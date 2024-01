10p: McIlroy6p: Niemann3p: -1p: Fleetwood10 BoRed10 Buck Pete10 dudleyred07 Fiasco01 mickitez01 ollyfrom.tv41 mickitez34 dudleyred28 Buck Pete25 BoRed21 Fiasco04 ollyfrom.tvSmall chance of a bonus for dudleyred and Buck Pete tonight, with Thomas and Schauffele still in the running. My best picks are currently tied in 39th.