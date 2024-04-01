« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 178 179 180 181 182 [183]   Go Down

Author Topic: RAWK golf fantasy league - SEASON 21  (Read 313237 times)

Offline ollyfrom.tv

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,820
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: RAWK golf fantasy league - SEASON 21
« Reply #7280 on: April 1, 2024, 02:52:23 pm »
Valero Texas Open

McIlroy
Noren
Rai
Hubbard
Simpson
Logged

Online dudleyred

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,330
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: RAWK golf fantasy league - SEASON 21
« Reply #7281 on: April 1, 2024, 02:54:06 pm »
Spieth
Fleetwood
Power
Champ
Villegas
Logged

Offline Luke 17

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,318
Re: RAWK golf fantasy league - SEASON 21
« Reply #7282 on: April 1, 2024, 04:31:04 pm »
harman
Noren
Ryder
Novak
Simpson
Logged

Online mickitez

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,286
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: RAWK golf fantasy league - SEASON 21
« Reply #7283 on: April 2, 2024, 08:18:15 am »
Valero Texas Open

Jordan Spieth
Alex Noren
Rickie Fowler
Ryan Moore
Charley Hoffman
Logged

Offline Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,175
Re: RAWK golf fantasy league - SEASON 21
« Reply #7284 on: April 3, 2024, 11:03:22 am »
Valero

Conners
Noren
Rai
Vegas
Norrman
Logged

Online Fiasco

  • Just add water to foam at the mouth. Can't spell San Francisco. Has promised to eat his own cock. Cannibal Self-Harm in that case.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,249
  • JFT96.
Re: RAWK golf fantasy league - SEASON 21
« Reply #7285 on: April 3, 2024, 11:02:55 pm »
Valero:

Corey Conners
Harris English
Erik van Rooyen
Adam Svensson
Alejandro Tosti
Logged

Online BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,898
  • BoRac
Re: RAWK golf fantasy league - SEASON 21
« Reply #7286 on: April 7, 2024, 10:58:10 pm »
Valero Texas Open results

10p: -
6p: McIlroy
3p: Fleetwood, Spieth
1p: Aberg, Noren

07 ollyfrom.tv
06 dudleyred
04 mickitez
01 BoRed
01 Buck Pete
01 Luke 17
00 Fiasco

Overall Standings

213 mickitez
165 BoRed
138 dudleyred
114 ollyfrom.tv
105 Buck Pete
102 Fiasco
019 Luke 17
Logged

Online BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,898
  • BoRac
Re: RAWK golf fantasy league - SEASON 21
« Reply #7287 on: April 8, 2024, 02:38:03 pm »
US Masters entry list

Scottie Scheffler 5
Rory McIlroy 12
Jon Rahm 13
Brooks Koepka 19
Xander Schauffele 21
Jordan Spieth 23
Hideki Matsuyama 26
Ludvig Aberg 26
Joaquin Niemann 26
Wyndham Clark 29
Will Zalatoris 31
Viktor Hovland 31
Patrick Cantlay 34
Cameron Smith 34
Justin Thomas 34
Dustin Johnson 36
Collin Morikawa 41
Bryson DeChambeau 41
Matt Fitzpatrick 41
Tony Finau 41
Shane Lowry 46
Cameron Young 46
Jason Day 51
Sam Burns 51
Max Homa 51
Tommy Fleetwood 51
Sahith Theegala 51
Min Woo Lee 61
Brian Harman 67
Patrick Reed 71
Corey Conners 76
Tyrrell Hatton 81
Russell Henley 81
Sungjae Im 81
Akshay Bhatia 81
Si Woo Kim 91
Sergio Garcia 101
Rickie Fowler 101
Adam Scott 101
Tom Kim 101
Justin Rose 101
Tiger Woods 126
Harris English 151
Sepp Straka 151
Byeong Hun An 151
Nick Taylor 176
Chris Kirk 176
Nicolai Hojgaard 176
Keegan Bradley 176
Phil Mickelson 176
J T Poston 201
Erik van Rooyen 201
Ryan Fox 201
Thorbjorn Olesen 201
Adam Hadwin 201
Jake Knapp 201
Adrian Meronk 201
Kurt Kitayama 201
Cameron Davis 201
Matthieu Pavon 201
Stephan Jaeger 201
Taylor Moore 226
Gary Woodland 251
Lucas Glover 251
Eric Cole 251
Bubba Watson 251
Nick Dunlap 251
Emiliano Grillo 251
Denny McCarthy 251
Austin Eckroat 251
Luke List 301
Danny Willett 351
Charl Schwartzel 351
Ryo Hisatsune 401
Peter Malnati 401
Lee Hodges 501
Grayson Murray 501
Adam Schenk 501
Christo Lamprecht 601
Camilo Villegas 601
Jasper Stubbs 1001
Santiago de la Fuente 1001
Zach Johnson 1001
Neal Shipley 1001
Stewart Hagestad 1001
Fred Couples 1501
Mike Weir 2001
Vijay Singh 2501
Jose Maria Olazabal 4001

