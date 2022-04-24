The Le Pen vote is complicated. I am more than happy to accuse anyone voting for people like her or any right wing party/candidate as racist, but for Le Pen and France its not as straightforward as it seems.
I also wouldnt read too much into the amount the young voted for Le Pen.
Quite right. A lot of that 41% vote was an anti-Macron sentiment.
And looking purely at economics-related policies, Le Pen's are to the left of Macron's (many of whose policies ape Thatcherism - eroding workers' rights, privatisation of public services, weakening unions, cutting business taxes, cutting welfare support, reducing pension rights)
Le Pen's racism and fascist tendencies would mean I'd never vote for her - but I'd never vote for Macron, either.
And people who are left-of-centre lionising him (whilst hating the Thatcher) are being hypocritical.