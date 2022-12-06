Pete becomes the second player ever to pick up two bonuses in one season, but, with one tournament to go, he is also likely to become the first player to pick up two bonuses and not win the title. Alfred Dunhill Championship results
10p: O. Strydom (x2)
6p: Otaegui
3p: Oosthuizen, Burmester
1p: Jamieson, Luiten, Ritchie (x2), Pepperell, Fisher
30 Buck Pete (including 10 bonus points)
07 Gerry Attrick
06 Fiasco
04 ollyfrom.tv
01 BoRed
00 dudleyred
00 mickitezOverall standings
295 Gerry Attrick
249 Buck Pete
207 Fiasco
205 BoRed
204 dudleyred
204 mickitez
195 ollyfrom.tv