RAWK golf fantasy league - SEASON 18 starts THIS WEEK

Re: RAWK golf fantasy league - SEASON 17
December 6, 2022, 10:18:10 am
Alfred Dunhill Championship

Charl Schwartzel
Wilco Nienaber
Sami Valimaki
Richard Sterne
Darius van Driel
Re: RAWK golf fantasy league - SEASON 17
December 6, 2022, 12:20:16 pm
Alfred Dunhill

Burmester
Vincent
Fisher
Norris
Prinsloo
Re: RAWK golf fantasy league - SEASON 17
December 7, 2022, 06:39:24 pm
Sean Crocker
Shaun Norris
Richard Sterne
Dan Bradbury
Grant Forrest
Re: RAWK golf fantasy league - SEASON 17
December 7, 2022, 10:15:20 pm
Lawrence
Nienaber
De Jager
Forrest
O. Strydom
Re: RAWK golf fantasy league - SEASON 17
December 8, 2022, 12:36:13 am
Alfred Dunhill:

Christiaan Bezuidenhout
Adrian Otaegui
Louis De Jager
Ernie Els
Alexander Knappe
Re: RAWK golf fantasy league - SEASON 17
December 8, 2022, 08:31:58 am
Ah shit, Ill just have to take the default this time  :butt
Re: RAWK golf fantasy league - SEASON 17
December 8, 2022, 11:39:13 pm
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on December  8, 2022, 08:31:58 am
Ah shit, Ill just have to take the default this time  :butt

Sorry, been offline all day. Your default picks are Oosthuizen, Pepperell, Luiten, Ritchie and Daniel Brown.
Re: RAWK golf fantasy league - SEASON 17
December 11, 2022, 04:23:51 pm
Pete becomes the second player ever to pick up two bonuses in one season, but, with one tournament to go, he is also likely to become the first player to pick up two bonuses and not win the title. ;D

Alfred Dunhill Championship results

10p: O. Strydom (x2)
6p: Otaegui
3p: Oosthuizen, Burmester
1p: Jamieson, Luiten, Ritchie (x2), Pepperell, Fisher

30 Buck Pete (including 10 bonus points)
07 Gerry Attrick
06 Fiasco
04 ollyfrom.tv
01 BoRed
00 dudleyred
00 mickitez

Overall standings

295 Gerry Attrick
249 Buck Pete
207 Fiasco
205 BoRed
204 dudleyred
204 mickitez
195 ollyfrom.tv
Re: RAWK golf fantasy league - SEASON 17
December 11, 2022, 04:25:06 pm
The maximum number of points one can get in a single tournament is 102, so no one is out of this just yet. ;)
Re: RAWK golf fantasy league - SEASON 17
December 12, 2022, 06:21:43 pm
AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open entry list

