Online BoRed

Re: RAWK golf fantasy league - SEASON 18
« Reply #6600 on: March 31, 2023, 06:10:28 pm »
Not even sure any of mine will make the cut here. ;D

Si Woo Kim was in the top five half an hour ago, and then made +6 on the last four holes. :o
Online BoRed

Re: RAWK golf fantasy league - SEASON 18
« Reply #6601 on: April 2, 2023, 11:09:49 pm »
No, this season is not over.

Valero Texas Open results

10p: Conners
6p: Kuchar
3p: Buckley (x2), Fowler, Kirk
1p: Noren, Matsuyama

11 Gerry Attrick
09 Buck Pete
06 mickitez
03 Fiasco
01 dudleyred
01 ollyfrom.tv
00 BoRed
00 FlashGordon

Overall Standings

191 BoRed
155 Gerry Attrick
141 Buck Pete
135 Fiasco
133 FlashGordon
133 mickitez
118 ollyfrom.tv
114 dudleyred
Online BoRed

Re: RAWK golf fantasy league - SEASON 18
« Reply #6602 on: April 3, 2023, 06:46:10 pm »
Again, just one tournament this week. The lack of tournaments working in my favour. :)

US Masters entry list

Scottie Scheffler 8
Rory McIlroy 8
Jon Rahm 10
Jordan Spieth 17
Justin Thomas 19
Patrick Cantlay 21
Cameron Smith 23
Tony Finau 23
Collin Morikawa 26
Dustin Johnson 26
Jason Day 26
Xander Schauffele 26
Cameron Young 29
Max Homa 31
Brooks Koepka 34
Will Zalatoris 36
Sungjae Im 36
Hideki Matsuyama 41
Sam Burns 41
Viktor Hovland 41
Corey Conners 46
Matt Fitzpatrick 46
Shane Lowry 51
Tommy Fleetwood 51
Tyrrell Hatton 56
Min Woo Lee 56
Justin Rose 56
Patrick Reed 67
Joaquin Niemann 67
Tiger Woods 76
Tom Kim 81
Si Woo Kim 91
Louis Oosthuizen 91
Adam Scott 91
Bryson DeChambeau 101
Keith Mitchell 111
Sahith Theegala 111
Tom Hoge 111
Abraham Ancer 111
Keegan Bradley 111
Kurt Kitayama 126
Danny Willett 126
Mito Pereira 126
Sergio Garcia 126
Seamus Power 141
Talor Gooch 151
Russell Henley 151
Thomas Pieters 151
Chris Kirk 151
Billy Horschel 161
Ryan Fox 176
Brian Harman 201
Alex Noren 201
Jason Kokrak 201
J T Poston 201
Harold Varner III 201
Bubba Watson 201
Taylor Moore 201
Phil Mickelson 201
Gary Woodland 201
Francesco Molinari 226
Kevin Na 251
Cameron Champ 251
Adam Svensson 251
Charl Schwartzel 251
Harris English 251
Mackenzie Hughes 301
Adrian Meronk 301
Sepp Straka 301
Kyoung-Hoon Lee 301
Scott Stallings 351
Kevin Kisner 351
Kazuki Higa 501
Zach Johnson 501
Gordon Sargent 751
Bernhard Langer 1001
Fred Couples 1001
Sam Bennett 1001
Harrison Crowe 1501
Aldrich Potgieter 2001
Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira 2001
Mike Weir 2001
Matthew McClean 2501
Vijay Singh 2501
Jose Maria Olazabal 2501
Ben Carr 2501
Sandy Lyle 2501
Larry Mize 2501

deadline: Thursday, 6 April, 1:00 p.m. BST
Online BoRed

Re: RAWK golf fantasy league - SEASON 18
« Reply #6603 on: April 3, 2023, 08:55:04 pm »
Scheffler
Schauffele
Hatton
DeChambeau
Kisner
Online dudleyred

Re: RAWK golf fantasy league - SEASON 18
« Reply #6604 on: April 3, 2023, 11:44:51 pm »
Mcilroy
Day
Fleetwood
Fox
Meronk
Offline ollyfrom.tv

Re: RAWK golf fantasy league - SEASON 18
« Reply #6605 on: April 4, 2023, 03:11:02 pm »
Rahm
Morikawa
Reed
Theegala
Henley
Offline FlashGordon

Re: RAWK golf fantasy league - SEASON 18
« Reply #6606 on: April 5, 2023, 12:29:59 pm »
US Masters

Rory McIlroy
Dustin Johnson
Tiger Woods
Danny Willett
Ryan Fox
Offline mickitez

Re: RAWK golf fantasy league - SEASON 18
« Reply #6607 on: April 5, 2023, 02:20:26 pm »
US Masters

