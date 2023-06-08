« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 165 166 167 168 169 [170]   Go Down

Author Topic: RAWK golf fantasy league - SEASON 19  (Read 257578 times)

Offline Fiasco

  • Just add water to foam at the mouth. Can't spell San Francisco. Has promised to eat his own cock. Cannibal Self-Harm in that case.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,741
  • JFT96.
Re: RAWK golf fantasy league - SEASON 19
« Reply #6760 on: June 8, 2023, 05:12:35 pm »
Quote from: BoRed on June  8, 2023, 11:04:08 am
You're getting a default entry: Sagstrom, Rozner, Lorenzo Vera, Hedwall and Fanali. Not doing too badly so far. :)

Cheers mate :)
Logged

Online BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,945
  • BoRac
Re: RAWK golf fantasy league - SEASON 19
« Reply #6761 on: June 10, 2023, 11:45:15 am »
Quote from: mickitez on June  6, 2023, 12:35:09 pm
Canadian Open

Matt Fitzpatrick
Matt Kuchar
Webb Simpson
Cameron Champ
Charley Hoffman

Only just noticed that Simpson didn't take part either, you're getting Nick Taylor instead.
Logged

Online BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,945
  • BoRac
Re: RAWK golf fantasy league - SEASON 19
« Reply #6762 on: June 10, 2023, 07:45:35 pm »
Quote from: BoRed on June 10, 2023, 11:45:15 am
Only just noticed that Simpson didn't take part either, you're getting Nick Taylor instead.

I nearly added "If it's any consolation, at least he made the cut". He's now in the lead. ;D
Logged

Online BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,945
  • BoRac
Re: RAWK golf fantasy league - SEASON 19
« Reply #6763 on: June 11, 2023, 04:38:52 pm »
Good tournament for olly, but Gerry pulls further clear.

Scandinavian Mixed results

10p: -
6p: Crocker (x2), Paul
3p: Bjork
1p: Sagstrom, De Jager (x2), Noren

21 ollyfrom.tv
13 Gerry Attrick
12 Buck Pete
02 dudleyred
01 Fiasco
01 mickitez
00 BoRed
00 FlashGordon

Overall standings

105 Gerry Attrick
093 Buck Pete
086 ollyfrom.tv
075 mickitez
063 Fiasco
060 BoRed
049 FlashGordon
042 dudleyred
Logged

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,922
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: RAWK golf fantasy league - SEASON 19
« Reply #6764 on: June 11, 2023, 07:32:26 pm »
Stay strong CT.
Logged

Online BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,945
  • BoRac
Re: RAWK golf fantasy league - SEASON 19
« Reply #6765 on: June 12, 2023, 09:25:02 am »
Nick Taylor secures the win for mickitez, dudleyred gets the top score, but Gerry pulls further clear at the top :). It's the consistency that does it in this competition.

RBC Canadian Open results

10p: N. Taylor
6p: Pan (x2)
3p: Hubbard (x2), McIlroy
1p: Hadwin, Ghim (x2), Lashley (x2), Gordon, Kuchar, Fitzpatrick

22 dudleyred
15 Gerry Attrick
12 mickitez
08 ollyfrom.tv
05 Buck Pete
03 BoRed
02 Fiasco
00 FlashGordon

Overall standings

120 Gerry Attrick
098 Buck Pete
094 ollyfrom.tv
087 mickitez
065 Fiasco
064 dudleyred
063 BoRed
049 FlashGordon
Logged

Offline mickitez

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,136
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: RAWK golf fantasy league - SEASON 19
« Reply #6766 on: June 12, 2023, 10:29:08 am »
an inspired pick  ;D
Logged

Offline ollyfrom.tv

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,629
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: RAWK golf fantasy league - SEASON 19
« Reply #6767 on: June 12, 2023, 01:39:38 pm »
Had Crocker & Hubbard in an each way double. Top 5 places in both tournaments. Of course Hubbard finished 6th. 🤬🤬
Logged

Online BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,945
  • BoRac
Re: RAWK golf fantasy league - SEASON 19
« Reply #6768 on: June 12, 2023, 04:51:51 pm »
Just one tournament this week.

