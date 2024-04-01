Chevron Championship results
10p: Korda
6p: Henderson, Hae Ran Ryu
3p: Im (x2), A Lim Kim (x2), Katsu (x2)
1p: Thitikul, Grant, Nordqvist (x2), Lydia Ko
28 BoRed
28 Buck Pete
12 Fiasco
10 dudleyred
08 ollyfrom.tv
04 Luke 17
02 mickitez
Overall Standings
227 mickitez
209 BoRed
172 dudleyred
145 Buck Pete
124 Fiasco
124 ollyfrom.tv
025 Luke 17
The lead is down to 18 points, I can gain ten with a bonus, but mickitez has picked Scheffler, too, and I have no chance of picking up another 8 points, so the title is in the bag. Official confirmation to come tomorrow, but well done mickitez!