deadline: Thursday, 11 April, 1:00 p.m. GMT
« Last Edit: April 10, 2024, 10:28:12 am by BoRed »
Logged

Online BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,898
  • BoRac
Re: RAWK golf fantasy league - SEASON 21
« Reply #7288 on: April 8, 2024, 02:39:45 pm »
Scheffler
Aberg
Garcia
Scott
Tom Kim
Logged

Offline ollyfrom.tv

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,820
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: RAWK golf fantasy league - SEASON 21
« Reply #7289 on: April 8, 2024, 02:50:21 pm »
The Masters

McIlroy
Cantlay
Henley
Fowler
Straka
Logged

Online mickitez

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,286
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: RAWK golf fantasy league - SEASON 21
« Reply #7290 on: April 8, 2024, 02:53:53 pm »
Masters

Brooks Koepka
Hideki Matsuyama
Tommy Fleetwood
Sergio Garcia
Justin Rose
Logged

Offline Luke 17

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,318
Re: RAWK golf fantasy league - SEASON 21
« Reply #7291 on: April 8, 2024, 04:15:10 pm »
Jordan Spieth
Wydnham Clark
Jason Day
Tom Kim
Chris Kirk
Logged

Online dudleyred

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,330
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: RAWK golf fantasy league - SEASON 21
« Reply #7292 on: April 10, 2024, 08:28:44 am »
Mcilroy
Aberg
Min woo lee
Fowler
Olesen
Logged

Offline Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,175
Re: RAWK golf fantasy league - SEASON 21
« Reply #7293 on: April 10, 2024, 01:33:39 pm »
Masters

Scheffler
Clark
Conners
Pavon
Villegas
Logged

Online Fiasco

  • Just add water to foam at the mouth. Can't spell San Francisco. Has promised to eat his own cock. Cannibal Self-Harm in that case.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,249
  • JFT96.
Re: RAWK golf fantasy league - SEASON 21
« Reply #7294 on: April 11, 2024, 10:58:11 am »
Masters:

Scheffler
Cantlay
Burns
Tiger
Bradley
Logged

Offline LFC_R_BOSS

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 229
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: RAWK golf fantasy league - SEASON 21
« Reply #7295 on: April 13, 2024, 12:00:23 am »
My mate rang me yesterday, said a lad at works son had been up all night putting bets on betfair.  Hed been betting on golf and it was giving him the option to cash out more straight away . My mate did it and managed to cash out £140 before his account got locked . The lad that got onto it first got 28K.  Mustve had some account like .
Logged

Online BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,898
  • BoRac
Re: RAWK golf fantasy league - SEASON 21
« Reply #7296 on: April 15, 2024, 12:07:15 am »
US Masters results

10p: Scheffler
6p: Aberg, Fleetwood
3p: -
1p: Pavon (x2), Kirk (x2), Straka (x2)

16 BoRed
12 Buck Pete
10 Fiasco
06 dudleyred
06 mickitez
02 Luke 17
02 ollyfrom.tv

Overall Standings

219 mickitez
181 BoRed
144 dudleyred
117 Buck Pete
116 ollyfrom.tv
112 Fiasco
021 Luke 17

One week to go.
Logged

Online BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,898
  • BoRac
Re: RAWK golf fantasy league - SEASON 21
« Reply #7297 on: April 16, 2024, 09:11:01 am »
Three tournaments this week. Any bonus points will be determined by the order of actual first round tee-times, which may or may not be the order of the tournaments I've posted here.

