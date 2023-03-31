What an effort from olly with all five picks finishing in the top ten (I don't think anyone's ever managed that before). 37 points equals the previous record, also held by olly, who now has the top 5 highest scores all to himself (twice 37, twice 34 and once 33, while no one else has ever managed more than 32).
US Masters results
10p: Rahm
6p: Reed, Henley (x2)
3p: Theegala (x2), Scheffler, Fitzpatrick, Schauffele, Morikawa
1p: Cantlay, Lowry
37 ollyfrom.tv
18 Buck Pete
13 mickitez
06 BoRed
04 Gerry Attrick
01 Fiasco
00 dudleyred
00 FlashGordon
Overall Standings
197 BoRed
159 Buck Pete
159 Gerry Attrick
155 ollyfrom.tv
146 mickitez
136 Fiasco
133 FlashGordon
114 dudleyred