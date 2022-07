Bo is starting to become the Man City of Fantasy Golf



Annoyingly consistent



You could have come up with a more flattering comparison.Said this before, I seem to win it in seasons when no one does well. My winning totals included 208, 226, 182, 189 and 161 points. The likes of Gerry and Flash have won it with 270+. I once won it by a single point, and twice by six points, while others tend to do it by 50+ points. This whole season I've picked just one winner, but I'm somehow still clinging on. Still a long way to go, though.