related political chaos that tied Westminster in knots for years and allowed the rise of a PM like Johnson.
killer-heels

Re: Elections in Europe
April 25, 2022, 06:58:06 am
Quote from: Riquende on April 25, 2022, 06:43:53 am
Outright results might not be, but it's still worth a dive into the underlying numbers. Despite a lack of any meaningful electoral success, UKIP's increasing support influenced Cameron and directly led to the Brexit-related political chaos that tied Westminster in knots for years and allowed the rise of a PM like Johnson.

It only influenced him because their Eurosceptic views triggered his backbench MPs and with a Tory majority they felt they had the power to pressure Cameron and that fat faced prick and his best mate dickhead Osbourne didnt have the guts to stare them down.

If there is a takeaway from this for Macron its not about immigration but about the cost of living and ensuring that the next few years are not hard.
Nobby Reserve

Re: Elections in Europe
April 25, 2022, 01:52:35 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on April 24, 2022, 10:34:52 pm
The Le Pen vote is complicated. I am more than happy to accuse anyone voting for people like her or any right wing party/candidate as racist, but for Le Pen and France its not as straightforward as it seems.

I also wouldnt read too much into the amount the young voted for Le Pen.


Quite right. A lot of that 41% vote was an anti-Macron sentiment.

And looking purely at economics-related policies, Le Pen's are to the left of Macron's (many of whose policies ape Thatcherism - eroding workers' rights, privatisation of public services, weakening unions, cutting business taxes, cutting welfare support, reducing pension rights)

Le Pen's racism and fascist tendencies would mean I'd never vote for her - but I'd never vote for Macron, either.

And people who are left-of-centre lionising him (whilst hating the Thatcher) are being hypocritical.
Nobby Reserve

Re: Elections in Europe
April 25, 2022, 01:54:48 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on April 25, 2022, 06:58:06 am
It only influenced him because their Eurosceptic views triggered his backbench MPs and with a Tory majority they felt they had the power to pressure Cameron and that fat faced prick and his best mate dickhead Osbourne didnt have the guts to stare them down.

If there is a takeaway from this for Macron its not about immigration but about the cost of living and ensuring that the next few years are not hard.


Cameron knew that there was the chance of the Tory Party fracturing.

He'd rather dry-fuck the country up the arse with the risk of Brexit, than see the right-wing vote split the way the centre/left-wing vote is.
Bend It Like Aurelio

Re: Elections in Europe
May 9, 2022, 12:59:00 am
Looks like the SPD lost big in a state election, the first since Scholz has taken office, in Schleswig Holstein. The Ukrainian question apparently was a big decider, with the biggest benefactor the Greens picking up a fair few seats at the expense of the SPD.
stoa

Re: Elections in Europe
May 9, 2022, 01:23:53 am
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on May  9, 2022, 12:59:00 am
Looks like the SPD lost big in a state election, the first since Scholz has taken office, in Schleswig Holstein. The Ukrainian question apparently was a big decider, with the biggest benefactor the Greens picking up a fair few seats at the expense of the SPD.

Don't really think it was. The CDU has been in a coalition government with the Greens and the FDP in recent years (a so called "Jamaica-coalition" because of the colours associated with every party, CDU-black, Greens-green, FDP-yellow). The CDU was the strongest party in the last election therefore their candidate was also made Ministerpräsident (i.e. the political leader of the federal state Schleswig Holstein). He was their main candidate again this time and he's incredibly well liked. He also kept his distance to the German-wide CDU and was basically trying to do his thing. The coalition has the highest approval rating ever for a state government. A poll showed that 75 percent of the population thought they did a good job in those years they've been in charge. That's the highest value ever recorded in such a poll (not only those taken in Schleswig Holstein, but in every poll in every state ever). The SPD candidate from what I have read was not really well-known and not really a "good" candidate it seems. Also in an exit poll only 9 percent of the voters said that the war in Ukraine had anything to do with their decision. Way more important issues were energy supply (which could be linked to Ukraine, but not really to the stance Scholz was taking about weapon deliveries) and climate change with 16 percent each. There was also inflation and education with 14 percent each.

It could be a very different outcome next Sunday when there are elections in Nordrhein-Westfalen. Polls are saying that CDU and SPD are neck-and-neck with the CDU being slightly ahead. The poll numbers for both parties are lower than what they actually got at the last election, but the CDU would lose slightly more than the SPD if the polls are true (-2 for the CDU compared to -1 for the SPD). So, it could kind of go either way there and the CDU could lose their Ministerpräsident there. According to a recent poll people there would prefer a coalition of SPD and the Greens being in charge of the state.
ChaChaMooMoo

Re: Elections in Europe
May 9, 2022, 09:40:52 am
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on May  9, 2022, 12:59:00 am
Looks like the SPD lost big in a state election, the first since Scholz has taken office, in Schleswig Holstein. The Ukrainian question apparently was a big decider, with the biggest benefactor the Greens picking up a fair few seats at the expense of the SPD.

Schleswig Holstein is a CDU stronghold. It was always bound to happen there. North Germany, former east German state, low population, less development etc.