US Open entry list

Scottie Scheffler 8
Jon Rahm 11
Brooks Koepka 12
Rory McIlroy 13
Patrick Cantlay 17
Viktor Hovland 17
Xander Schauffele 21
Jordan Spieth 26
Collin Morikawa 26
Cameron Smith 26
Max Homa 29
Matt Fitzpatrick 29
Tyrrell Hatton 31
Tony Finau 34
Dustin Johnson 36
Justin Rose 36
Tommy Fleetwood 41
Cameron Young 41
Jason Day 41
Justin Thomas 41
Hideki Matsuyama 41
Bryson DeChambeau 46
Sungjae Im 46
Shane Lowry 51
Rickie Fowler 56
Sam Burns 61
Corey Conners 61
Wyndham Clark 67
Adam Scott 76
Joaquin Niemann 81
Patrick Reed 81
Mito Pereira 81
Si Woo Kim 81
Keegan Bradley 101
Min Woo Lee 111
Denny McCarthy 111
Sahith Theegala 111
Tom Kim 111
Russell Henley 111
Gary Woodland 126
Matt Kuchar 151
Harris English 151
Cam Davis 151
Ryan Fox 151
Phil Mickelson 151
Eric Cole 176
Kurt Kitayama 176
Chris Kirk 176
Keith Mitchell 176
Taylor Moore 201
Sebastian Munoz 201
Adam Schenk 201
Adrian Meronk 201
Taylor Montgomery 201
Emiliano Grillo 201
Sergio Garcia 201
Seamus Power 201
K.H. Lee 201
Nick Taylor 201
Patrick Rodgers 226
Andrew Putnam 226
Victor Perez 226
Tom Hoge 226
Brian Harman 251
Adam Hadwin 251
Lucas Herbert 251
Sepp Straka 251
Thomas Pieters 251
Jordan Smith 251
Justin Suh 276
J.T. Poston 301
Sam Stevens 301
Abraham Ancer 301
Gordon Sargent 301
Michael Kim 301
Padraig Harrington 301
Alex Noren 351
Carlos Ortiz 351
Mackenzie Hughes 351
Pablo Larrazabal 351
Taylor Pendrith 351
Hayden Buckley 351
Austin Eckroat 351
Billy Horschel 351
Luke List 401
Aaron Wise 401
Francesco Molinari 401
Vincent Norrman 501
Adam Svensson 501
Kevin Streelman 501
Joel Dahmen 501
Romain Langasque 501
Scott Stallings 501
Dylan Wu 601
Michael Thorbjornsen 601
Carson Young 601
Nick Hardy 601
Charley Hoffman 601
Stewart Cink 601
Matthieu Pavon 601
Wilco Nienaber 751
Sam Bennett 751
David Puig 1001
Davis Thompson 1001
Simon Forsstrom 1001
Hank Lebioda 1001
Nico Echavarria 1001
Thriston Lawrence 1001
Jacob Solomon 1501
Brent Grant 1501
Alejandro Del Ray 1501
Frankie Capan III 1501
Ryan Gerard 1501
Paul Haley II 1501
Martin Kaymer 1501
Ross Fisher 1501
Ryan Armour 1501
Roger Sloan 1501
Paul Barjon 2001
Patrick Cover 2001
Deon Germishuys 2001
Mac Meissner 2001
David Horsey 2501
Aldrich Potgieter 2501
Jens Dantorp 2501
Andrew Svoboda 2501
Omar Morales 2501
Yuto Katsuragawa 2501
David Nyfjall 2501
Michael Brennan 2501
Gunn Charoenkul 2501
Corey Pereira 2501
Wenyi Ding 2501
Maxwell Moldovan 2501
Kyle Mueller 2501
J.J. Grey 2501
Ryutaro Nagano 2501
Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira 2501
Nick Dunlap 2501
Berry Henson 2501
Ryo Ishikawa 2501
Olin Browne Jr. 5001
Isaac Simmons 5001
Preston Summerhays 5001
Matthew McClean 5001
Jordan Gumberg 5001
Alex Schaake 5001
Brendan Valdez 5001
Alexander Yang 5001
Christian Cavaliere 5001
Ben Carr 5001
Jesse Schutte 5001
Karl Vilips 5001
Barclay Brown 5001
Bastien Amat 5001
Austen Truslow 5001

deadline: Thursday, 15 June, 2:45 p.m. BST
« Last Edit: June 14, 2023, 12:09:23 pm by BoRed »
Logged

Online BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,945
  • BoRac
Re: RAWK golf fantasy league - SEASON 19
« Reply #6769 on: June 12, 2023, 04:53:27 pm »
Rahm
Spieth
Burns
Tom Kim
Eckroat
Logged

