Incredible stuff from olly, who picked the top two and now has one hand on the title with two months to go.



Zozo Championship results



10p: Morikawa

6p: Cole, Shelton (x2)

3p: Spaun, Grillo

1p: Im, Kodaira (x3)



16 BoRed

16 ollyfrom.tv

13 mickitez

03 Buck Pete

00 dudleyred

00 Fiasco

00 Gerry Attrick



Overall standings



142 ollyfrom.tv

094 BoRed

090 mickitez

083 dudleyred

073 Buck Pete

060 Gerry Attrick

010 Fiasco