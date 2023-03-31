What an effort from olly with all five picks finishing in the top ten (I don't think anyone's ever managed that before). 37 points equals the previous record, also held by olly, who now has the top 5 highest scores all to himself (twice 37, twice 34 and once 33, while no one else has ever managed more than 32).



US Masters results



10p: Rahm

6p: Reed, Henley (x2)

3p: Theegala (x2), Scheffler, Fitzpatrick, Schauffele, Morikawa

1p: Cantlay, Lowry



37 ollyfrom.tv

18 Buck Pete

13 mickitez

06 BoRed

04 Gerry Attrick

01 Fiasco

00 dudleyred

00 FlashGordon



Overall Standings



197 BoRed

159 Buck Pete

159 Gerry Attrick

155 ollyfrom.tv

146 mickitez

136 Fiasco

133 FlashGordon

114 dudleyred