Offline mickitez

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,136
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: RAWK golf fantasy league - SEASON 19
« Reply #6770 on: June 13, 2023, 09:15:20 am »
US Open

Scottie Scheffler
Matt Fitzpatrick
Shane Lowry
Keegan Bradley
Alex Noren
Logged

Offline ollyfrom.tv

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,629
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: RAWK golf fantasy league - SEASON 19
« Reply #6771 on: June 13, 2023, 11:04:51 am »
US Open

McIlroy
D Johnson
Clark
Henley
Fox
Logged

Online Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,702
Re: RAWK golf fantasy league - SEASON 19
« Reply #6772 on: June 13, 2023, 01:00:38 pm »
US Open

Koepka
Rose (NAP)
Reed
T Kim
Cole
Logged

Online dudleyred

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,294
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: RAWK golf fantasy league - SEASON 19
« Reply #6773 on: June 14, 2023, 06:54:49 am »
Mcilroy
Hatton
Min woo lee
Fox
Meronk
Logged

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,922
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: RAWK golf fantasy league - SEASON 19
« Reply #6774 on: June 14, 2023, 04:18:28 pm »
Scheffler
C Smith
Fowler
Theegala
Woodland
Logged

Offline Fiasco

  • Just add water to foam at the mouth. Can't spell San Francisco. Has promised to eat his own cock. Cannibal Self-Harm in that case.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,741
  • JFT96.
Re: RAWK golf fantasy league - SEASON 19
« Reply #6775 on: June 15, 2023, 10:20:03 am »
US Open:


Patrick Cantlay
Justin Thomas
Joaquin Niemann
Cam Davis
Kurt Kitayama
Logged

Online BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,945
  • BoRac
Re: RAWK golf fantasy league - SEASON 19
« Reply #6776 on: June 15, 2023, 09:05:04 pm »
Logged

Online BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,945
  • BoRac
Re: RAWK golf fantasy league - SEASON 19
« Reply #6777 on: Yesterday at 09:18:15 am »
Some heavy scoring this week, with 15 of our picks in the top 20, and 6 in the top 5 ;D. It's olly's turn to pick the winner, and mickitez's to miss out on the bonus. Meanwhile, Gerry pulls further clear at the top. :)

US Open results

10p: Clark
6p: McIlroy, Scheffler, C. Smith, M-W Lee (x2), Fowler
3p: T. Kim (x2), Eckroat (x3), Rahm, Johnson
1p: Henley (x2), Cantlay, Koepka, Fitzpatrick, Lowry

21 ollyfrom.tv
18 BoRed
18 dudleyred
18 Gerry Attrick
08 mickitez
07 Buck Pete
01 Fiasco
00 FlashGordon

Overall standings

138 Gerry Attrick
115 ollyfrom.tv
105 Buck Pete
095 mickitez
082 dudleyred
081 BoRed
066 Fiasco
049 FlashGordon
Logged

Online BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,945
  • BoRac
Re: RAWK golf fantasy league - SEASON 19
« Reply #6778 on: Today at 01:01:05 pm »
Apologies for the delay, the women's odds weren't available last night. Three tournaments this week.