Thomas Detry 6.5
Dean Burmester 7
Antoine Rozner 15
Oliver Bekker 17
Laurie Canter 19
Jayden Schaper 23
Renato Paratore 29
Julien Brun 34
Sami Valimaki 36
Matthieu Pavon 36
Ryo Hisatsune 36
Tom McKibbin 36
Louis De Jager 36
Nathan Kimsey 41
Ockie Strydom 41
Matthew Southgate 46
Niklas Norgaard Møller 51
JC Ritchie 56
Dan Erickson 61
Marcel Siem 61
Grant Forrest 61
Brandon Stone 61
Alejandro Canizares 61
Julien Guerrier 71
Ricardo Gouveia 71
Richard Sterne 71
Santiago Tarrio 71
Liu Yan Wei 76
Bryce Easton 76
Lucas Bjerregaard 81
David Ravetto 81
Jaco Prinsloo 81
Ian Snyman 81
Casey Jarvis 91
Alfredo Garcia-Heredia 91
Alexander Knappe 101
Alejandro Del Rey 101
Todd Clements 111
Jeong Weon Ko 111
Jbe Kruger 111
Jens Dantorp 111
Pierre Pineau 126
Filippo Celli 126
Craig Howie 126
Thomas Aiken 126
Martin Vorster 126
Jens Fahrbring 126
Ashley Chesters 141
Christiaan Burke 141
Deon Germishuys 141
Ross McGowan 151
Pieter Moolman 151
JJ Senekal 151
Angel Hidalgo 151
Nicolas Colsaerts 161
Ricardo Santos 161
James Hart du Preez 161
Hennie Otto 161
Neil Schietekat 161
Simon Forsstrom 161
John Axelsen 176
Joel Stalter 176
Freddy Schott 176
Velten Meyer 176
Niklas Lemke 176
Jeremy Freiburghaus 176
Rhys Enoch 176
Adilson Da Silva 201
Christoffer Bring 201
Thomas Bjorn 201
Gary Hurley 201
Albert Venter 201
Henric Sturehed 201
OJ Farrell 226
Ryan Van Velzen 226
Sean Bradley 226
Mikael Lindberg 226
Bradley Bawden 251
Oihan Guillamoundeguy 251
Peter Karmis 251
Elias Bertheussen 251
Malcolm Mitchell 251
Heinrich Bruiners 251
Kyle Barker 251
Wynand Dingle 251
Luca Filippi 251
Dylan Mostert 251
Javier Sainz 251
Joshua Lee 276
Sam Hutsby 276
Luke Brown 276
Jaco Van Zyl 276
John Murphy 301
Ruan Korb 301
MJ Viljoen 301
Jake Redman 301
Aldrich Potgieter 301
Tristen Strydom 301
Anton Karlsson 301
Benjamin Rusch 301
Marco Penge 351
Ugo Coussaud 351
Mateusz Gradecki 351
Martin Rohwer 351
Dylan Naidoo 351
Keith Horne 351
Louis Albertse 351
Emilio Cuartero Blanco 351
Stephen Ferreira 401
Kyle McClatchie 401
Keenan Davidse 401
Rupert Kaminski 401
Luke Jerling 401
Manuel Elvira 401
Luke Harries 401
Pedro Figueiredo 451
Stefan Wears-Taylor 451
Brooklin Bailey 501
Pavan Sagoo 501
Gary Stal 501
Rhys West 501
CJ Du Plessis 501
Merrick Bremner 501
Anthony Michael 501
Riekus Nortje 501
Jacques P de Villiers 501
Keagan Thomas 501
Clancy Waugh 501
Jordan Gumberg 601
Matias Calderon 601
Gudmundur Kristjansson 601
Kristoffer Reitan 601
Herman Loubser 601
Danie Van Niekerk 601
Jordan Duminy 601
Nikhil Rama 601
Michael Palmer 601
Jean-Paul Strydom 601
Harry Konig 601
Dean ORiley 601
Graeme Storm 751
Henry Sheridan-Mills 751
Keelan van Wyk 751
Madalitso Muthiya 751
Adam Breen 751
Pierre Pellegrin 1001
Makhetha Mazibuko 1001
Estiaan Conradie 1001
Lyle Rowe 1001
Michael Kok 1001
Ruan Conradie 1001
Hugo Esposito 1001
Philip Eriksson 1001
Toto Thimba Jnr 1501
Vishnoo Seeneevassen 2001
Gerard du Plooy 2001
Quintin Wilsnach 2001

deadline: Thursday, 15 December, 2:20 a.m. GMT
Re: RAWK golf fantasy league - SEASON 17
December 12, 2022, 06:23:58 pm
Burmester
McKibbin
Ritchie
Knappe
Fahrbring
Re: RAWK golf fantasy league - SEASON 17
December 13, 2022, 09:03:57 am
Bo. Can i make a suggestion for NEXT season please.

I think the 10 point bonus for picking the winner in consecutive events should then chain.

So picking back to back winners gets you a 10 point bonus.  A 3rd winner on the bounce gets you another 10 points and so on.

You know yourself its pretty damn hard to get two winners on the bounce, let alone 3 or 4.  So I don't think this bonus will be abused, but a player consistently picking multiple winners should be recognised.

It also gives chasing players a chance of getting back into the game.

What do you think?
Re: RAWK golf fantasy league - SEASON 17
December 13, 2022, 09:16:46 am
I could live with that, let's hear what the others think.

While this rule would help the chasing pack, the flip side is that it could also help the leader run away with it. And it's usually the leader that picks most winners and gets most bonuses.

Though it's probably academic anyway, I'm not sure anyone has ever got three in a row. An unwanted side effect could be that more people start picking obvious favourites.
Re: RAWK golf fantasy league - SEASON 17
December 13, 2022, 09:25:38 am
yeah i see your points Bo.  Was just a thought while looking at my situation this season. Even though I don't think an extra 10 points this week would help me catch Gerry.