Jon Rahm
Xander Schauffele
Louis Oosthuizen
Danny Willett
Seamus Power
Offline Gerry Attrick

Re: RAWK golf fantasy league - SEASON 18
« Reply #6608 on: April 5, 2023, 06:43:14 pm »
McIlroy
Morikawa
Lowry
Hoge
Pereira
Offline Fiasco

Re: RAWK golf fantasy league - SEASON 18
« Reply #6609 on: April 6, 2023, 10:39:38 am »
Masters:

Patrick Cantlay
Jason Day
Tiger Woods
Abraham Ancer
Danny Willett
Online Buck Pete

Re: RAWK golf fantasy league - SEASON 18
« Reply #6610 on: April 6, 2023, 10:59:16 am »
Masters

Scheffler
Fitzpatrick
Fleetwood
Mitchell
Henley
Online BoRed

Re: RAWK golf fantasy league - SEASON 18
« Reply #6611 on: April 9, 2023, 10:28:10 pm »
As it stands, it would be 35 points for olly here, withthe winner, three in the top five, four in the top ten, and all five in the top 20.
Online BoRed

Re: RAWK golf fantasy league - SEASON 18
« Reply #6612 on: April 10, 2023, 12:23:17 am »
What an effort from olly with all five picks finishing in the top ten (I don't think anyone's ever managed that before). 37 points equals the previous record, also held by olly, who now has the top 5 highest scores all to himself (twice 37, twice 34 and once 33, while no one else has ever managed more than 32).

US Masters results

10p: Rahm
6p: Reed, Henley (x2)
3p: Theegala (x2), Scheffler, Fitzpatrick, Schauffele, Morikawa
1p: Cantlay, Lowry

37 ollyfrom.tv
18 Buck Pete
13 mickitez
06 BoRed
04 Gerry Attrick
01 Fiasco
00 dudleyred
00 FlashGordon

Overall Standings

197 BoRed
159 Buck Pete
159 Gerry Attrick
155 ollyfrom.tv
146 mickitez
136 Fiasco
133 FlashGordon
114 dudleyred
Online BoRed

Re: RAWK golf fantasy league - SEASON 18
« Reply #6613 on: April 10, 2023, 12:15:04 pm »
And again, just one tournament this week.

RBC Heritage entry list

Scottie Scheffler 9.5
Jon Rahm 10
Rory McIlroy 12
Patrick Cantlay 15
Collin Morikawa 19
Jordan Spieth 21
Tony Finau 21
Xander Schauffele 23
Viktor Hovland 23
Max Homa 26
Justin Thomas 26
Cameron Young 26
Sungjae Im 31
Matt Fitzpatrick 31
Sam Burns 36
Tom Kim 41
Tyrrell Hatton 41
Shane Lowry 41
Corey Conners 46
Will Zalatoris 51
Matt Kuchar 56
Tommy Fleetwood 56
Rickie Fowler 56
Justin Rose 61
Taylor Montgomery 61
Sahith Theegala 67
Keith Mitchell 71
Wyndham Clark 76
Tom Hoge 76
Keegan Bradley 76
Russell Henley 76
Si Woo Kim 76
Adam Scott 81
Min Woo Lee 81
Webb Simpson 81
Seamus Power 91
Gary Woodland 91
J T Poston 91
Chris Kirk 91
Brian Harman 91
Adam Hadwin 101
Maverick McNealy 101
Sepp Straka 101
Kurt Kitayama 111
Matt Wallace 111
Billy Horschel 111
Denny McCarthy 111
Taylor Moore 111
J J Spaun 111
Kyoung-Hoon Lee 126
Sam Ryder 126
Thomas Detry 126
Lucas Herbert 126
Ryan Fox 126
Justin Suh 126
Harris English 126
Stephan Jaeger 151
Nick Taylor 151
Adam Svensson 151
Ben Griffin 151
Christiaan Bezuidenhout 151
Cameron Davis 151
Joel Dahmen 151
Sam Stevens 151
Brendan Todd 151
Davis Riley 151
Patrick Rodgers 151
Danny Willett 176
Scott Stallings 176
Beau Hossler 176
Andrew Putnam 176
Alex Smalley 176
Ben Martin 176
Taylor Pendrith 176
Akshay Bhatia 176
Hayden Buckley 201
Mackenzie Hughes 201
Lanto Griffin 201
Aaron Rai 201
Emiliano Grillo 201
Luke List 226
Lee Hodges 226
Adam Schenk 226
Davis Thompson 226
Nick Hardy 251
Brandon Wu 251
C T Pan 301
Erik van Rooyen 301
Scott Piercy 301
Garrick Higgo 301
Ryan Palmer 301
Kevin Streelman 301
Tyler Duncan 351
Trey Mullinax 351
Peter Malnati 351
Lucas Glover 351
Doug Ghim 351
Michael Thompson 351
Ben Taylor 401
Patton Kizzire 401
Luke Donald 401
Kevin Kisner 401
David Lipsky 401
Nate Lashley 401
Mark Hubbard 401
Stewart Cink 401
Kramer Hickok 501
Chesson Hadley 501
Russell Knox 501
Callum Tarren 501
Matthew Nesmith 501
Adam Long 501
Cameron Champ 501
Dylan Frittelli 601
Martin Laird 601
Zach Johnson 601
Nicolas Echavarria 601
Matthias Schwab 601
Austin Smotherman 601
Troy Merritt 601
Chez Reavie 601
Greyson Sigg 601
Satoshi Kodaira 751
Chad Ramey 751
Jim Furyk 751
Doc Redman 751
Kevin Tway 751
Ryan Moore 751
Justin Lower 751
Andrew Landry 1001
Jimmy Walker 1001
Robert Streb 1501
James Hahn 1501
Wesley Bryan 1501
Ernie Els 1501
Jason Dufner 2001
Jim Herman 2001
Carson Young 2001
Kelly Kraft 2501
Tommy Gibson 2501
Richy Werenski 2501
Ryan Brehm 2501
Brian Gay 2501
Max McGreevy 2501
Davis Love III 5001