BMW International Open entry list

Adrian Meronk 15
Rasmus Højgaard 17
Yannik Paul 23
Antoine Rozner 23
Takumi Kanaya 26
Victor Perez 26
Pablo Larrazabal 29
Romain Langasque 29
Robert MacIntyre 29
Niklas Nørgaard 34
Jorge Campillo 36
Ewen Ferguson 41
Richard Mansell 41
Marcel Schneider 41
Marcel Siem 46
Joost Luiten 46
Tom Mckibbin 51
Fabrizio Zanotti 51
Sean Crocker 56
Frederic Lacroix 56
Matthieu Pavon 56
Paul Waring 56
Matthew Southgate 61
Clement Sordet 61
Eddie Pepperell 61
Maximilian Kieffer 61
Scott Jamieson 61
Rikuya Hoshino 61
Julien Brun 67
Dale Whitnell 67
Wilco Nienaber 67
Aaron Cockerill 67
Gavin Green 71
Callum Shinkwin 71
Hennie du Plessis 71
Marcus Kinhult 76
Matti Schmid 76
Mike Lorenzo Vera 76
Edoardo Molinari 76
Jazz Janewattananond 76
Zander Lombard 81
Jeong weon Ko 81
Dan Bradbury 81
Kiradech Aphibarnrat 81
Sebastian Soderberg 81
Jayden Schaper 81
Luke Donald 81
Sami Valimaki 81
Alejandro Del Rey 81
Calum Hill 81
Hurly Long 101
John Axelsen 101
Connor Syme 101
Kristian Krogh Johannessen 101
Andy Sullivan 101
Thriston Lawrence 101
Rafa Cabrera Bello 101
Shubhankar Sharma 101
Nick Bachem 111
Renato Paratore 111
Tom Lewis 111
Guido Migliozzi 111
Matthew Baldwin 111
Alexander Knappe 126
Oliver Bekker 126
Daniel Van Tonder 126
Deon Germishuys 126
Jeff Winther 126
Daniel Hillier 126
Daniel Brown 126
Daan Huizing 151
Justin Walters 151
Lukas Nemecz 151
Adrien Saddier 151
Daniel Gavins 151
Alfredo Garcia Heredia 151
Darren Fichardt 151
Santiago Tarrio 176
Wil Besseling 176
Nicolai von Dellingshausen 176
Darius Van Driel 201
Jacques Kruyswijk 201
David Ravetto 201
Bryce Easton 201
Sebastian Heisele 201
Andrew Wilson 201
Freddy Schott 201
Chase Hanna 201
Maximilian Schmitt 201
JC Ritchie 201
Robin Sciot Siegrist 201
Rasmus Neergaard petersen 226
Elvis Smylie 251
Filippo Celli 251
Haotong Li 251
Jack Senior 251
Nacho Elvira 251
Todd Clements 251
Borja Virto 301
Alexander Levy 301
Ockie Strydom 301
Oliver Hundebøll 301
Thomas Aiken 301
Jannik De Bruyn 301
Martin Simonsen 301
John Parry 301
Søren Kjeldsen 301
Thomas Rosenmueller 301
Jonas Baumgartner 301
Jamie Donaldson 301
James Morrison 351
Aguri Iwasaki 351
Sam Hutsby 351
Alex Cejka 351
Oliver Wilson 401
Thomas Bjørn 401
Niklas Lemke 401
Marc Warren 401
Ricardo Santos 401
Pierre Pineau 401
Garrick Porteous 401
Mikael Lindberg 401
Nicolas Colsaerts 401
Lucas Bjerregaard 401
Pedro Figueiredo 401
David Horsey 401
Joshua Lee 501
Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez 501
Yeongsu Kim 501
Mateusz Gradecki 501
Velten Meyer 501
Tim Wiedemeyer 501
Philipp Mejow 501
Christopher Mivis 501
Stephen Gallacher 501
Emilio Cuartero Blanco 501
Marc Hammer 751
Christoffer Bring 751
Jeremy Freiburghaus 751
Anton Albers 751
Gary Stal 751
John Murphy 751
Joel Stalter 751
Elias Bertheussen 751
Rasmus Rosin 1001
Blake Windred 1001
Manu Gandas 1001
Michael Hirmer 1001
Gudmundur Kristjansson 1001
Tobias Eden 1001
Tristen Strydom 1001
Gunner Wiebe 1001
David Howell 1001
OJ Farrell 1001
Richard McEvoy 1001
Ma Chengyao 2001

deadline: Thursday, 22 June, 5:00 a.m. BST
Logged

Online BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,945
  • BoRac
Re: RAWK golf fantasy league - SEASON 19
« Reply #6779 on: Today at 01:01:45 pm »
Travelers Championship entry list