Corales Puntacana Championship entry list

Alex Noren 15
Nicolai Hojgaard 15
Billy Horschel 19
Aaron Rai 23
Davis Thompson 29
Nate Lashley 29
Doug Ghim 29
Bud Cauley 34
Ben Griffin 34
Sam Stevens 34
Kevin Yu 34
Mark Hubbard 34
Victor Perez 34
Chan Kim 34
Daniel Berger 34
Ben Martin 34
Nick Hardy 41
Max Greyserman 41
Jhonattan Vegas 41
Sam Ryder 41
K H Lee 41
Justin Lower 41
Justin Suh 51
Chad Ramey 51
Thriston Lawrence 51
Greyson Sigg 51
Jacob Bridgeman 51
S H Kim 51
Matti Schmid 51
Jimmy Stanger 51
Carl Yuan 51
Tyler Duncan 51
Joel Dahmen 51
Garrick Higgo 51
Taylor Pendrith 51
Michael Kim 51
Joseph Bramlett 51
Joe Highsmith 67
Alex Fitzpatrick 67
Ben Silverman 67
Alex Smalley 67
Mac Meissner 67
Christopher Gotterup 67
Charley Hoffman 67
Hayden Springer 67
Rico Hoey 67
Peter Kuest 67
Martin Trainer 81
Henrik Norlander 81
Lanto Griffin 81
Austin Smotherman 81
Parker Coody 81
Brandon Wu 81
Jorge Campillo 81
Carson Young 81
Kevin Dougherty 81
Vince Whaley 81
Roger Sloan 101
Troy Merritt 101
Chez Reavie 101
Ben Kohles 101
Rafael Campos 101
David Lipsky 101
Matt Nesmith 101
Francesco Molinari 101
Kevin Chappell 101
Ryan Palmer 101
Nico Echavarria 101
Scott Piercy 126
Tyson Alexander 126
Kevin Tway 126
Harrison Endycott 126
Wilson Furr 126
Josh Teater 151
Austin Cook 151
Pierceson Coody 151
Patton Kizzire 151
James Hahn 151
Callum Tarren 151
Tom Whitney 151
Russell Knox 151
Jonathan Byrd 151
Zecheng Dou 151
Patrick Fishburn 151
Adrien Dumont De Chassart 151
Adam Long 151
Hayden Buckley 151
M J Daffue 201
Richy Werenski 201
Ryan McCormick 201
Ryan Brehm 201
Paul Barjon 201
Sean OHair 201
Herman Wibe Sekne 201
William McGirt 251
Harry Higgs 251
Trace Crowe 251
Jason Dufner 301
Sangmoon Bae 301
Bill Haas 301
Wesley Bryan 301
Jimmy Walker 301
Tommy Gainey 301
Cody Gribble 301
Ryan Armour 401
Scott Gutschewski 401
Raul Pereda 501
Ricky Barnes 501
Jim Herman 501
Brian Stuard 501
Erik Compton 501
Chase Johnson 501
Paul Haley 501
Ben Taylor 501
Joe Deraney 751
Kyle Stanley 751
Robert Streb 751
Jeff Overton 1001
Blaine Hale Jr 1001
Thomas Longbella 1001
Juan Jose Guerra 1001
Brandon Berry 1001
Willy Pumarol 1001
Ryan Celano 1001
D A Points 1001
Braden Shattuck 1001
Justin Hicks 1001
George McNeill 1001
Hiram Silfa 1001
Julio Santos 1001
Nick Watney 1001

