Arnold Palmer Invitational entry list
Jon Rahm 10
Rory McIlroy 13
Viktor Hovland 17
Scottie Scheffler 19
Hideki Matsuyama 26
Will Zalatoris 29
Sungjae Im 31
Matthew Fitzpatrick 31
Tyrrell Hatton 34
Paul Casey 36
Adam Scott 36
Marc Leishman 41
Jason Kokrak 46
Keith Mitchell 46
Max Homa 51
Sam Burns 51
Justin Rose 56
Billy Horschel 56
Talor Gooch 56
Jason Day 67
Sergio Garcia 67
Tommy Fleetwood 67
Russell Henley 67
Corey Conners 67
Christiaan Bezuidenhout 67
Gary Woodland 71
Cameron Tringale 71
Maverick McNealy 71
Cameron Young 76
Luke List 81
Seamus Power 81
Chris Kirk 81
Keegan Bradley 81
Erik van Rooyen 91
Kevin Na 101
Thomas Pieters 101
Carlos Ortiz 101
Lanto Griffin 101
Tom Hoge 101
Si Woo Kim 101
Sepp Straka 101
Sebastian Munoz 101
Patrick Reed 111
Kevin Kisner 111
Matthew Wolff 111
Ian Poulter 126
Lee Westwood 126
Martin Laird 126
Rickie Fowler 126
Matt Jones 126
Troy Merritt 126
Andrew Putnam 126
Denny McCarthy 126
Aaron Wise 126
Sahith Theegala 126
Lucas Glover 141
Brendan Todd 141
K H Lee 141
Nick Taylor 151
Dylan Frittelli 151
Taylor Moore 151
Garrick Higgo 151
Nicolai Hojgaard 161
Patton Kizzire 176
Beau Hossler 176
Aaron Rai 176
Charles Howell III 176
Pat Perez 201
Chez Reavie 201
Kevin Streelman 201
Michael Thompson 201
Patrick Rodgers 201
Lucas Herbert 201
Sam Ryder 201
Adam Svensson 201
Cameron Davis 201
Takumi Kanaya 201
Matt Wallace 201
JJ Spaun 201
Cameron Champ 201
Lee Hodges 201
Zach Johnson 226
Alex Smalley 226
Taylor Pendrith 226
Min Woo Lee 226
Doug Ghim 226
Padraig Harrington 251
Henrik Stenson 251
Brandt Snedeker 251
Branden Grace 251
Danny Willett 251
Hudson Swafford 251
Brendan Steele 251
Greyson Sigg 251
Scott Piercy 251
Danny Lee 276
Charl Schwartzel 301
Nick Watney 301
Stephan Jaeger 301
Davis Riley 301
Sean OHair 301
Rory Sabbatini 301
Hayden Buckley 301
Vincent Whaley 301
Scott Stallings 351
Graeme McDowell 401
Peter Malnati 401
Adam Long 401
Adam Schenk 401
Kevin Tway 501
Henrik Norlander 501
Trey Mullinax 501
Davis Thompson 501
Sam Bennett 501
Anirban Lahiri 751
Paul Barjon 751
John Pak 751
Jonathan Byrd 1001
Greg Koch 2501
deadline: Thursday, 3 March, 12:10 p.m. GMT