Scottie Scheffler 7
Jon Rahm 11
Rory McIlroy 12
Patrick Cantlay 12
Xander Schauffele 15
Viktor Hovland 19
Collin Morikawa 23
Tommy Fleetwood 29
Tony Finau 31
Matt Fitzpatrick 34
Tom Kim 34
Rickie Fowler 34
Wyndham Clark 41
Si Woo Kim 41
Sungjae Im 41
Hideki Matsuyama 41
Russell Henley 41
Cameron Young 41
Max Homa 41
Jason Day 46
Justin Thomas 51
Shane Lowry 56
Harris English 56
Min Woo Lee 61
Denny McCarthy 67
Corey Conners 67
Brian Harman 67
Sahith Theegala 71
Adam Scott 76
Keegan Bradley 81
Andrew Putnam 91
Gary Woodland 101
Austin Eckroat 101
Stephan Jaeger 101
Byeong Hun An 101
Ludvig Aberg 101
Matt Kuchar 111
C.T. Pan 111
Mark Hubbard 111
Eric Cole 111
Cam Davis 126
Aaron Rai 126
Beau Hossler 126
Justin Suh 126
Patrick Rodgers 126
Emiliano Grillo 126
Lee Hodges 151
Seamus Power 151
Adam Schenk 151
K.H. Lee 151
Kurt Kitayama 151
Lucas Herbert 176
Brandon Wu 176
Tom Hoge 176
Sepp Straka 176
Christiaan Bezuidenhout 176
Sam Stevens 176
Matt NeSmith 176
J.T. Poston 201
Chez Reavie 201
Alex Smalley 201
Adam Svensson 201
Thomas Detry 201
Taylor Moore 201
Nick Hardy 201
Davis Riley 201
S.H. Kim 201
Will Gordon 201
Sam Bennett 201
Brendan Todd 226
Dylan Wu 251
Hayden Buckley 251
Doug Ghim 251
J.J. Spaun 251
Kevin Streelman 251
Webb Simpson 276
Vincent Norrman 276
Billy Horschel 276
David Lipsky 276
Matt Wallace 301
Jimmy Walker 301
Mackenzie Hughes 301
Joel Dahmen 301
Kevin Yu 301
Scott Stallings 301
Garrick Higgo 301
Luke List 301
Sam Ryder 301
Ben Martin 301
Michael Kim 301
Harry Hall 301
Davis Thompson 301
Ben Griffin 301
Andrew Novak 301
Taylor Pendrith 301
Lucas Glover 301
Stewart Cink 301
Nate Lashley 301
Cameron Champ 301
Ryan Palmer 301
Joseph Bramlett 301
Justin Lower 351
Chesson Hadley 351
Patton Kizzire 351
Carson Young 351
Michael Thorbjornsen 351
Callum Tarren 351
Zecheng Dou 351
Austin Smotherman 351
Ryan Moore 351
Francesco Molinari 351
Danny Willett 351
Robby Shelton 351
Peter Malnati 351
Lanto Griffin 351
Brett Stegmaier 351
Scott Piercy 351
Kevin Tway 351
Greyson Sigg 401
Zach Johnson 401
Doc Redman 401
Tyler Duncan 401
Erik van Rooyen 401
Kramer Hickok 401
Trey Mullinax 401
Adam Long 401
Nico Echavarria 501
Charley Hoffman 501
Ben Taylor 501
Chad Ramey 501
James Hahn 501
David Lingmerth 501
Kevin Kisner 501
Troy Merritt 501
Carl Yuan 501
Martin Laird 601
Matthias Schwab 601
Benjamin James 601
Brian Gay 751
Paul Haley II 751
Richy Werenski 751
Russell Knox 1001
Zac Blair 1001
J.B. Holmes 1001
Robert Streb 1001
Kelly Kraft 1501
Ryan Brehm 1501
Jim Herman 1501
Tyson Alexander 1501
Jason Dufner 1501
Andrew Landry 1501
Ryan Blaum 2001
Kyle Reifers 2501
Nick Watney 2501
Andrew Svoboda 2501
Max McGreevy 2501

deadline: Thursday, 22 June, 11:00 a.m. BST
Logged

Online BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,945
  • BoRac
Re: RAWK golf fantasy league - SEASON 19
« Reply #6780 on: Today at 01:02:25 pm »
KPMG Womens PGA Championship entry list

