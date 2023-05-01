Please
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
Betting, Drafts and Fantasy/Prediction Leagues
»
Topic:
RAWK golf fantasy league - SEASON 19
Author
Topic: RAWK golf fantasy league - SEASON 19 (Read 251509 times)
ollyfrom.tv
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 5,603
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: RAWK golf fantasy league - SEASON 19
«
Reply #6680 on:
May 1, 2023, 08:31:57 pm
Italian Open
R Hojgaard
Luiten
Green
Syme
Jordan
Wells Fargo
Spieth
Im
Bradley
Spaun
Hadwin
dudleyred
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 10,288
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: RAWK golf fantasy league - SEASON 19
«
Reply #6681 on:
May 1, 2023, 09:04:22 pm
Italy
Mcintyre
Migliozzi
Molinari
Cabrera bello
Lombard
Wells Fargo
Mcilroy
Fowler
Noren
Power
Rai
mickitez
Legacy Fan
Posts: 1,113
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: RAWK golf fantasy league - SEASON 19
«
Reply #6682 on:
Yesterday
at 11:22:52 am
Italian Open
Robert MacIntyre
Antoine Rozner
Scott Jamieson
Alexander Knappe
Matthew Baldwin
Wells Fargo
Xander Schauffele
Rickie Fowler
Shane Lowry
Webb Simpson
Seamus Power
Gerry Attrick
Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
Legacy Fan
Posts: 48,630
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: RAWK golf fantasy league - SEASON 19
«
Reply #6683 on:
Yesterday
at 05:00:18 pm
Italian
Hojgaard
Otaegui
Arnaus
Cabrera-Bello
Syme
Wells Fargo
Hovland
Im
Connors
Rodgers
Simpson
Buck Pete
GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 28,500
Re: RAWK golf fantasy league - SEASON 19
«
Reply #6684 on:
Today
at 12:14:48 am
Italian
Rasmus Hojgaard
Otaegui
Forrest
Cockerill
Strydom
Quote from: Linudden on August 29, 2017, 01:16:26 pm
IT'S TURNING LEFT!
IT'S TURNING LEFT!
Fiasco
Just add water to foam at the mouth. Can't spell San Francisco. Has promised to eat his own cock. Cannibal Self-Harm in that case.....
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 21,539
JFT96.
Re: RAWK golf fantasy league - SEASON 19
«
Reply #6685 on:
Today
at 12:24:17 am
Italian Open:
Victor Perez
Guido Migliozzi
Fabrizio Zanotti
Eddie Pepperell
Kalle Samooja
Wells Fargo:
Patrick Cantlay
Sam Burns
Keegan Bradley
Byeong-Hun An
Hayden Buckley
