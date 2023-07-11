Please
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
Betting, Drafts and Fantasy/Prediction Leagues
»
Topic:
RAWK golf fantasy league - SEASON 19
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: RAWK golf fantasy league - SEASON 19 (Read 259827 times)
mickitez
Legacy Fan
Posts: 1,145
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: RAWK golf fantasy league - SEASON 19
«
Reply #6840 on:
July 11, 2023, 11:23:38 am »
Scottish Open
Xander Schauffele
Shane Lowry
Adam Scott
Seamus Power
Alex Noren
Barbasol
Akshay Bhatia
Cameron Champ
Andy Sullivan
Cameron Percy
Scott Harrington
ollyfrom.tv
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 5,644
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: RAWK golf fantasy league - SEASON 19
«
Reply #6841 on:
Yesterday
at 10:40:47 am »
Scottish Open
Fitzpatrick
Lowry
Aberg
Cole
Power
Barbasol
Glover
Kuest
Sullivan
Saddier
Werenski
Gerry Attrick
Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
Legacy Fan
Posts: 49,102
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: RAWK golf fantasy league - SEASON 19
«
Reply #6842 on:
Yesterday
at 04:04:29 pm »
Scottish Open
McIlroy
Lowry
Scott
MacIntyre
Noren
Barbasol
Pendrith
Glover
Malnati
Van Rooyen
Gribble
Buck Pete
GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 28,832
Re: RAWK golf fantasy league - SEASON 19
«
Reply #6843 on:
Yesterday
at 07:23:13 pm »
Scottish Open
Fleetwood
MW Lee
Rai
Bjork
Detry
Barbasol
Pendrith
Lower
Malnati
Herman
Kraft
Quote from: Linudden on August 29, 2017, 01:16:26 pm
IT'S TURNING LEFT!
dudleyred
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 10,298
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: RAWK golf fantasy league - SEASON 19
«
Reply #6844 on:
Yesterday
at 09:27:49 pm »
Scottish
Mcilroy
Mcintyre
Olesen
Wallace
Ramsey
Barbasol
Champ
Malnati
Armour
Catlin
Bryan
Fiasco
Just add water to foam at the mouth. Can't spell San Francisco. Has promised to eat his own cock. Cannibal Self-Harm in that case.....
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 21,804
JFT96.
Re: RAWK golf fantasy league - SEASON 19
«
Reply #6845 on:
Today
at 01:28:39 am »
Scottish Open:
Matt Fitzpatrick
Min Woo Lee
Ryan Fox
Seamus Power
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
Barbasol:
Taylor Pendrith
Justin Lower
Troy Merritt
Jason Scrivener
Hank Lebioda