Other states elections are coming soon. I think that would be a representation about SPD and its policy successes.
stoa

Re: Elections in Europe
May 9, 2022, 02:35:39 pm
Quote from: ChaChaMooMoo on May  9, 2022, 09:40:52 am
Schleswig Holstein is a CDU stronghold. It was always bound to happen there. North Germany, former east German state, low population, less development etc.

Other states elections are coming soon. I think that would be a representation about SPD and its policy successes.

You might have gotten Schleswig Holstein mixed up with another state, because they never were part of East Germany and I'm not really sure it's a CDU stronghold either, as they've been under SPD-leadership in recent decades from time to time...
Linudden

Re: Elections in Europe
May 10, 2022, 08:39:32 am
Schleswig Holstein is the state bordering Denmark for crying out loud :wave
ChaChaMooMoo

Re: Elections in Europe
May 10, 2022, 01:42:22 pm
Ah damn. My bad. I got it mixed up with Mecklenburg-Vorpommern.
Nobby Reserve

Re: Elections in Europe
May 10, 2022, 01:47:07 pm
Quote from: ChaChaMooMoo on May 10, 2022, 01:42:22 pm
Ah damn. My bad. I got it mixed up with Mecklenburg-Vorpommern.


Well they sound the same...
Bend It Like Aurelio

Re: Elections in Europe
May 10, 2022, 04:00:24 pm
Quote from: stoa on May  9, 2022, 01:23:53 am
Don't really think it was. The CDU has been in a coalition government with the Greens and the FDP in recent years (a so called "Jamaica-coalition" because of the colours associated with every party, CDU-black, Greens-green, FDP-yellow). The CDU was the strongest party in the last election therefore their candidate was also made Ministerpräsident (i.e. the political leader of the federal state Schleswig Holstein). He was their main candidate again this time and he's incredibly well liked. He also kept his distance to the German-wide CDU and was basically trying to do his thing. The coalition has the highest approval rating ever for a state government. A poll showed that 75 percent of the population thought they did a good job in those years they've been in charge. That's the highest value ever recorded in such a poll (not only those taken in Schleswig Holstein, but in every poll in every state ever). The SPD candidate from what I have read was not really well-known and not really a "good" candidate it seems. Also in an exit poll only 9 percent of the voters said that the war in Ukraine had anything to do with their decision. Way more important issues were energy supply (which could be linked to Ukraine, but not really to the stance Scholz was taking about weapon deliveries) and climate change with 16 percent each. There was also inflation and education with 14 percent each.

It could be a very different outcome next Sunday when there are elections in Nordrhein-Westfalen. Polls are saying that CDU and SPD are neck-and-neck with the CDU being slightly ahead. The poll numbers for both parties are lower than what they actually got at the last election, but the CDU would lose slightly more than the SPD if the polls are true (-2 for the CDU compared to -1 for the SPD). So, it could kind of go either way there and the CDU could lose their Ministerpräsident there. According to a recent poll people there would prefer a coalition of SPD and the Greens being in charge of the state.


Thanks for the info. I've spent a lot of time in Dusseldorf for work, so what you wrote peaks my interest a lot. Will keep an eye on it as it happens.
Bend It Like Aurelio

Re: Elections in Europe
May 16, 2022, 05:21:30 pm
Looks like the SPD have taken a beating in NRW. Wonder if it translates to the national level.
Libertine

Re: Elections in Europe
Today at 11:55:08 am
OK - it's not Europe, but if Australia can enter Eurovision, then they can also belong in this thread.

Election results coming in - Morrison's coalition heading for a bad loss, but touch and go as to whether Labor can get to a majority.

Watching the results and trying to make sense of it - strange how hostile the commentators are towards third parties and the very concept of coalitions.
Linudden

Re: Elections in Europe
Today at 01:30:15 pm
Australia really comes across as a rare place where the two parties are almost identical. Might have slightly different views on green energy and some minor wedge issues but that's about it. They trade power back and forth and not much changes.

Anyway, I'm no longer a fan of Australia and New Zealand for well-documented reasons.
TSC

Re: Elections in Europe
Today at 01:51:20 pm
Quote from: Linudden on Today at 01:30:15 pm
Australia really comes across as a rare place where the two parties are almost identical. Might have slightly different views on green energy and some minor wedge issues but that's about it. They trade power back and forth and not much changes.

Anyway, I'm no longer a fan of Australia and New Zealand for well-documented reasons.

Labour and Liberals (incumbent Morrison is a cross between Trump and Boris) are chalk and cheese and the former hasnt been in power in a decade or so.

Thankfully it appears another right wing nutjob bites the dust

https://www.news.com.au/national/federal-election/scott-morrison-to-speak-after-election-bloodbath-for-liberal-party/news-story/99a2f640ec772634b014b36a355fd006
Trump's tiny tiny hands

Re: Elections in Europe
Today at 02:14:42 pm
Its a shame Labor has won the election on mediocre policies, at best. What faces them is quite the task, with an erratic electorate wanting a lot done quickly. Still, anytime a Murdoch backed dickhead loses is choice, eh