deadline: Thursday, 18 April, 11:45 a.m. GMT

RBC Heritage entry list

Scottie Scheffler 5
Xander Schauffele 12
Rory McIlroy 12
Ludvig Aberg 13
Patrick Cantlay 17
Matt Fitzpatrick 21
Tommy Fleetwood 21
Collin Morikawa 21
Max Homa 23
Will Zalatoris 26
Wyndham Clark 26
Jordan Spieth 26
Cameron Young 29
Si Woo Kim 34
Sahith Theegala 34
Tony Finau 34
Justin Thomas 34
Russell Henley 34
Sam Burns 34
Brian Harman 41
Jason Day 41
Shane Lowry 41
Corey Conners 41
Chris Kirk 51
Denny McCarthy 51
Akshay Bhatia 51
Cam Davis 51
J T Poston 51
Christiaan Bezuidenhout 51
Tom Kim 51
Byeong Hun An 51
Sungjae Im 67
Sepp Straka 67
Taylor Moore 67
Stephan Jaeger 67
Harris English 67
Keegan Bradley 67
Rickie Fowler 81
Lucas Glover 81
Adam Schenk 81
Brendan Todd 81
Kurt Kitayama 81
Matthieu Pavon 81
Eric Cole 81
Adam Hadwin 81
Tom Hoge 81
Emiliano Grillo 101
Andrew Putnam 101
Justin Rose 101
Thomas Detry 101
Nick Taylor 101
Erik van Rooyen 101
Mackenzie Hughes 101
Jake Knapp 126
Austin Eckroat 126
Nick Dunlap 151
Patrick Rodgers 151
Webb Simpson 151
Adam Svensson 151
Lee Hodges 201
Gary Woodland 251
Seamus Power 251
Alejandro Tosti 301
Peter Malnati 301
Chandler Phillips 301
Erik Barnes 401
Grayson Murray 401
Brice Garnett 401
Kevin Kisner 751

deadline: Thursday, 18 April, 1:15 p.m. GMT

The Chevron Championship entry list

Nelly Korda 6
Jin Young Ko 23
Lilia Vu 26
Sei Young Kim 26
Lydia Ko 26
Rose Zhang 26
Brooke Henderson 26
Atthaya Thitikul 26
Patty Tavatanakit 29
Hyo Joo Kim 29
Angel Yin 29
Leona Maguire 29
Ayaka Furue 29
Alison Lee 29
Yuka Saso 34
Xiyu Lin 34
Celine Boutier 34
Ruoning Yin 34
Minjee Lee 34
Charley Hull 41
Nasa Hataoka 41
Allisen Corpuz 41
Jiyai Shin 41
Carlota Ciganda 41
Megan Khang 41
Hye Jin Choi 41
Hannah Green 51
Hae Ran Ryu 51
Sarah Schmelzel 51
Linn Grant 51
Mao Saigo 51
Ally Ewing 51
Lexi Thompson 51
Jenny Shin 67
Mi Hyang Lee 67
Miyu Yamashita 67
Gabriela Ruffels 67
Moriya Jutanugarn 81
Maja Stark 81
Gaby Lopez 81
Jennifer Kupcho 81
Albane Valenzuela 81
Andrea Lee 81
Georgia Hall 81
Madelene Sagstrom 81
Amy Yang 81
Shin Sil Bang 81
Jin Hee Im 101
Minami Katsu 101
Yuna Nishimura 101
Ashleigh Buhai 101
Ariya Jutanugarn 101
Lucy Li 101
Narin An 101
Emily Kristine Pedersen 126
Danielle Kang 126
Ryann OToole 126
So Mi Lee 126
Gemme Dryburgh 126
A Lim Kim 126
Anna Nordqvist 126
Stephanie Kyriacou 151
Nanna Koerstz Madsen 151
Cheyenne Knight 151
Robyn Choi 151
Lauren Coughlin 151
Yu Jin Sung 151
Pajaree Anannarukarn 151
Ruixin Liu 151
Mone Inami 151
Esther Henseleit 151
Caroline Masson 151
Jodi Ewart Shadoff 151
Jasmine Suwannapura 151
Marina Alex 151
Auston Kim 201
Peiyun Chien 201
In Gee Chun 201
Aditi Ashok 201
Stephanie Meadow 201
Yu Liu 201
Chanettee Wannasaen 201
So Yeon Ryu 201
Grace Kim 251
Hira Naveed 251
Bianca Pagdanganan 251
Lindsey Weaver Wright 251
Lottie Woad 251
Eun Hee Ji 251
Yealimi Noh 251
Bailey Tardy 251
Alexa Pano 251
Azahara Munoz 251
Akie Iwai 251
Olivia Cowan 251
Kristen Gillman 251
Karis Davidson 301
Paula Reto 301
Yan Liu 301
Lindy Duncan 301
Maria Fassi 301
Elizabeth Szokol 401
Megan Schofill 401
Xiaowen Yin 401
Stacy Lewis 401
Perrine Delacour 401
Trichat Cheenglab 401
Jeongeun Lee6 401
Hinako Shibuno 401
Malia Nam 501
Sophia Popov 501
Weiwei Zhang 501
Linnea Strom 501
Wei Ling Hsu 501
Sarah Kemp 501
Polly Mack 501
Isabella Fierro 501
Savannah Grewal 501
Pernilla Lindberg 501
Brittany Lincicome 501
Caroline Inglis 501
Matilda Castren 751
Celine Borge 751
Isi Gabsa 751
Yani Tseng 1001
Chun Wei Wu 1001
Ela Anacona 1001
Angela Stanford 1001