As you say, nobody has ever picked 3 on the bounce anyway.
Re: RAWK golf fantasy league - SEASON 17
December 13, 2022, 09:40:55 am
Getting bonus points is really, really hard. Even back to back favourites is very rare. Sometimes I think 10 extra doesnt reflect it but I dont know how maybe would be right to prevent it being a 1 week competition.
Re: RAWK golf fantasy league - SEASON 17
December 13, 2022, 03:18:14 pm
Mauritius Open

Rozner
Brun
Sterne
Clements
Kruger

I'm happy to let bonus rollover
Re: RAWK golf fantasy league - SEASON 17
December 14, 2022, 08:50:29 am
Mauritius

Aiken
Kruger
Chesters
Horne
Elvira
Re: RAWK golf fantasy league - SEASON 17
December 14, 2022, 10:13:53 am
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on December 13, 2022, 09:40:55 am
Getting bonus points is really, really hard. Even back to back favourites is very rare. Sometimes I think 10 extra doesnt reflect it but I dont know how maybe would be right to prevent it being a 1 week competition.

Is that a vote for or against? :)
Re: RAWK golf fantasy league - SEASON 17
December 14, 2022, 10:27:02 am
Quote from: BoRed on December 14, 2022, 10:13:53 am
Is that a vote for or against? :)

For
Re: RAWK golf fantasy league - SEASON 17
December 14, 2022, 10:28:12 am
Mauritius

Burmester
Valimaki
Stone
Knappe
Chesters
Re: RAWK golf fantasy league - SEASON 17
December 14, 2022, 11:16:19 am
Mauritius Open

Thomas Detry
Renato Paratore
Brandon Stone
Todd Clements
Ricardo Santos

id be for the extra bonus too, its so hard to get 3 in a row right that the bonus would be well deserved if you did manage it
Re: RAWK golf fantasy league - SEASON 17
December 14, 2022, 05:19:28 pm
Alexander Knappe
Alejandro Del Rey
Todd Clements
Jeong Weon Ko
Jbe Kruger
Re: RAWK golf fantasy league - SEASON 17
December 14, 2022, 11:26:09 pm
Mauritius:

Antoine Rozner
Renato Paratore
Brandon Stone
Jens Dantorp
Hennie Otto




No problem with rolling the bonus over.
Re: RAWK golf fantasy league - SEASON 17
December 15, 2022, 09:32:30 am
Well that's unanimous then, with a couple of abstentions. :)

I'll amend the rules in January.
Re: RAWK golf fantasy league - SEASON 17
December 18, 2022, 01:44:48 pm
What we've known for a good few weeks now is finally official - Gerry wins his fifth title in style with a record breaking points total. Meanwhile, olly's last ditch effort sees mickitez and myself share the wooden spoon. ;D

AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open results

10p: Rozner
6p: Brun, Ko (x2)
3p: -
1p: Stone, Valimaki

16 ollyfrom.tv
12 dudleyred
11 Fiasco
02 Gerry Attrick
01 mickitez
00 BoRed
00 Buck Pete

Overall standings

297 Gerry Attrick
249 Buck Pete
218 Fiasco
216 dudleyred
211 ollyfrom.tv
205 BoRed
205 mickitez

Congrats to Gerry, happy holidays to the lot of you, and hope to see you all back in the new year! :)
Re: RAWK golf fantasy league - SEASON 18 starts in January
December 19, 2022, 10:28:20 am
Well done Gerry, cheers for running Bo. Happy christmas all   :)
Re: RAWK golf fantasy league - SEASON 18 starts in January
December 19, 2022, 11:42:57 am
Well in Gerry.

Cheers as always Bo
Re: RAWK golf fantasy league - SEASON 18 starts in January
December 19, 2022, 12:07:06 pm
Well played Gerry.  Too good this season

Cheers Bo

We go again :)
Re: RAWK golf fantasy league - SEASON 18 starts in January
December 19, 2022, 12:47:51 pm
Congratulations Gerry lad. I'll be back to regain my title in the new year :D


Thanks again Bo, and Merry Christmas everyone.
Re: RAWK golf fantasy league - SEASON 18 starts THIS WEEK
Yesterday at 09:44:29 pm
Season 18 starts this week!