deadline: Thursday, 13 April, 12:00 p.m. BST
Online BoRed

Re: RAWK golf fantasy league - SEASON 18
« Reply #6614 on: April 10, 2023, 12:16:54 pm »
Cantlay
Thomas
Fleetwood
Kitayama
Taylor Moore
Offline ollyfrom.tv

Re: RAWK golf fantasy league - SEASON 18
« Reply #6615 on: April 10, 2023, 05:45:29 pm »
Spieth
Cam Young
SW Kim
Wallace
Horschel
Offline mickitez

Re: RAWK golf fantasy league - SEASON 18
« Reply #6616 on: April 10, 2023, 11:11:47 pm »
RBC Heritage

Scottie Scheffler
Matt Fitzpatrick
Justin Rose
Thomas Detry
Danny Willett
Online dudleyred

Re: RAWK golf fantasy league - SEASON 18
« Reply #6617 on: April 11, 2023, 12:00:22 am »
Rahm
Thomas
Min woo lee
Willett
Knox
Online Buck Pete

Re: RAWK golf fantasy league - SEASON 18
« Reply #6618 on: April 11, 2023, 09:28:24 am »
RBC

Morikawa
Kuchar
Hoge
Hardy
Cink
Offline Gerry Attrick

Re: RAWK golf fantasy league - SEASON 18
« Reply #6619 on: April 12, 2023, 07:19:17 pm »
Scheffler
Thomas
Fleetwood
McNealy
Horschel
Offline FlashGordon

Re: RAWK golf fantasy league - SEASON 18
« Reply #6620 on: April 13, 2023, 09:16:58 am »
RBC Heritage

Jordan Spieth
Justin Thomas
Ricky Fowler
Billy Horschel
Denny McCarthy
Offline Fiasco

Re: RAWK golf fantasy league - SEASON 18
« Reply #6621 on: April 13, 2023, 11:49:20 am »
RBC:

Collin Morikawa
Justin Thomas
Russell Henley
Harris English
Scott Stallings
Online BoRed

Re: RAWK golf fantasy league - SEASON 18
« Reply #6622 on: Yesterday at 08:37:34 pm »
mickitez and olly chasing a bonus, mickitez has picked Fitzpatrick, olly has Spieth. It could yet turn into a tight finish next week, especially now the rule has changed for picking three winners in a row.
Online BoRed

Re: RAWK golf fantasy league - SEASON 18
« Reply #6623 on: Yesterday at 11:16:55 pm »
And into a playoff they go.
Online BoRed

Re: RAWK golf fantasy league - SEASON 18
« Reply #6624 on: Today at 12:02:01 am »
Fitzpatrick secures a bonus for mickitez, who climbs into second place heading into the final week of the season.

RBC Heritage results

10p: Fitzpatrick
6p: Spieth, Cantlay
3p: -
1p: Scheffler, T. Moore (x2), Rahm, Fowler, Fleetwood, Henley, Kuchar

21 mickitez (including ten bonus points)
09 BoRed
07 FlashGordon
06 ollyfrom.tv
02 Gerry Attrick
01 Buck Pete
01 dudleyred
01 Fiasco

Overall Standings

206 BoRed
167 mickitez
161 Gerry Attrick
161 ollyfrom.tv
160 Buck Pete
140 FlashGordon
137 Fiasco
115 dudleyred