deadline: Thursday, 18 April, 1:15 p.m. GMT
« Last Edit: April 17, 2024, 10:01:56 am by BoRed »
Logged

Online BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,898
  • BoRac
Re: RAWK golf fantasy league - SEASON 21
« Reply #7298 on: April 16, 2024, 09:14:49 am »
Puntacana

Hojgaard
Ghim
Reavie
Palmer
Endycott

RBC Heritage

Scheffler
Finau
Rose
Nick Taylor
Malnati

Chevron

Nelly Korda
Lilia Vu
Hae Ran Ryu
Jin Hee Im
Minami Katsu
Logged

Offline Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,175
Re: RAWK golf fantasy league - SEASON 21
« Reply #7299 on: April 16, 2024, 10:35:57 am »
Corales Puntacana

N. Hojgaard
Ghim
Trainer
Chappell
Cook

RBC

Schauffele
Spieth
Pavon
van Rooyen
Eckroat

Chevron

Korda
Henderson
Hae Ran Ryu
Jin Hee Im
Tardy


Logged

Offline Luke 17

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,318
Re: RAWK golf fantasy league - SEASON 21
« Reply #7300 on: April 16, 2024, 12:09:01 pm »
Corales Puntacana

Alex Noren
Ben Martin
Tyler Duncan
Scott Piercy
Tyson Alexander

RBC

Fleetwood
Wyndham Clark
Tom Kim
Webb Simpson
Nick Dunlap

Chevron

Lydia Ko
Atthaya Thitikul
Lexi Thompson
Danielle Kang
Anna Nordqvist
Logged

Offline ollyfrom.tv

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,820
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: RAWK golf fantasy league - SEASON 21
« Reply #7301 on: April 16, 2024, 12:25:40 pm »
Corales Puntacana Championship

Rai
Hubbard
Stanger
Lipsky
Piercy

RBC Heritage

Aberg
Young
Straka
Hughes
Rodgers

The Chevron Championship

Jin Young Ko
Lydia Ko
Linn Grant
Danielle Kang
A Lim Kim
Logged

Online mickitez

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,286
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: RAWK golf fantasy league - SEASON 21
« Reply #7302 on: April 17, 2024, 09:59:10 am »
Corales Puntacana

Alex Noren
Victor Perez
Charley Hoffman
Francesco Molinari
Jonathan Byrd


RBC Heritage

Scottie Scheffler
Will Zalatoris
Harris English
Thomas Detry
Webb Simpson


The Chevron Championship

Rose Zhang
Leona Maguire
Jenny Shin
Anna Nordqvist
Pajaree Anannarukarn
Logged

Online BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,898
  • BoRac
Re: RAWK golf fantasy league - SEASON 21
« Reply #7303 on: April 17, 2024, 10:07:29 am »
Quote from: BoRed on April 16, 2024, 09:11:01 am
Three tournaments this week. Any bonus points will be determined by the order of actual first round tee-times, which may or may not be the order of the tournaments I've posted here.