Atthaya Thitikul 12
Nelly Korda 13
Jin Young Ko 13
Hyo Joo Kim 15
Rose Zhang 21
Leona Maguire 21
Hye Jin Choi 23
Xiyu Lin 26
Hae Ran Ryu 26
Lilia Vu 29
Ayaka Furue 29
Nasa Hataoka 31
Lydia Ko 31
Georgia Hall 31
Ashleigh Buhai 34
Minjee Lee 34
Danielle Kang 36
Linn Grant 36
Celine Boutier 41
Carlota Ciganda 41
Madelene Sagstrom 46
Brooke M. Henderson 46
Jennifer Kupcho 46
Charley Hull 51
Ruoning Yin 56
Cheyenne Knight 56
Lexi Thompson 61
Maja Stark 61
Anna Nordqvist 67
Sei Young Kim 67
Amy Yang 67
Hannah Green 71
Yuka Saso 71
Aditi Ashok 76
Ariya Jutanugarn 81
Angel Yin 81
Megan Khang 81
In Gee Chun 81
Albane Valenzuela 81
Alison Lee 91
Allisen Corpuz 101
Jenny Shin 101
Marina Alex 101
Narin An 101
Ally Ewing 111
Jodi Ewart Shadoff 111
A Lim Kim 126
Eun Hee Ji 126
Gaby Lopez 126
Grace Kim 126
Chella Choi 151
Natthakritta Vongtaveelap 151
Emily Kristine Pedersen 151
Minami Katsu 151
Lindsey Weaver Wright 176
Nanna Koerstz Madsen 176
Stephanie Kyriacou 176
Yuna Nishimura 201
Stacy Lewis 201
Arpichaya Yubol 201
Andrea Lee 226
Gemma Dryburgh 226
Moriya Jutanugarn 226
Perrine Delacour 226
Mel Reid 226
Hinako Shibuno 226
Ryann Otoole 226
Patty Tavatanakit 226
Lucy Li 226
Lauren Coughlin 251
Yan Liu 251
Yu Liu 276
Jasmine Suwannapura 276
Frida Kinhult 276
Lizette Salas 276
Sarah Schmelzel 301
Mi Hyang Lee 301
Pajaree Anannarukarn 301
Matilda Castren 301
Mao Saigo 301
Mina Harigae 301
Gabriela Ruffels 351
Jaravee Boonchant 351
Wei Ling Hsu 401
Lauren Stephenson 401
Su Oh 401
In Kyung Kim 401
Bronte Law 401
Austin Ernst 401
Karis Davidson 401
Azahara Munoz 401
Maddie Szeryk 401
Jennifer Chang 401
Esther Henseleit 401
Lee Anne Pace 401
Peiyun Chien 401
Stephanie Meadow 401
Sarah Kemp 401
Jeongeun Lee6 501
Brittany Lincicome 501
Soo Bin Joo 501
Morgane Metraux 501
Pernilla Lindberg 501
Wichanee Meechai 501
Celine Borge 501
Lauren Hartlage 501
Maria Fassi 501
Brittany Altomare 601
Yealimi Noh 601
Dani Holmqvist 601
Aline Krauter 601
Xiaowen Yin 601
Linnea Strom 601
Brianna Do 751
Angela Stanford 751
Gabriella Then 751
Jennifer Song 751
Christina Kim 751
Sophia Schubert 751
Pornanong Phatlum 751
Samantha Wagner 751
Charlotte Thomas 751
Mariajo Uribe 751
Elizabeth Szokol 751
Amanda Doherty 751
Pavarisa Yoktuan 751
Dana Fall 751
Paula Reto 751
Daniela Darquea 751
Ines Laklalech 751
Gina Kim 751
Marissa Steen 751
Dewi Weber 751
Annie Park 751
Emma Talley 751
Sung Hyun Park 751
Jing Yan 751
Cristie Kerr 751
Haeji Kang 751
Bailey Tardy 751
Yu Sang Hou 751
Haru Nomura 751
Alexa Pano 751
Min Lee 751
Allie Knight 1001
Laura Davies 1001
Joanna Coe 1001
Alisa Rodriguez 1001
Amy Ruengmateekhun 1001
Stephanie Connelly Eiswerth 1001
Samantha Morrell 1001
Emily Miller 1001
Sandra Changkija 1001
Loretta Giovannettone 1001
Mariah Stackhouse 1001

deadline: Thursday, 22 June, 11:00 a.m. BST
Logged

Online BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,945
  • BoRac
Re: RAWK golf fantasy league - SEASON 19
« Reply #6781 on: Today at 01:04:01 pm »
A quick reminder that the deadlines above are provisional, I will update them once the actual tee times are published. In terms of bonus points, consecutive tournaments will be determined by the order of first round tee times, which may differ from the order in which the tournaments end.
Logged

Online BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,945
  • BoRac
Re: RAWK golf fantasy league - SEASON 19
« Reply #6782 on: Today at 01:12:00 pm »
BMW:

R. Hojgaard
N. Hojgaard
Cabrera Bello
Bachem
Paratore

Travelers:

Scheffler
Fitzpatrick
Thomas
Wallace
Stallings

KPMG:

Atthaya Thitikul
Xiyu Lin
Ruoning Yin
Jenny Shin
Mi Hyang Lee
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 165 166 167 168 169 [170]   Go Up
« previous next »
 