Sony Open in Hawaii entry list

Tom Kim 12
Sungjae Im 15
Jordan Spieth 17
Hideki Matsuyama 19
Brian Harman 21
Corey Conners 23
Russell Henley 23
Tom Hoge 29
Billy Horschel 31
Cameron Davis 34
Kyoung-Hoon Lee 36
Keegan Bradley 36
Keith Mitchell 36
Maverick McNealy 36
Taylor Montgomery 36
Adam Scott 36
Si Woo Kim 41
Harris English 41
J J Spaun 41
J T Poston 46
Christiaan Bezuidenhout 51
Emiliano Grillo 51
Alex Smalley 56
Matt Kuchar 56
Andrew Putnam 56
Gary Woodland 56
Kurt Kitayama 56
Denny McCarthy 56
Hayden Buckley 67
Webb Simpson 71
Mackenzie Hughes 71
Adam Svensson 76
Will Gordon 76
Brendan Steele 81
Robby Shelton 81
Nick Hardy 81
Chris Kirk 81
Ryan Palmer 101
Stephan Jaeger 101
Patton Kizzire 101
Aaron Rai 101
Russell Knox 101
Greyson Sigg 101
Brendan Todd 101
Ben Griffin 126
S H Kim 126
James Hahn 126
Troy Merritt 126
Kevin Streelman 141
Mark Hubbard 151
Adam Long 151
Davis Thompson 151
Ryan Armour 151
Brandon Wu 151
Sam Ryder 151
David Lipsky 151
Justin Suh 151
Lucas Glover 151
Ben Taylor 161
Stewart Cink 161
Adam Schenk 161
Kevin Yu 176
MJ Daffue 176
Carl Yuan 176
Keita Nakajima 176
Joseph Bramlett 176
Scott Piercy 176
Chez Reavie 176
Kazuki Higa 201
Matthias Schwab 201
David Lingmerth 201
Nick Taylor 201
Erik Barnes 226
Yuto Katsuragawa 226
Michael Thompson 226
John Huh 226
Taiga Semikawa 226
Chesson Hadley 251
Austin Cook 251
Ben Martin 251
Byeong-Hun An 251
Matti Schmid 251
Zecheng Dou 251
Cole Hammer 251
Harry Higgs 251
Kramer Hickok 251
Brian Stuard 251
Aaron Baddeley 251
Tyson Alexander 251
Ryan Moore 251
Zac Blair 301
Rory Sabbatini 301
Nate Lashley 301
Austin Eckroat 301
Zach Johnson 301
Robert Streb 301
Paul Haley II 301
Danny Lee 301
Peter Malnati 301
Harrison Endycott 301
Eric Cole 301
Brice Garnett 301
Austin Smotherman 351
Vincent Norrman 351
Harry Hall 351
Doc Redman 351
Tyler Duncan 351
Michael Kim 351
Andrew Novak 401
Jerry Kelly 401
Kevin Tway 401
Kaito Onishi 401
Sam Stevens 401
Chad Ramey 401
Kelly Kraft 501
Michael Gligic 501
Ryan Brehm 501
Kevin Roy 501
Brent Grant 501
Augusto Nunez 501
Scott Harrington 601
Trevor Cone 601
Jim Herman 601
Max McGreevy 601
Kyle Stanley 601
Jimmy Walker 601
Kyle Westmoreland 601
Nicolas Echavarria 751
Richy Werenski 751
Tano Goya 751
Brandon Matthews 751
K J Choi 751
Carson Young 1001
Michael Castillo 1001
Jesse Mueller 1501
Parker McLachlin 1501
Kohei Okada 1501
Anders Albertson 1501
Trevor Werbylo 1501
Blaze Akana 2001

deadline: Thursday, 12 January, 4:00 p.m. GMT
Re: RAWK golf fantasy league - SEASON 18 starts THIS WEEK
Yesterday at 09:50:40 pm
Spieth
K-H Lee
Kitayama
Rai
Knox
Re: RAWK golf fantasy league - SEASON 18 starts THIS WEEK
Today at 04:44:15 pm
Sony Open

Conners
Davis
Kuchar
Todd
Streelman
Re: RAWK golf fantasy league - SEASON 18 starts THIS WEEK
Today at 07:49:38 pm
Sony

Hoge
Spaun
Hughes
Yuan
Ryder