Turns out RBC and Chevron will tee off at exactly the same time, so I'm keeping the order I posted above for any potential bonus points.
Logged

Online dudleyred

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,330
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: RAWK golf fantasy league - SEASON 21
« Reply #7304 on: April 17, 2024, 07:51:03 pm »
Puntacana

Bryan
Bae
Molinari
Fitzpatrick
Hojgaard


RBC

Scheffler
Theegala
Pavon
Rose
Woodland


Chevron

Nelly korda
Boutier
Hall
Shadoff
Tardy
Logged

Online Fiasco

  • Just add water to foam at the mouth. Can't spell San Francisco. Has promised to eat his own cock. Cannibal Self-Harm in that case.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,249
  • JFT96.
Re: RAWK golf fantasy league - SEASON 21
« Reply #7305 on: April 17, 2024, 11:24:36 pm »
Puntacana:

Alex Noren
Daniel Berger
Garrick Higgo
Scott Piercy
Hayden Buckley


RBC Heritage:

Scottie Scheffler
Jason Day
Harris English
Mackenzie Hughes
Adam Svensson


Chevron:

Nelly Korda
Rose Zhang
Lexi Thompson
Danielle Kang
Anna Nordqvist

Logged

Online BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,898
  • BoRac
Re: RAWK golf fantasy league - SEASON 21
« Reply #7306 on: April 19, 2024, 09:20:04 am »
Quote from: BoRed on April 16, 2024, 09:14:49 am
Chevron

Nelly Korda
Lilia Vu
Hae Ran Ryu
Jin Hee Im
Minami Katsu

Only just noticed Vu has withdrawn, I'm getting Sei Young Kim instead.
Logged

Online BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,898
  • BoRac
Re: RAWK golf fantasy league - SEASON 21
« Reply #7307 on: Yesterday at 10:12:33 pm »
Corales Puntacana Championship results

10p: -
6p: Bryan (x3), Hoffman
3p: -
1p: -

18 dudleyred
06 mickitez
00 BoRed
00 Buck Pete
00 Fiasco
00 Luke 17
00 ollyfrom.tv

Overall Standings

225 mickitez
181 BoRed
162 dudleyred
117 Buck Pete
116 ollyfrom.tv
112 Fiasco
021 Luke 17

Needed to do better here. ;D

A Scheffler-Korda double would bring me 30 points, but I'll probably need Im and/or Katsu to get into the top 5 to have a chance.
Logged

Online Fiasco

  • Just add water to foam at the mouth. Can't spell San Francisco. Has promised to eat his own cock. Cannibal Self-Harm in that case.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,249
  • JFT96.
Re: RAWK golf fantasy league - SEASON 21
« Reply #7308 on: Yesterday at 10:33:40 pm »
Scheffler will win again but Nelly Korda is showing signs of nerves, 4 shot lead on the back 9 but has just found the water off the tee.
Logged

Online BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,898
  • BoRac
Re: RAWK golf fantasy league - SEASON 21
« Reply #7309 on: Yesterday at 11:02:28 pm »
She dropped just one, so still three ahead. I don't doubt her, but the others will leave me a few points short. To be fair, I did leave it a bit late to mount a challenge. ;D
Logged

Online BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,898
  • BoRac
Re: RAWK golf fantasy league - SEASON 21
« Reply #7310 on: Yesterday at 11:50:11 pm »
Chevron Championship results

10p: Korda
6p: Henderson, Hae Ran Ryu
3p: Im (x2), A Lim Kim (x2), Katsu (x2)
1p: Thitikul, Grant, Nordqvist (x2), Lydia Ko

28 BoRed
28 Buck Pete
12 Fiasco
10 dudleyred
08 ollyfrom.tv
04 Luke 17
02 mickitez

Overall Standings

227 mickitez
209 BoRed
172 dudleyred
145 Buck Pete
124 Fiasco
124 ollyfrom.tv
025 Luke 17

The lead is down to 18 points, I can gain ten with a bonus, but mickitez has picked Scheffler, too, and I have no chance of picking up another 8 points, so the title is in the bag. Official confirmation to come tomorrow, but well done mickitez!
Logged

Online mickitez

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,286
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: RAWK golf fantasy league - SEASON 21
« Reply #7311 on: Today at 12:20:20 am »
Cheers Bo, blessed i had Scheffler cos your Chevron score gave me a scare
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 178 179 180 181 182 [183]   Go Up
« previous next »
 